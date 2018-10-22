Halliburton: The Writing Was On The Wall

But it looks like the pain caused by the North America land bottlenecks is only getting started, with 4Q18 EPS projected to land well below consensus.

I can't say it was a shocker.

On Monday morning, ahead of the opening bell, oil and gas service provider Halliburton (HAL) delivered an all-around beat that failed to fuel bullishness. Despite the better-than-expected 3Q18 results, the now well-known issues with the North America onshore business (i.e. production and distribution bottlenecks, particularly in the Permian basin) manifested themselves in the form of dismal guidance for the upcoming period.

Credit: Inside Energy

Revenues of $6.17 billion surpassed expectations by a timid $60 million, while EPS of $0.50, eight cents lower sequentially, landed a penny above consensus. While the top line remained stable sequentially, margins dropped rather noticeably, justified by "the softening North America market for completion services" that attentive investors should have already been anticipating. It's worth pointing out that, internationally, completion and production looked much healthier, helping to lift segment revenues by 5% sequentially (vs. -2% in the home continent).

See summarized P&L below, and further notice how an effective tax rate that was the lowest so far this year helped to add a few cents, perhaps surprisingly, to per-share earnings - likely doing little to provide investors with comfort over the robustness of Halliburton's operations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Given the confirmed headwinds, I was surprised to see that third quarter results were nowhere near disastrous. But considering the EPS guidance for 4Q18 of $0.37 at the low end of the range (a pronounced drop of 13 cents quarter-over-quarter that came in 12 cents below consensus), it looks like the pain is just about to get started. Halliburton's management team warned of "capacity constraints and customers’ budget exhaustion (leading) to less demand than expected for completion services," although clarifying that the pressures should play out primarily in the short term (which I understand to be the next few quarters through the back end of 2019).

The less-than-encouraging narrative is very much aligned with peer Schlumberger's (SLB) earnings report, which in turn triggered the cautious stance toward HAL that I recently published in my earnings preview. For this reason, I'm not surprised at all to see HAL drop 4% mid-trading session on Monday, even after the stock already had endured a 25% dip YTD.

On the stock

Third quarter results and guidance might have been the catalyst for a needed correction in HAL's stock price, given the company's exposure to the North America onshore business. I agree with Halliburton's and Schlumberger's executive team that the production and distribution bottlenecks are most likely to impact results in the near term, opening up an opportunity for value investors to "buy the fear" and hold on to shares for a potential longer-term market value gain.

At the same time, timing an entry into the stock and trying to catch it at a bottom is no easy feat. This is particularly true of HAL, since I expect a hypothetically more pronounced deterioration in the North America landscape to impact it more so than its more geographically diversified peer SLB.

For this reason, I have added SLB to my portfolio in an attempt to capitalize on the short-term worries without exposing myself to the same level of downside risk that HAL might be faced with. The latter continues to look cheap on a next-year earnings basis (15.0x vs. SLB's 24.2x, see graph above), but I believe the valuation discount could very well prove to be justified.

Without the appetite for a risky play in the energy space, I choose to stay away from HAL, and will continue to monitor the stock price in search for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.