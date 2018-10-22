Chart Of The Week: How Much Are You Worth?

Unsurprisingly, you meet familiar faces at both the top and bottom of the ranking.

They are also way behind when it comes to a "market cap per employee" ratio.

Sears and J.C. Penney are behind on many levels and metrics.

Last week we wrote about the severe consequences brick-and-mortar retailers like Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP) suffer from, mainly due to the rise of online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX).

Another way to look at the old vs. new world within the retail space is through an illustration coming from Axios Edge.

There are many companies currently trading at very low valuations (i.e., small market caps) that still employ thousands of employees, relying on these companies to pay their wages every month.

Specifically, there are 1,057 companies trading on the NYSE and Nasdaq that currently have/recently (i.e., in 2018) had at least 5,000 employees.

Dividing the market cap of a company by the number its employees can be seen as the value Mr. Market assigns to an employee of that company.

Among the top-ranked companies based on that ratio, one can find market leaders such as:

Netflix, with a circa $27M worth given, on average, to any of its employees. Facebook (FB), even after its market cap saw a sharp drop in 2018, with circa $18M per employee. Apple (AAPL), the company with the biggest market cap on the market, is fetching about $9M per employee. BlackRock (BLK), hitting $5M per employee, even after the stock price lost 1/3 of its value.

In case you were wondering, Amazon - with a market cap of $860.4B and 563,100 employees - has an average market cap per employee of about $1.528M. While not as good as the leaders, that's still much higher than the median "market cap per employee" which is about $355K - just where the average worth of a United Parcel Service (UPS) employee is.

Where are Sears and J.C. Penney, you're asking? Unsurprisingly, right at the bottom, with $498 and $6,000 average worth per employee, respectively, per Axios' report (which might be based on the most recent official number of employees, ~89K, and a smaller market cap than the market currently is trading at).

Even if we take into consideration, for the 125-year-old Sears, "only 68K employees" (according to bankruptcy documents filed by the company) and a market cap of $50.68M (as per Friday, 10/19, closing price), we get a market cap per employee of only $745.

Similarly, based on J.C. Penney's current market cap of only $478.64M and about 98K employees, the market cap per employee is only $4,884, lower than Axios' ~$6K estimate.

Either way, no matter if the right numbers are $498 + $6K or $745 + $4884, this clearly shows how "out of date/fashion" these retailers really are.

