IBM: Disappointing, Again

If not for the cheap valuation, I would not be watching IBM which continues to look cheap, although a value trap scenario prevents me from buying the dip in size.

Management reiterates the same comments about leadership and impressive growth, but green shoots are not to be seen in the actual numbers.

IBM has seen third-quarter sales declines after the company reported relatively solid results for the first half of the year.

International Business Machines (IBM) just can not seem to escape the negative momentum surrounding the stock and company. After the company "broke" its record of posting year-on-year sales declines just recently, as it reported revenue growth again in the first half of this year, sales declines have arrived again (albeit driven by a stronger dollar to some extent).

This creates another disappointment for IBM, after shareholders have seen so many in recent years, which makes me remain cautious, yet at the same time recognise the cheap valuation and potential impact which change can have on this company.

Soft Numbers Following Modest Strength

IBM reported a 2.1% fall in third-quarter sales to nearly $18.8 billion, as growth has been flat adjusted for currency moves. The main laggards have been a 5.7% fall in sales of Cognitive Solutions to $4.2 billion and a 2% fall in Technology Services & Cloud Platforms.

As always, the executive comments on the top of the press release praise the company, as Ginni Rometty points to "business momentum" and claims leadership in technology and services needed by the hottest trends in business today.

The only good news amidst the dismal topline sales numbers is that gross margins were flat at 46.9% of sales. Nonetheless, the company managed to keep operating margins flat at 16.0% thanks to cost cuts in SG&A as well as R&D, offset by higher other expenses and lower intellectual property income.

While margins were flat, actual operating earnings fell by a percentage similar to the topline sales declines, although an already low tax rate dropped by another point to 10%, limiting the fall in reported net earnings to a percent. Following continued share buybacks, IBM managed to grow reported earnings per share by two cents to $2.95 per share.

Financials Remain Sound Enough

The quick review of the results show the problem of IBM. That is of stagnating revenues in a healthy economy, while sectors to which it has exposure show rapid growth, indicating a clear loss of market share despite upbeat comments made by management. The fact that earnings per share are up just a few cents is the result of share buybacks, even lower tax rates and cost cuts, as prospects for real growth continue to be non-existing.

Nonetheless, valuations remains absolutely non-demanding as the company sees earnings at $13.80 per share this year, with real GAAP earnings at $11.60 per share, for a mere 11 times multiple based on GAAP accounting.

At the same time, the balance sheet remains sound with cash and equivalents amounting to $14.7 billion. Total debt stands at $46.9 billion, but a great deal of this relates to the financing activities of the company, which has a good credit track record for its financing receivables "book" of $27.2 billion. While credit losses have been subdued in the past, it should be noted that "just" 55% of credit exposure is to investment grade customers.

Adding all of this together, so assuming receivables as cash equivalents, net debt stands at just $5 billion. That is still in sharp contrast to most technology names which typically operate with large net cash balances.

The analysis above still kindly excludes net pension liabilities "worth" $10.1 billion, but this number has gradually been coming down. Including this number in net financial debt, I peg pro-forma net debt at $15 billion. That said, adjusted EBITDA still surpasses $16 billion a year, for relatively moderate leverage ratios by all means.

Conclusion, Thesis Remains The Same

In July, I wondered if we should be staying blue on "Big Blue" after the second-quarter results were pretty solid, at least given its recent history. The main takeaway of my thesis on IBM then (as it has been for a while) is one of lack of growth and flattish sales at best, a highly promotional talent team, while growth in the wider economy and for IBM relevant sectors is much higher.

The combination of all of this, talent drain, lack of Watson success and lack of overall green shoots means that investors remain continuously disappointed, although the only good news is that valuations remain very much subdued and leverage is quite limited.

The simple mathematics suggests that management is simply too much focused on the good news while neglecting the bad. This is very much illustrated by one of the earliest points made by management in the press release: that of pointing towards 13% growth in "strategic imperative" revenues on a trailing basis to $39.5 billion. These now make up half of total sales, and at the same time suggests that half of IBM's business is reporting sales declines at similar percentages, which do not receive any attention or explanation at all.

Ever since, that is in July, shares have easily dropped another 10%, mostly driven by the reaction to the softer quarterly results. I called out for IBM to use some of the current excessive earnings yield to make smart deals, or to boost the R&D budget, yet the focus remains on buybacks and dividends, as this remains largely a financial engineering play.

Hence, I see the value, yet the business is eroding as well which means that I cannot rule out that this could become a value trap. For now the best could be a potential break-up of the business in a "good" and "bad" IBM (to the extent possible) as well as executive turnover. Lack of progress in combination with promotional comments being made by management has been going on for too long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.