Tele2: Emerging Markets Provide Strong Growth In Q3

Nearly all of its growth came from its two investment markets of Kazakhstan and Croatia as the Nordic and Baltic markets were almost flat YOY.

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, Swedish mobile operator Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were overall quite good, with the company showing fairly strong top- and bottom-line growth. The company also announced a merger with the country's giant telecommunications firm Com Hem (OTC:CLVVF), which will result in a company that can quite effectively compete with Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) in the Nordic and Baltic markets. The company was also able to increase its forward guidance, which is something that is always nice to see.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Tele2 reported total revenue of SEK 6.538 billion. This represents a 7% increase over the SEK 6.098 billion that the company reported in the third quarter of last year.

The company had an operating profit of SEK 1.170 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

As of September 30, Tele2 had a total customer base of 15,640,000. This compares favorably to the 15,379,000 that it had at the end of the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1.984 billion. This represents a 12% improvement over the SEK 1.771 billion that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

Tele2 reported a net profit of SEK 673 million in the third quarter of 2018. This was a 2% decline from the SEK 687 million that the company had in the same quarter of last year. It also represents a 5% decline per share, to SEK 1.28, on a year-over-year basis.

As we can see clearly from the highlights, with the exception of net profit, the company's results improved from the prior year quarter.

Source: Tele2

One of the reasons for the revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth is that in aggregate the currencies of the countries in which Tele2 does business increased against the Swedish krona. This results in these foreign currencies converting into more Swedish krona when the company converts them back for reporting purposes. This is true even if the company only brought in the same amount of revenue when denominated in these foreign currencies. For this reason, investors may want to discount these additional revenues as they may not be indicative of true growth. Tele2 stated that 3% of its revenue growth was due to currency fluctuations.

Fortunately though, the company did see growth in many of the markets in which it operates, including its two investment markets of Croatia and Kazakhstan. Of the two, Kazakhstan is the more important and it was the only investment market that Tele2 chose to discuss in its earnings presentation. This is a highly competitive market in which numerous telecommunications firms are competing for the growing number of potential customers that are newly able to afford to afford telephony services. Tele2 has been doing a good job of competing though, recording a net customer intake of 62,000 in the quarter, which was fairly similar to last year's 61,000. This resulted in the company increasing its total subscriber count by 4% year-over-year.

Source: Tele2

Perhaps a more important than pure subscriber count is ASPU (average spend per user), which is the amount of money that an average user spends on a company's various service offerings. The reason that this is important is that an increase in this metric can cause a company to bring in more money even in the absence of subscriber growth. Tele2 saw very good performance in this regard in Kazakhstan, with ASPU increasing 17% year-over-year:

Source: Tele2

These two factors have combined to result in the company delivering a very respectable 22% year-over-year revenue increase in the Kazakhstan market:

Source: Tele2

Of course, in many cases we care more about earnings than revenues and Tele2 does not disappoint here. As we can see here, this market generated 62% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth. The company also managed to increase its adjusted EBITDA margin from 26% to 34%.

Source: Tele2

Kazakhstan was not the only one of the company's investment markets to see positive results in the third quarter of 2018. Tele2 also saw quite strong results out of Croatia. During the quarter, the company saw its subscriber base grow 7% compared to the prior year quarter, who also began to open up their wallets a bit more than they did last year. The company's ASPU grew by 5% year-over-year, resulting in a 12% revenue increase.

As we might have expected, the company's growth in the more mature Swedish and Baltic markets was much more muted compared to its investment markets. We can see this in the simple fact that the company saw Swedish revenues climb by 1% year-over-year and Baltic revenues climb by 3%. This is not altogether unexpected though because in these markets, essentially everybody that wants it already has mobile and fixed-line internet service. Thus, the only realistic way for the company to grow its subscriber base is by taking customers away from other companies, which can be an expensive proposition. The company did manage to achieve a small degree of ASPU growth in the quarter, but even this can be difficult to achieve. Thus, investors may want to view these markets as essentially cash cows for the company while growth comes from its two investment markets.

In conclusion, this was a fairly solid quarter for Tele2 that showcases some of the company's growth potential in the two emerging markets in which it operates. While it failed to show any real growth in more mature markets, the company was able to hold its own. This is itself an admirable feat given the high levels of both saturation and competition in these markets. Telecommunications companies are generally not high growth plays anyway, so for a telecommunications firm, it is certainly performing respectably. Overall, investors should be satisfied with the firm's performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.