Netflix And iQIYI: Cash Burn To Continue For Long

Investors buying into the sector need to be comfortable with the negative free cash flow which is expected to remain the case for a long time to come.

Stock-based compensation is not significant at the moment at either companies but investors would do well to watch for an acceleration.

Both video streamers have sought to justify their astronomical spending as an investment in assets that are instrumental in attracting new subscribers and at the same time, retain existing ones.

What Netflix and iQIYI have in common is their need to spend heavily on content and distribution.

Netflix And The "Netflix Of China"

Media streaming company, Netflix (NFLX), is no stranger to the investing community at Seeking Alpha, judging from the 337 thousand followers its stock ticker has. Its Chinese counterpart, iQIYI (IQ), however, has only a fraction of the number of followers at 33 thousand. Nevertheless, iQIYI is no flash in the pan business. Its costume drama "Story of Yanxi Palace," a Qing dynasty tale of scheming concubines and palace intrigue, co-produced with Huanyu Film Works, has at its conclusion been streamed a total of over 15 billion times.

In fact, the show was the most watched online drama in China for 39 consecutive days this summer. Besides dramas, iQIYI-produced variety shows "Idol Producer," "The Rap of China" and "Let's Talk" also proved to be well received by viewers.

Cash Burn A Valid Concern But Not Fraud

In this article, I will discuss the cash burn issue that both streaming companies are guilty of, due to the same concept of spending on content building to attract and retain subscribers. For those that deemed iQIYI's heavy spending is of a more sinister nature (read: fraud), I would like to set the record straight that I doubt this to be the case.

It is quite unfathomable that a company that has produced the smashing hit show of the year and several other popular programs is just a sham business and out to cheat US investors of their capital. In my earlier article evaluating a portfolio manager's arguments for investing in iQIYI, I concurred with his observation that it suffers from a negative bias towards Chinese-based companies. I concluded with the following passage:

"The exact reasons for the weakness in Chinese stocks including China-based companies listed in the U.S. such as iQIYI cannot be clearly pinpointed or proportionately attributed. I have detailed in a recent article titled iQIYI: Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds some possible factors. I have also highlighted what investors need to be cautious about when investing in iQIYI. Nevertheless, the company is a leading player in an industry riding on a secular trend with a market capitalization of $21 billion. Readers should not simply dismiss this as just another small-cap fraud candidate."

Astonishing Level Of Cost Of Goods Sold

Investors familiar with the streaming business know that a lot of money is being poured into acquiring copyrights and licenses, as well as creating new proprietary contents. Both Netflix and iQIYI have sought to justify their astronomical spending as an investment in assets that are instrumental in attracting new subscribers and at the same time, retain existing ones.

For iQIYI, its cost of revenue ("COR," otherwise known as the cost of goods sold at companies selling physical items) had historically been as much as, or even exceeding its revenue (i.e. >100 percent of revenue). There has been a downtrend in the COR as a percentage of its revenue. However, the pace of decline is painfully slow. In the first quarter of the year, the cost component fell to 99.4 percent. In the latest reported quarter (Q2 2018), the COR only dropped a trickle to 99.0 percent.

As for Netflix, while much attention has been placed on its apparently freewheeling spending, its COR is comparatively mild at 65.5 percent in 2017. In its Q3 2018 results announcement this week, we saw the COR go down to 59.4 percent - a commendable feat amid the intensifying competition in its field. While it can be argued that iQIYI is in a much earlier stage of development as compared to Netflix, it bears noting that the COR at Netflix never went above 80 percent in its history and certainly not more than its revenue. This was true even as it was transitioning from being a DVD-rental platform to providing a streaming service.

Escalating Content Cost... To Make More Shows!

It should come as no surprise that the content cost constitutes a large part of the COR. Below is an extract from iQIYI's SEC filing prior to its IPO which revealed as much.

Premium content is critical to the success of our business. We need to produce and license premium content in order to deliver a differentiated and engaging entertainment experience for our users. Content cost has historically accounted for the biggest portion of our cost of revenues, representing 69.5%, 67.1% and 72.6% of our total revenues in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

As a result of non-cancelable agreements for licensed copyrights, iQIYI has purchase obligations amounting to a staggering RMB16,563 million (US$2,390 million) in total as of December 31, 2017. 37 percent of this amount would come due by the end of 2018 while 32 percent would come due by the end of next year. At Netflix, its streaming content obligations came up to be $18.6 billion in total as of September 30, 2018. Of this amount, $8.4 billion would come due in less than a year while another $8.6 billion would be due in the subsequent two years. As a comparison, Netflix's 3Q 2018 revenue was only $4.0 billion.

In the second quarter of 2018, we have seen that the content cost continued to climb. It now represents 76.2 percent of iQIYI's total revenue. In other words, for every $4 that the company received as revenue in 2Q 2018, $3 went into producing or licensing "premium content."

At iQIYI's annual "iJoy" conference in Shanghai held on Thursday (October 18, 2018), the video streamer announced a series of new content and initiatives for the coming year. In a preview of its 2019 programming, more than 200 new media properties including dramas, movies, variety shows, animation, comics, and live streaming programs were revealed.

Source: iQIYI

Given that iQIYI only planned for an estimated 133 new shows in 2018, the "more than 200" new shows announced for 2019 signified a resumption of the rapid pace of the prior years. In 2017, iQIYI produced 286 drama shows alone, according to data compiled by China Renaissance. That was nearly as many as the number of drama shows produced by the next two largest video streamers, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) Video and Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku, combined.

Source: Hayden Capital

What's comforting for shareholders is that iQIYI had achieved this feat at a lower cost than its competitors. In 2016 and 2017, despite iQIYI producing more shows than Tencent Video, its content spend still trailed behind that of the latter. Its success is evident in the smash-hit Yanxi Palace which featured a mostly young, lesser-known cast that were remunerated with a fraction of those regarded as A-listers.

Still, more shows meant more content spend. Even if iQIYI is going to produce its shows at a lower cost than its domestic competitors, it remains to be seen whether it can rein in its high COR versus that of Netflix.

Other Operating Expenses Are Still Rising, At A Faster Clip Than The Revenues

Besides the COGS, the operating income is also where expenses which are part and parcel of business operations like marketing as well as, research and development, are deducted from. Typically, such costs would go down in percentage as the business scales up. However, that is not the case for both Netflix and iQIYI. In fact, they are rising as a percentage of their revenues.

Other operating expenses at Netflix which the company categorizes as Marketing, Technology and development, and General and administrative, stood at 27.7 percent of its revenue in 3Q 2018, the latest reported period. A year ago, such expenses represented in total 26.2 percent of its revenue.

At iQIYI, other operating expenses are categorized into two separate line items: Selling, general and administrative, as well as Research and development. These expenses were 21.3 percent of its revenue in Q2 2017. A year later, that has risen by 130 basis points to 22.6 percent.

On this measure, iQIYI is doing better than Netflix, in terms of the percentage of other operating expenses as the revenue, and the year-on-year increase.

Stock-Based Compensation: Not Significant At The Moment But Worth Watching

The use of stocks as part of executive compensation is common for listed companies and especially so for those with weak cash flows. Given that both Netflix and iQIYI have hugely negative free cash flows, stock-based compensation ("SBC") is certainly a good way to attract and retain talents without further straining the company cash flows.

At Netflix, SBC has climbed steadily in the past years which is expected given the growing business. The sum is still small at the moment, representing only around 2 percent of the revenue each quarter. However, it is noteworthy that the pace of increase of the SBC accelerated this year. The SBC jumped 84 percent on a y/y basis in the third quarter of 2018. On a nine-month basis, the SBC was 73.5 percent higher than the same period last year. In absolute numbers, the SBC grew to $231.9 million year-to-date (nine months ended September 30, 2018) and $280.5 million on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

NFLX Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Since no cash flow statement was made available for the quarterly earnings reports, I am unable to track the SBC trend at iQIYI thus far this year. Nevertheless, based on its previous filings, the SBC was 1.34 percent for 2017, just a shade lower than the 1.56 percent at Netflix. It would be interesting to see how fast the SBCs have climbed.

Are Concerns Priced In?

An investment in Netflix would have made many smile, especially those who did so several years back. In May-June this year, it was iQIYI which stole the show, with its dizzying share price appreciation. Since then, the stock has given up much of its gains but remains 51.1 percent higher than the day it started trading. In the same period, Netflix rose by a comparatively paltry 12.3 percent.

NFLX data by YCharts

Looking at a shorter time frame, however, Netflix proved to be a more steady player, with losses limited to just 1.8 percent despite the stock market swoon in the past few weeks. On the other hand, iQIYI experienced a 26.6 percent decline in less than three months.

NFLX data by YCharts

To be fair, I cross-checked with their respective benchmarks, the SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) for Netflix and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) for iQIYI. Indeed, the relative performances of the two streaming companies seemed to be the result of the market sentiment towards where they are based, rather than any company-specific issues. Note that iQIYI only has a 5 percent weighting in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF which counts Tencent Holdings, Alibaba, NetEase Inc. (NTES), Baidu Inc. (BIDU), and JD.com Inc. (JD) as its top five holdings.

NFLX data by YCharts

(Source: KraneShares)

Investor Takeaway

After months of bloodletting since iQIYI hit an all-time high in June, the stock is now trading below even the most pessimistic analyst price target. Interestingly, while the share price of Netflix has also slumped from June, it is still trading nearly thrice the lowest price target ($120) it has received.

NFLX data by YCharts

The vastly inferior share price performance contradicts the bullishness of Dr. Gong Yu, the founder and CEO of iQIYI, who described the company business model as "Netflix+." Dr. Gong believed that the basis of iQIYI's success in China's competitive online streaming market lies in the company's unique hybrid AVOD (Advertising Video-on-Demand)/SVOD (Subscription Video-on-Demand) business model, its drive to leverage advanced technology including artificial intelligence, and a strong focus on producing top quality original content.

"There are three main reasons why iQIYI is a leader in this competitive market. First, iQIYI uses a mixed AVOD and SVOD model, allowing us to make the most of market opportunities. Second, iQIYI has a deep understanding of the Chinese entertainment market and a culture which engenders originality, allowing us to export high volumes of premium quality content and gain healthy returns on our investments in content. Thirdly, efficient distribution allows us to attract more users and gain a larger market share, cementing our place as industry leader."

- Dr. Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI Inc.

What Netflix and iQIYI have in common is their need to spend heavily on content and distribution. Investors buying into the sector need to be comfortable with the negative free cash flow which is expected to remain the case for a long time to come. David Wells, the outgoing chief financial officer of Netflix, confessed as much during the 3Q 2018 earnings conference call:

"We still think it's going to be a few years towards breakeven because we're optimizing again for long-term cash flow and long-term profitability, and we think that's the right thing."

What's your take? Are you bearish or bullish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. I made some counter-arguments regarding a short-seller report on Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), a live-streaming company based in China, which might be useful for those keen on Chinese names to begin your own due diligence. You might also be interested in Netflix Vs. Disney: An Evaluation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, JD, NTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.