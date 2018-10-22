Technology Is Changing And Our Thinking About The Economy And Investment Must Change

Consequently, we can't continue to act in ways that were dependent upon ideas coming from a different era.

The "new" Modern Corporation invests in different things, hires different workers, and competes in a different way, and all on a different schedule than in the past.

The industrial age is behind us and so is the way we should think about running a business, investing, and making government policy.

How should we react to the information that “the bottom 10 percent of businesses is destroying as much value as the top 10 percent is creating”?

This is information provided by a report, to be released this Thursday by McKinsey Global Institute, but analyzed by Financial Times opinion writer Rana Foroohar.

The report, covering “nearly 6,000 of the world’s largest public and private companies, each with annual revenues greater than $1 billion and which together make up 65 percent of global corporate pre-tax earnings.”

“Among this group, the top 10 percent take 80 percent of economic profit—defined as a company’s invested capital multiplied by its returns above the cost of that capital.”

“We know who some of the top 10 percent are—they include the high-margin FAANG companies as well as others who have been able to exploit the value of intangible assets such as software, data, and brands. We also know that the network effect allows such companies to ringfence markets quickly and at scale, giving them big competitive advantages.”

These are mostly companies that innovate based upon “time-pacing” practices and have lots of cash on hand in order to make the investments, both in terms of intellectual capital and physical capital, to support the, almost continuous, necessary to keep these companies advancing.

The bottom 10 percent of the companies, the losers, “tend to own more things—tangible assets like factories and equipment….” These companies tend to invest cyclically and rely on the financial system to support their physical investment needs.

Ms. Foroohar does not concentrate her article on these characteristics. She places more focus on what is happening within the top 10 percent, itself, which is very important, but it is something I will get back to later. Right now I want to stay with the comparison of the top 10 percent and the bottom 10 percent.

In my writings, I have been focusing upon the characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation and what changes these organizations are bringing to the corporate world, to economic activity, and to financial markets.

This bifurcation that Ms. Foroohar introduces says a lot, I believe, about how the behavior of the “old” organizations are impacting the business world and impacting economic activity.

I also believe that the concept of the “old” business organization dominates the thinking of government policy makers and, consequently, impacts what they do and how they…and we…interpret their actions.

The “new” Modern Corporation is dependent upon intangibles…like intellectual capital…and thrives off of the scale-building that is associated with networks. Many are zero-marginal cost operations and, consequently, have lots of cash on hand. Financial engineering contributes substantially to their performance. The activity of these companies is very fluid.

The “old” corporation is dependent upon “chunky” physical capital, and their scale-building is limited to the technological limits of their physical capital. Their business models tend to be linear in nature and so the separate components of their portfolios of companies, like the “old” General Electric, tend to be run independently from one another. These companies depend upon the financial markets for their investments, and hence are very dependent upon the monetary and fiscal policies of the government.

Let me return to the first paragraph in this article: “the bottom 10 percent of businesses are destroying as much value as the top 10 percent is creating.” If true, it would seem as if economic growth would not be as robust as in the past, labor productivity growth would not be as robust as in the past, and spending on physical capital investment would not be as responsive to monetary and fiscal policies as they had been in the past.

Also, if true, one might argue that economic growth might not seem as robust as in the past, real wages might not rise over time, and the periods of economic expansion might be longer and less volatile. All of these factors are characteristic of the current period of economic expansion.

Furthermore, if the economy is going to transform itself into organizations more like the “new” Modern Corporation that I have been describing, then future economic expansions might be more similar to the current economic expansion…than to previous, more cyclical, expansions.

If this is true, then the way government’s approach fiscal and monetary policy is going to have to change, investment practices are going to have to change, and how labor markets, both in terms of employment and wages, is going to have to change.

Note that massive changes took place in the economic world as we progressed from an agricultural base for the economy to an industrial base. It can be argued that what we are now experiencing a movement from the industrial base to one that is more information based. And the transformation is just as disruptive.

But, back to the other point that Ms. Foroohar makes in her column. There has been a lot of talk recently about how the “new” Modern Corporation must be more heavily regulated because of all the profits that they are making. So, more and more calls are being heard that these organizations must be controlled.

Ms. Foroohar, referring back to the McKinsey Global Institute’s report, “there is much more churn among that top 10 percent than we might have expected. In fact, the report shows that about half of the top 10 percent of companies fell out of that top tier every business cycle—and that 40 percent of those dropouts fell all the way down to the bottom 10 percent.”

“Meanwhile, a scrappy few were ab e to climb all the way from the bottom decile to the top during the same period.”

“The diversity of both the top 10 percent and one percent is far greater today than it was 20 years ago. “

Maybe we don’t need more regulation!

Ms. Foroohar, however, does present the fact that there is more inequality geographically.

“In fact, we are seeing more geographic bifurcation than ever before. In the US, for example, 10 percent of all counties take 90 percent of the GDP.”

Some areas of the country are becoming like “luxury products” while others are left-behind. And, it seems as if those areas that are left-behind and forgotten are responding to the situation in a political way.

Thinking has to change.

