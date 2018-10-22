Fortis Inc.: Boring Can Be Beautiful

Almost 100% of Fortis' earnings come from regulated or long-term contracted operations that are insulated from commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and account for most of Fortis' growth.

Fortis has delivered years of consistent earnings growth, resulting in a 45-year streak of dividend increases, which is reassuring for dividend investors seeking steady long-term growth.

The core investment thesis for Fortis is attractive. It offers a solid, safe and growing income plus long-term visible growth, driven by a diversified, regulated utility asset base.

All currency figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Why do I own and like Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) ((FTS also in Toronto)) as an investment choice? My investment approach embodies a long-term view. I have a relatively diversified portfolio of just over 30 stocks, plus a couple of bond ETFs. I invest in good companies when they temporarily become mispriced (which happens periodically to every good company) and I can buy them for less than they are worth. Then I do nothing.

Or rather, I wait for the market to recognize the value of these companies.

I always look to invest in a company that has the ability to compound its value over time so that the investment grows accordingly. With dividend stocks, I like predictability. The more stable the business is, the better. This is one of the reasons I am a fan of Fortis Inc. I am retired now so sustainability of dividend income is sacrosanct. As a regulated utility, Fortis delivers safe and growing income. Almost 100% of Fortis' 2018 earnings come from regulated or contracted utility operations - principally electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution - that are insulated from commodity prices, throw off stable cash flows and account the majority of the company's growth.

Company Description & Investment Thesis

Once a sleepy Newfoundland company - it was in 1885, in St. John's, Newfoundland that Fortis had its beginnings with the formation of the St. John's Electric Company . The merger with the Newfoundland Light and Power Company Ltd., Union Electric and United Towns Electric in 1966 brought Newfoundland Power closer to what it is today (the local subsidiary carries about 4% of Fortis assets today). The joint company served just under 89,000 customers at the time. Shareholders voted in 1987 to create the entity known as Fortis today.

With successive acquisitions, the company solidified what has become known as the "Fortis model": a federation-style approach, where Fortis adds subsidiaries that remain largely autonomous. They are intentionally staffed and led by individuals close to the communities served, with the Fortis head-office executives deliberating eschewing shared, more centralized services

Fortis has always been a solid operator and, more recently, has developed into a skilled and disciplined acquirer; acquisitions have played a key role in its current growth strategy.

Fortis Inc. is principally an electric and gas utility holding company with regulated utilities throughout Canada, the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, the Caribbean. Fortis is one of the top 15 utilities in North America. It has grown from just $390 million in assets when it was formed in 1987 to $50+ billion today. Fortis continues to power ahead as it looks for additional opportunities to diversify its asset base and grow the company, both within its existing franchise territories and beyond.

The core investment thesis for Fortis is simple, solid and straightforward because of its steady, long-term visible growth, which is underpinned by a diversified, regulated utility asset base. Substantially all of Fortis' assets are low-risk, regulated utilities and long-term contracted energy infrastructure. No single regulatory jurisdiction comprises more than one-third of total assets. The gas and electric utility operator is not going to deliver massive returns. But it’s not the sort of stock that will crater on bad market news either.

Investment Highlights

Fortis has added substantial value through both organic growth and acquisitions. Looking to the future, its strong organic growth profile is backed by a recently expanded five-year, $15.1 billion capital program, which should drive continued solid earnings growth and further dividend increases.

Approximately 97% of the company’s operating earnings and assets are classified as regulated businesses, and 92% are classified as transmission & distribution assets; that is, not generation. The result is excellent earnings stability and lower business risk.

Despite some headwinds that the company had telegraphed previously, 2018 to date has been be another good year for the Fortis. The company spent $1.5 billion on capex through the first half of the year and is on track to bring that to total $3.2 billion by the end of 2018. Additionally, Central Hudson reached a rate case settlement in June, of this year providing the company with more certainty via a three-year rate plan.

First half 2018 results were impacted by mark-to-market losses (non-cash, unrealized) on natural gas derivatives related to the Aitken Creek storage facility, where the company uses such financial instruments to hedge its physical inventory, plus the impact from U.S. tax reform. Fortis expects a 3% negative EPS impact in 2018 due to the tax reform. However, Fortis still has a $15.1 billion five-year capital program that is expected to grow its rate base at a three-year CAGR of about 6.2% through 2020 and at a 5.8% CAGR through 2022. This supports the company’s current dividend outlook of 6% raises over that period.

Transformative Acquisitions - Lasting Growth Initiatives

Fortis has completed three major U.S. utility acquisitions in the last five years. In June 2013, Fortis acquired CH Energy Group for a purchase price of $1.5 billion. CH Energy Group is an energy delivery company headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Its main business, Central Hudson, is a regulated utility serving approximately 300,000 electricity customers and 79,000 natural gas customers in New York State.

In August 2014, Fortis acquired UNS Energy for a purchase price of $4.5 billion. UNS Energy is a utility services holding company, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, engaged in regulated electric generation and energy delivery serving approximately 663,000 electricity and gas customers.

In October 2016, Fortis closed on the largest acquisition in its history - the $11.3 billion acquisition of Michigan-based transmission company ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC), a premium, pure-play transmission utility.

From a business perspective, the ITC acquisition was a continuation of Fortis' growth strategy. But it was much more than that. It was a transformative transaction for Fortis. It greatly expanded Fortis' exposure to the American electricity business. ITC was the largest independent fully-regulated electric transmission utility in the United States, owning and operating transmission lines in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma - a total of about 16,000 miles.

On the day Fortis closed the ITC deal closed, Fortis President and CEO Barry Perry said it positioned the company to build out new infrastructure as the United States transitions away from coal-fired electricity generation toward more natural gas and renewable power: "There is a focus in the U.S. of switching to natural gas and renewables. ITC is well-positioned to grow during that transition."

ITC has made Fortis less risky by further diversifying its revenue base. ITC's transmission lines are regulated by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which allows for better rates of return than state or provincial regulators, with an average 12% return on investment. For Fortis' largest utility operations in Canada, the allowed ROE is below 9%. In Fortis' U.S. distribution businesses in New York and Arizona, the allowed return on equity (ROE) range from 9% to 10%. For ITC, the allowed ROE for its assets range from 12% to 14% today. Importantly, the deal also boosted Fortis' earnings from U.S. assets to about 60% from 40% prior to the deal.

The ITC acquisition delivered a number of additional benefits to Fortis as well. It makes Fortis one of the top 15 North American public utilities on an enterprise-value basis, with an EV of $44 billion. It complements Fortis' attractive dividend growth record. It grows and diversifies the company's regulated business and regulatory jurisdictions. With ITC in the fold, about 45% of Fortis' expanded assets will be in U.S federally regulated utilities, with their higher ROEs. Finally, it improves Fortis' economic mix and boosts the company's growth rate, EPS and returns on invested capital.

A key competitive advantage for Fortis in executing on its acquisition strategy is its well-honed ability to manage the regulatory process, which has smoothed the approval of its transactions. Fortis continues to skillfully navigate ongoing regulatory proceedings, with its focus on maintaining constructive regulatory relationships and outcomes across its utilities.

Over the past five years, smart acquisitions have spurred Fortis' business growth and significantly increased its regulated utility investments. Importantly, strategic acquisitions have also contributed to strong top-line growth, accretive EPS and long-term value to shareholders.

New senior management, beginning with the corner office, which successfully stickhandled the successful completion of these acquisitions in the United States, has dramatically changed the profile of what used to be a sleepy Canadian company that didn't know what it wanted to be when it grew up, into a dynamic enterprise with 60% of its assets now in the United States.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Barry Perry, who became president of Fortis in 2014 and added CEO in 2015, said:

These acquisitions have allowed us to achieve scale in the utility industry and have further diversified our business both from a geographic and regulatory perspective, providing us with a strong platform to grow organically going forward. While Fortis was once focused primarily on electric and gas distribution, today with ITC we are also a leader in the electricity transmission segment, positioning us as a leader in the North American utility industry."

With approximately 25,000 circuit kilometers of transmission, ITC is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States, serving several States in the US Midwest.

Fortis management has been clear in stating that they do not intend to make any more major deals in the near term. Management's focus is on investing in its existing operations to grow its rate base. The company forecasts that its rate base will grow by about 5.5% annually, reaching $33-billion in 2022. Driving the rate-base growth will be capital spending on transmission lines, natural-gas-system upgrades and expansions, clean-energy initiatives and other projects.

While now shying away from major deals, Fortis will continue to pursue other growth initiatives. An important contributing factor in the company's continued growth is the ability of its various operating utility subsidiaries, who have close-up knowledge and experience of potential business opportunities in their operating regions, to identify incremental investment opportunities. Fortis calls on its subsidiaries' operating expertise, reputation and financial strength to develop these opportunities.

Fortis' operations are divided into subsidiary reporting segments, which allows management to evaluate the operational performance and assess the overall contribution of each segment against the long-term objectives of the corporation. Each operating subsidiary conducts business with significant autonomy, is charged with profit and loss responsibility and is accountable for its own resource allocation. Fortis also has a small segment of non-regulated generation operations, which are treated as a separate unit.

Growth initiatives will continue to build the rate base. This, coupled with Fortis' current attractive valuation, makes the stock a solid defensive investment relative to energy-related infrastructure.

A rising-rate world is a desert for utility stocks, unless you take the long view and value their consistent dividend growth. Fortis is an attractive pick for investors seeking steady earnings and dividend growth and a relatively high degree of income safety, particularly now that the share price is well off its highs.

One-Year Historical Stock Price for Fortis on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Boring Can Be Beautiful: Predictable Earnings

Fortis provides electricity and gas to 3.3 million utility customers in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. Electricity and gas are commodities that people rely on every day, and demand is only going to grow.

Fortis' five-year total return is 36.9%; however, the stock has declined 19.2% over the past year, as utility stocks are out of favor with rising interest rates. Nonetheless, they retain some appeal for the investor who appreciates a consistently rising dividend. Fortis has a five-year annualized dividend growth of 6.3%. And analysts covering the company forecast 6% average annual dividend growth over the next five years as well. Fortis' dividend payout ratio is currently at 61%.

Some 97% of Fortis' earnings are from regulated distribution and transmission assets, which throw off stable and predictable cash flows that increase over time. In a recent note, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan called Fortis "the 'go to' stock for investors seeking a Canadian utility with a 'clean story' and outlook."

Capital Investment Plan

On its investor day in Toronto on October 15, 2017, Fortis updated its capital investment plan to $17.3 billion for the five years from 2019 through 2023, which is up $2.8 billion from the prior plan. The capital spending will drive a rate base increase to approximately $35.5 billion in 2023 - up from $26.1 billion in 2018 - resulting in a five-year rate base CAGR of 6.3% and the three-year CAGR of 7.1%. Some 99% of the capital plan is earmarked for regulated utilities with about 77% going into highly-executable smaller projects.

Commenting on the capex plan, Fortis President and CEO Barry Perry said:

Fortis is focused on sustainable investment in its utilities. Our high-quality and diverse portfolio of utility businesses are driving low-risk, visible growth. We are focused on modernizing our energy networks to handle the changes occurring in our industry while at the same time exceeding the expectations of our customers. Our development projects which are not included in the capital investment plan, and our focus on pursuing additional opportunities in our service territories, will be additive to our five-year outlook, providing potentially meaningful upside.

Fortis' capital investment plan is made up of a diversified mix of executable, low-risk projects. It is fully funded through debt raised at the individual utilities level, cash from operations and common equity from Fortis' dividend reinvestment plan (NYSEARCA:DRIP). As a result, the company's consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022.

Today's utility environment is characterized by a demand for cleaner energy, the need for a more resilient grid and increased use of technology. The five-year capital investment plan is driven by projects that improve the transmission grid, address natural gas system capacity and gas line network integrity, replace aging wooden poles, increase cyber protection and allow the grid to deliver cleaner energy.

Part of the Fortis advantage today is the company’s diversification, both geographically and from a business perspective (transmission, regulated gas and electric distribution, power generation), which provides extra assurance to the company’s ability to find and execute incremental growth opportunities.

A Steadily Rising Dividend & Safe Payout

Novice income investors often look for the highest yielding dividend stocks, thinking more is better. What they fail to realize is that this is a much riskier proposition than finding companies with more reasonable current yields that consistently grow their payouts over time. It is the dividend growers that reward investors with safety and growing income for the long term. The stocks offer income today and the opportunity to earn more from rising payouts. And they can generate capital gains along the way.

A company that can regularly increase dividends must be able to generate sufficient cash flows to support them, thereby reflecting strong underlying fundamentals. This is reassuring for dividend investors who are looking for steady long-term growth.

At the Investor Day in October 15th, Fortis also hiked its dividend 6% to a new annualized rate of $1.80/share (up from $1.70/share) and extended its 6% annual dividend growth target through 2023, with that growth being supported by similar expected growth in its regulated utility rate base over that same time period.

Thanks to a steady growth in its earnings, Fortis has increased its common share annual dividend for 45 consecutive years consecutive years, the longest streak of any Canadian company. That 45-year streak places Fortis in a league of its own among Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. The stock currently yields 4.0%.

"We are pleased with the results we are seeing to date and remain confident that our growth efforts will support our dividend growth target," President and CEO Barry Perry said at the recent Investor Day.

Fortis has best-in-class dividend coverage. For the most recent four-quarter period, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $3.63 a share, reflecting a healthy 2.1 times coverage ratio on its $1.70 annual dividend. In comparison, the peer average coverage ratio is 1.5 times. As for future dividend growth, the 6% dividend growth looks achievable.

Fortis' dividend guidance reflects management's expectations for reasonable outcomes of regulatory proceedings, the successful execution of the corporation's five-year capital expenditure program, confidence in the strength of the corporation's diversified portfolio of utilities, and a long-term record of operational excellence.

Investment Highlights

As 2018 is coming to close, it has been another good year for Fortis. The company spent $1.5 billion on capital expenditures through the first six months of 2018 and is on track to bring that total to $3.2 billion by the end of the year.

In addition, Central Hudson reached a rate case settlement in June, providing the company with more certainty via a three-year rate plan, including capital expenditures of US$650 million. First-half 2018 results were impacted by (non-cash) mark-to-market losses on natural gas derivatives related to the company's Aitken Creek storage facility, and from U.S. tax reform. (Fortis expects an approximately 3% negative earnings-per-share impact in 2018 due to the tax reform.)

Fortis has added substantial value through both organic growth and acquisitions. Looking forward, a strong organic growth profile is backed by a recently expanded 5-year, $15.1 billion capital program, which, in turn, should drive continued solid earnings growth and further dividend increases. Approximately 97% of the company’s operating earnings and assets are currently classified as regulated businesses and 92% are classified as transmission & distribution assets (i.e. not generation), providing excellent earnings stability and lower business risk.

A Reasonable Valuation

Fortis shares are not expensive, trading at about 18x trailing 12 months earnings per share and just over 16x estimated 2019 estimated earnings per share, both of which are inexpensive compared with Fortis' five-year P/E multiple of 20.2 and a slight discount to its Canadian utilities peer group average multiple of 18.5x.

I believe Fortis' shares deserve to trade at a premium valuation to its Canadian peers, given its 'pristine' story; its organic regulated rate-base growth strategy, with $15.1 billion of capex through 2022, which underpins the 6% annual targeted growth in the dividend through 2022; an earnings payout in the 60% to 70% range; no major common equity needs outside of the DRIP; a strategy that does not include major U.S. utility acquisitions; and no material political interference for its utilities, with the potential to close the gap with higher valued U.S. peers over the medium term. I believe this will begin to materialize over the next 12 months.

About 60% of Fortis' earnings come from the U.S., which makes Fortis mostly a U.S. utility whose stock primarily trades in Canada. The company is focused on comparisons to U.S. utility stocks, many of which trade at a premium to Fortis' shares. The discount should provide valuation support for Fortis.

I was interested to hear, at Fortis' Investor Day on October 15th in Toronto (and October 16th in New York), that the company is willing to explore asset sales at extended valuations to recycle capital into utility or contracted investments with higher returns.

With almost 100% of earnings expected to come from regulated and/or long-term contracted utility infrastructure, I believe the stock is a solid defensive investment at an attractive valuation relative to energy-related infrastructure.

Of the 14 analysts who follow the company, there are 10 buy recommendations, four holds and no sells, and the average 12-month price target is $48.50. This represents 13.8% upside to Fortis' closing price of $42.61 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

I rate Fortis a Buy. It has demonstrated a proven ability to continually expand its rate base through attractive growth projects, supporting higher distributions to shareholders. Fortis remains on the right track to deliver reliable dividend growth.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. While stuffing the money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

I describe Fortis as a "widows and orphans stock." Fortis has a low-risk model, with a higher yield and outstanding dividend growth rate.

However, Fortis is not immune to adverse regulatory decisions or a continued rise in interest rates, which could pressure Fortis' share price. That said, the shares have already dropped almost 20% from their 52-week high of $48.73 reached last November, which should offer some downside protection.

There is also the relative performance risk that there may be better opportunity in the U.S. banking sector over the next 12 to 18 months. Other risks include the risk of punitive regulatory or government decisions; economic conditions in its service territories; and/or acquisitions or projects that fail to gain the confidence of investors.

Closing Thoughts

Who doesn't like profitable, growing businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage or "moat." I like them even more when they go on sale.

Fortis expects a rate base CAGR of over 5% through 2022, with managed spending across all of its utilities. The company expects dividends to grow at a 6% CAGR over the same time period due to rate base growth, the results of the TEP rate case, and accretion from the ITC acquisition.

I had a long career in finance and investor relations, which meant I was closely engaged with both sides of the Street (buy side and sell side) on a daily basis. I have read literally thousands of equities analysts' research reports. Professional fund managers and sell-side analysts are short-term focused. They have been conditioned to be so, as they are measured and rated on a quarterly basis.

My investment horizon is substantially longer. In fact, my ideal holding period is forever. I strive to provide a more detailed, long-term-focused analysis of companies I research.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the comments of Seeking Alpha readers of my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." SA members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

Please share your thoughts in the "Comments" section beneath this article. With so many informed authors and readers, I find I learn as much from the insightful and value-add comments from readers as I do from researching for the article itself.

I recognize that Fortis shares may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Fortis and why I consider the stock to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Fortis fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.