Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 22, 2018

The Walt Disney Company announced amendments to terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations for 21st Century Fox America Notes.

Merger activity decreased last week with six new deals announced and five pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 131 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 27 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 89 Total Deal Size $1.23 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.94 12/01/2018 37.82% 345.08% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $49.17 $40.89 12/31/2018 20.25% 105.61% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $17.21 10/31/2018 19.70% 798.86% CALL 11/09/2017 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) $8.71 $7.37 12/31/2018 18.18% 94.81% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.5 12/31/2018 17.39% 90.68% KS 01/29/2018 WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) $35.00 $30.76 12/31/2018 13.78% 71.87% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) $61.56 $54.22 12/31/2018 13.54% 70.61% OCLR 03/12/2018 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) $9.55 $8.57 12/31/2018 11.42% 59.52% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited $194.74 $175.01 06/30/2019 11.27% 16.39% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $47.42 $42.69 06/30/2019 11.07% 16.10%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Twilio, Rockwell Collins (COL), Pandora (P), Radisys (RSYS), and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, COL, P, RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.