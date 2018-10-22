A Thriving Retailer In The Age Of Amazon

The company has shown fairly impressive growth over the past five years, and there doesn't seem to be a slowdown on the horizon.

Today, in honor of the recent Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) bankruptcy, I thought I’d talk about a retailer that is actually thriving in the age of Amazon. Over the past twelve months, the shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are up about 49%, and in spite of that, there might still be value here. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, along with the stock itself. As is frequently the case, I’ll also review a way to benefit from the use of options.

For those who can’t stand the suspense, I’ll jump right to the point. In my view, the shares are neither over nor undervalued at the moment, but I think it’s possible to still put a short put trade on the stock at a very advantageous strike price.

About The Company

Tractor Supply Company turned 80 years young this year, and now enjoys the status of being the largest operator of rural lifestyle stores in the United States. The company specializes in meeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, and people who enjoy the outdoors lifestyle. In addition, the company caters to tradesmen and small businesses. The company combines personalized experiences and relevant items to create tremendous customer loyalty, and that loyalty is demonstrated by the financial and business results. At the moment, they operate 1,899 stores, up from 1,276 in 2013.

It seems that there’s a good chance of continued growth. From the most recent 10-K:

Given the size of the communities that we target, we believe that there is ample opportunity for new store growth in existing and new markets. We have developed a proven method for selecting store sites and have identified approximately 800 additional opportunities for new Tractor Supply stores.

Source

Financial Snapshot

The growth is evidenced by the financial statements here. For example, over the past five years, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 7%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 5%. Earnings per share are up at a CAGR of about 7%, given that the company has bought back a great deal of stock. Specifically, management has returned just over $2 billion to shareholders over the past 5 ½ years, $1.5 billion of which came from stock buybacks, the balance from ever-growing dividend payments. All the evidence seems to be that this is a growth company, and that management rewards the owners for that growth.

The one financial sore spot for me here is the capital structure, given that debt and capital lease obligations have ballooned recently. This doesn’t disqualify the company, though, for a few reasons. First, I don’t expect an imminent solvency crisis, given that 41% of debt is due between 2021-2022, and fully 37% is due thereafter.

Second, there is a reasonable amount of cash on hand that represents 13% of total obligations. Finally, at a weighted average of 2.8%, I consider the current cost of the debt to be reasonable. That said, I would like to see the company pay down debt, given what’s going on with interest rates in the wider world. I would not like to see the company refinance even more debt in 2022 at much higher rates.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

With apologies to longtime readers, I’m going to belabor this point. A wonderful business can be a terrible investment if you pay too high a price for it. So Tractor Supply may be thriving, but if we’re asked to pay too high a price for the fact that it’s thriving, it may be a terrible investment. With that in mind, I’d make the following two observations seen in the chart below.

First, at 26.5 times free cash flow, the stock is not objectively cheap in any way. Over the past several weeks, I’ve covered stocks that trade below 15 times free cash flow, and investors can access those future cash flows just as easily as they can those of Tractor Supply. Second, in my view, much of investing is relative, and there’s no denying that shares are actually relatively less expensive than they have been in the past.

So we’re on the horns of a dilemma. The stock is expensive relative to some other companies that I favor, while being inexpensive relative to its own past. Finally, for your enjoyment and edification, I circled the last time the shares were this (in)expensive and the corresponding price. Investors who bought at that point did alright in 2018, after enduring a bit of chop.

Source: Gurufocus

In my view, the price to free cash flow metric here is ambiguous, and thankfully, I use other methods to determine whether a stock is cheap or expensive. One of these involves using the current stock price itself to work out what the market assumes about the long-term prospects of the firm. The idea is that if the market assumes too rosy a picture for the company’s long-term growth rate, the shares are probably overpriced.

This approach is best described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” Penman uses some high school algebra to isolate the “g” variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Given that we know the current stock price, it’s possible to isolate “g” (i.e. what the market must be assuming about long-term growth). Applying this methodology to Tractor Supply, yields a fairly reasonable (in my view) long-term growth expectation of about 4.5%. That suggests the shares may be reasonably valued at these levels, neither inexpensive nor overly expensive.

Options To The Rescue

I believe (and so does Buffett apparently, his doublespeak about “weapons of mass destruction” notwithstanding) that it’s possible to benefit from deep out of the money put options here. While I may not be willing to buy at the current price, I’m more than willing to buy at a much lower price. If someone pays me for the privilege, so much the better.

My current favorite put option is the January 2020 LEAP put with a strike of $70. Presently, it is being bid at $3.50, and I think selling that makes a great deal of sense because it puts investors in a “can’t lose” position. On the one hand, if the market continues to take these shares higher, the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obligated to buy, but will do so at a net price about 23% below the current level.

Assuming nothing changes (i.e. no growth in cash flow), the investor will be buying at ~21 times free cash flow and the subsequent returns from that valuation are much improved. I must also point out, though, that this is a rather long-dated option (expiring in ~15 months), and a great deal can go wrong in that time. If an investor isn’t willing to be a long-term shareholder at Tractor Supply at a net price of $66.5, I don’t recommend this strategy.

Conclusion

Tractor Supply has demonstrated to me that it can certainly thrive in the age of Amazon. The risk of the business following the sorry path of Sears is quite remote in my view. The company has shown remarkable growth over the past several years and there’s no reason to expect that won’t continue. That said, investors are doomed to access the future cash flows of companies via the stock, and the stock is sometimes a very poor proxy for the company’s fortunes.

I question the current valuation, and today’s price may not be compelling enough for an investor to benefit over time. For example, the last time the shares sported this price to free cash flow ratio, the shares tanked. That said, I think it’s possible to still benefit here by selling some long-dated put options. These give investors the opportunity to benefit whichever way the stock moves over the next fifteen months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm not going to buy the shares at these levels, I will sell some of the puts I mention in the article some time this week.