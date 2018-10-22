GLDI: Bet On Gold And Earn An Income With This ETN

The government's deficits are likely to continue to get worse, and foreigners are becoming less willing to finance these deficits.

A few days ago, I published an article to this site discussing reasons to play silver and even suggested that the Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) could be a way to play the metal and generate an income at the same time. There are plenty of arguments that could be made for the other precious metal, gold (GLD), as well. Credit Suisse (CS) even has a similar ETN that lets one play a gold bull thesis while collecting an income. This ETN is the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI), which will be the focal point of this article.

Government Deficits and Gold

As I discussed in my earlier article, one of the biggest arguments in favor of gold right now is the United States Federal Government and its growing debt and deficit problem.

The debt side of the equation comes from the current $21.6 trillion national debt. Just like an individual has to on their mortgage or car loan, the Federal Government has to pay interest on this debt. In the most recent full fiscal year, which ended on September 30, the amount that the government paid in interest alone was $523 billion, a record high. In the same year, the government brought in $3.329 trillion in taxes from all sources. Thus, interest costs alone represented $0.16 out of every dollar collected.

As anyone reading this is likely well aware, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates over the past year in response to the strong economic data. This poses something of a problem for the Federal Government because it increases debt servicing costs. This is something that President Trump has been rather vigorously complaining about over the past few weeks. As most investors are undoubtedly well aware, the Federal Government borrows money at numerous term lengths with varying interest rates. However, its debt servicing costs on the national debt are usually around the 10-year Treasury rate. Due to the Fed's interest rate hikes, this rate is higher than it has been in years and currently sits at 3.196%. Thus, we can expect the government to spend $690 billion in interest this year assuming no further rate increases or borrowing, both of which are very unlikely.

The rising interest rates might not be a problem if the Federal Government was running a balanced budget or preferably a surplus so that the amount of debt outstanding could be reduced. In fact, Keynesian economic theory, to which many policymakers claim to adhere, state that this is exactly what the Federal Government should do in a strong economy. However, it is somewhat unlikely that this will ever happen again. According to the CBO, the United States Federal Government will begin running perpetual trillion dollar deficits by the end of this decade.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

As can be easily seen, this will cause the debt servicing costs to quickly increase on an annual basis until they begin to overwhelm the Federal budget. It is difficult to see how this situation will be resolved without the Federal Reserve substantially reducing interest rates or ultimately monetizing the deficit. There is little chance that the U.S. dollar will be able to maintain its current strength in that sort of environment. As gold is often considered to be a hedge against the dollar and typically moves inversely to it, this scenario should cause gold to surge upward.

Foreign Lending

One of the factors that has allowed the national debt to get so high and that has allowed the United States to run the level of deficits that it has is the willingness of foreign central banks to lend to the country. However, there are signs that this willingness is waning. There have been a few articles in the mainstream media over most of this year about disappointing foreign showings at U.S. debt auctions.

A few countries have even been actively dumping their U.S. Treasury holdings. For example, back in July, Russia dumped 84% of its U.S. debt holdings, accounting for nearly $85 billion. Turkey also reduced its holdings to about $28 billion from a high of $82 billion in 2015. We have also seen similar actions from the country's two largest creditors, Japan and China. Over the last two years, Japan has reduced its holdings of U.S. Treasuries by $123 billion. Meanwhile, China recently sold about $3 billion worth of Treasuries. While this is just a small portion of its $1.18 trillion worth of U.S. debt, some have taken this as a sign that the country is saying that it will no longer tolerate continued aggression from the United States with respect to trade.

As foreign investors decrease their appetite for Treasuries, the United States will be increasingly forced to rely on domestic savers and investors such as mutual and pension funds. When we consider that the Baby Boomer generation is entering retirement and will more likely be selling assets than purchasing them (same with pension funds), it seems rather unlikely that domestic demand will be able to make up for the loss of foreign demand. Ultimately, this would leave the Federal Reserve as the last remaining buyer, which would result in the bank monetizing the debt. As already discussed, this would be bearish for the U.S. dollar and bullish for gold.

Central Bank Buying

In an earlier article on precious metals, I discussed how several central banks around the world have been increasing their pace of gold buying recently. This has been most prevalent in emerging markets as the developed western ones have mostly stood pat over the past 10 years.

Source: Gold Industry Group

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, the Hungarian National Bank announced that it has increased its gold reserves by 1,000%. Furthermore, the bank also declared that it is immediately repatriating its gold to Hungary. This second move may be the bank expressing doubts about the credibility of either London or the Federal Reserve. We have seen issues over the past several years in which banks were unable to repatriate gold in a timely manner, leading some to speculate that the gold may not actually be there, despite the claims of American and British bankers. This move might simply be an attempt by the Hungarian central bank to avoid any potential future problems.

Admittedly, in absolute terms, this purchase was not that large. The central bank only purchased 28.4 tons of gold. This is a very small fraction of what the United States officially holds in its reserves. The more important thing here is that by increasing the size of its gold reserves by a factor of ten, the Hungarian central bank is sending a sign of no confidence in the current U.S. debt-dominated monetary region to the market. It represents a new source of demand for gold, particularly if the bank continues to make further purchases going forward. These are both bullish signs for gold.

About GLDI

As I mentioned in the introduction, one way to invest in gold and still derive an income from it is by buying the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN. This is a member of the Credit Suisse X-Links family, which contains a number of different ETNs meant to simulate different investing strategies.

The first thing to keep in mind about GLDI is that it is a note. As such, it is a senior unsecured obligation of Credit Suisse and has no actual assets backing it like an exchange-traded fund would. Thus, there is the risk that Credit Suisse may default on this obligation, which could result in your position being wiped out. With that said, Credit Suisse is one of the largest and most well-capitalized banks in the world and as such the odds that it will default on any of its obligations is quite slim. This is probably not something that investors need to worry about.

The note structure also changes the way this investment is taxed compared to an ETF. The most significant of these is that payments that Credit Suisse makes to the owners of the notes are considered interest payments and not dividends. Therefore, at least for American investors, they are taxed at ordinary income tax rates and not at the preferable capital gains rate. Investors may want to hold the notes in an IRA or other tax-advantaged account instead of an ordinary brokerage account.

The Strategy

GLDI is designed to track the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Gold FLOWS 103 Index. This index essentially consists of writing covered call options that are 103% out-of-the-money against an underlying position in the SPDR Gold Trust on a monthly basis. Curiously, this index is using 103% out-of-the-money calls while sister note SLVO uses 106% out-of-the-money calls. In theory though, this should result in somewhat higher call premiums. It is these call premiums that determine the size of the payment that Credit Suisse makes to the note holders every month while the actual market price of GLDI roughly tracks the price of gold (although the covered call writing strategy does require the sacrificing of any upside past the 103% strike price).

In practice however, this is not the case. In fact, GLDI yields a relatively meager 4.42% at the current level on an annualized basis. This is somewhat lower than the 6.21% that SLVO currently yields. With that said though, this yield is still well above that of many other things in the market.

It is also important that investors keep in mind that call premiums fluctuate over time based on a variety of factors. This naturally causes the monthly payments made to holders of GLDI to fluctuate. We can see that here:

Source: Credit Suisse

As the note's distribution fluctuates, sometimes dramatically, over time, investors should not really depend on it as a way to generate income to pay your bills. The yield is still nice though and getting regular injections of cash that can be used to make other investments is always nice.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the dollar is currently facing severe threats from the surging Federal deficit and the costs of servicing the already existing national debt. Several foreign institutions have already recognized this problem and are increasingly reluctant to lend money to the United States. A few of them have even started buying gold, which naturally increases the demand side of the supply-demand equation for the metal. For these reasons, investors are advised to own gold, if only as a hedge. One way to do this and still generate an income from the position is by purchasing GLDI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.