Did Shares Of Advanced Micro Devices Deserve A 'Sell' Rating?

When Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell a decisive 11 percent last week on Friday, October 19, traders may have attributed it to a general sell-off in chip stocks, a downgrade, or simply pre-earnings jitters. Bulls and bears have big bets on AMD going their way, so as the downtrend in the stock accelerates, what impact will the volatility have on the long-term valuation?

A stock market is a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine in the long run. AMD could hold the $30 level or higher if it continues to innovate its technology at a pace faster than its competitor, Intel (INTC). In the last two years, AMD did just that with Ryzen for the PC market and EPYC on the server.

Yet AMD must also grow market share against the Goliath. In the second quarter, AMD grew shipments of its Ryzen mobile processor in the double digits, sequentially. It counted on the back-to-school seasonal strength, as Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei, HP, Dell, Asus, and Acer all ordered more chips.

In recent weeks, though, Intel responded in a clever way: it configured the i9 such that sales would not compete with its own line of i7 or i5 processors. This will minimize the damage AMD’s Ryzen will have on sales of Intel’s desktop chips. Intel’s relatively low pricing for the i9 is the most surprising move. Tech sites already praised the Core i9 9900K for its speed and strong performance in games. Three of the top results for “Intel i9 9900K” yields positive reviews for the chip in a Google Search.

Tech sites liked the solid performance relative to AMD’s premium Ryzen 7 2700 chip. Although the chip runs hot, it still gets to 5 GHz without issue.

Prior to the media embargo, some sites criticized paid reviewers for misleading benchmarks. But now that legitimate reviews are now out, Intel will benefit from some third-party credibility for its Core i9 product.

AMD Earns A Downgrade

One analyst, with just a three-star ranking (according to tipranks), initiated coverage on AMD with a ‘sell’ rating and an $18 price target. The call is contrary to those put out by other analysts in the last 25 days, where the price target ranges from $23-$35:

If market selling continues, especially for chip stocks, then AMD’s stock could trend lower. This only creates an even better entry point for investors who missed this year’s stock rally, when AMD topped $34.14 in September.

Bears have a motive in hoping AMD shares fall: short volume increased by 7.9 million shares. Short percent increased steadily throughout October:

Market Date Total Volume Short Volume Short Percent 10/19/2018 261,599,600 33,704,981 12.88 10/18/2018 159,247,400 25,808,735 16.21 10/17/2018 178,933,800 29,677,763 16.59 10/16/2018 185,057,800 24,440,011 13.21 10/15/2018 141,046,800 16,489,046 11.69 10/12/2018 222,118,800 26,590,826 11.97 10/11/2018 294,027,400 33,993,499 11.56 10/10/2018 295,365,800 31,631,434 10.71 10/9/2018 210,923,400 21,783,731 10.33 10/8/2018 207,579,000 20,079,546 9.67

Valuation:

Throughout this year, finbox.io users maintained a bearish fair valuation prediction on AMD. The average price target is $17.25, suggesting downside of 27 percent. By comparison, Wall Street’s average price target is $26.

The EBITDA Multiples model is most bearish because it compares AMD’s LTM EBITDA multiple to that of Microchip (MCHP), Mellanox (MLNX), Marvell (MRVL), and Micron (MU). AMD’s 39.3x EV / LTM EBITDA is highest.

By removing Mellanox (with its 26.4 times EV/LTM EBITDA) and Marvell (18.8 times) and replacing them with Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel, the fair value target barely changes:

Before reacting to the extreme downside case, realize that AMD’s future growth accelerates as AMD rolls out its Ryzen-based desktops and notebooks, grows sales of Polaris and Vega, and earns more design wins for EPYC. Despite Intel’s technical inferiority at the moment, the chip giant will do whatever it can to prevent losing more market share.

Nvidia Shares Decline, Too

AMD investors should notice Nvidia’s stock also dropped sharply in the last month, falling 14%. Despite strong growth from its GPU division, investors are no longer willing to hold Nvidia stock at a forward P/E of over 30 times. Nvidia’s RTX Series failed to earn praise from reviewers. Tech sites concluded that the higher performance did not justify the even higher cost for the RTX series. Still, the RTX 2080 Ti will attract those who do not care about money. Those running on a 4K display also get more out of the release.

After the RTX release, gamers now wonder when AMD will refresh its RX Vega 64. The current model is not ready for the next phase in simplifying VR. It also uses HBM2, whereas Nvidia’s card uses GDDR6 memory. This gives Nvidia’s card more speed while using less power.

Your Takeaway

Did AMD’s stock deserve a downgrade? AMD more than tripled from May to September. Quite often, markets overshoot their bullishness, which is what happened with AMD. Fundamentally, as AMD sticks to its game plan and finds ways to take away Intel’s market share, the stock will trade higher – in the long run.

