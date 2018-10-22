Tandy Leather Factory: High Quality Stock For A Bargain Price

The stock is currently cheap for a number of reasons including lack of investor interest, and uncertainty about future growth prospects.

Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) is an underfollowed specialty retailer of leather and leathercraft items. The company posts strong gross margins (north of 60% and increasing) and is the premier player in its space, possessing large relative size advantages and facing relatively little competition. For a business of this quality, Tandy trades at an attractive valuation relative to its earnings power and free cash flow generating ability, as well as to where it has traded historically. Currently, there is some uncertainty surrounding the stock involving the company's ability to grow and the change in the company's executive team. Protecting investors on the downside, Tandy has a strong balance sheet, a 1M share buyback authorization within the next year (> 10% of the market cap), and a shareholder-value focused board team headed by Chairman Jeff Gramm.

Business

Tandy Leather Factory is the world's largest leather and leathercraft retailer. Though the company is small ($70M Market Cap), it is by far the largest player in the space. Tandy currently operates 117 stores (as of August 2018) in the U.S. and Canada, and 4 additional stores internationally. Its reporting is split between these two segments, North America, and International.

The company has recently started opening new stores again (2 so far in 2018) with a goal to reach 150. In its stores, Tandy sells leather and items to go along with it including tools, accessories, lace, kits, and teaching materials. These add-on items are the higher margin items that Tandy sells (contributing to the majority of operating income) and have been leading average ticket prices higher (Q2: $77.92, up 0.7% Q/Q).

Tandy sells to a wide range of retail (around 60% of sales and increasing) and wholesale customers through its stores and its website.

Competitive Advantages

Size Advantage:

Though the overall market for leather and leathercraft is small, Tandy dominates the niche and has large relative size advantages (estimated close to 10x). Due to Tandy's size, it is able to purchase relatively large volumes of a wide range of products at much cheaper prices than its smaller competitors could (while averaging around 63% gross margins). Because of this, many of its competitors are also its customers. Here's a line from the most recent 10-K that peaked my interest:

Most of our competition comes in the form of small, independently-owned businesses some of which are also our customers

And another,

There is no direct competition affecting our entire product line

Brand Value:

The value of the Tandy brand is also a key advantage for the company given that it's really the only brand name in the space. Though you may not be familiar with it if you are not a leathercrafting hobbyist, rest assured that you would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the space who doesn't know this name.

These advantages contribute to Tandy's high gross margins, which along with the company's low capital expenditure needs allow the company to maintain high returns on invested capital (normalized in the 16-20% range after-tax).

Management/Board

The board is headed by notable investor and author Jeff Gramm through his hedge fund Bandera Partners, which owns a 31% stake in the company. Gramm is probably most known for his book, Dear Chairman: Boardroom Battles and the Rise of Shareholder Activism. I think it's reasonable to assume that the board has shareholder interests (if not only theirs) in mind.

As for the management team, it was announced through a press release in early October that both CEO Shannon Greene and President Mark Angus would be stepping down, and that the CEO role would be filled by Janet Carr. Carr has a strong background in strategy, but it remains to be seen how the strategy of the company will change, and by what magnitude.

It seems likely that the board has been influencing capital allocation policy, and I expect the share repurchase program will proceed, especially since the company issued debt for that purpose. On the topic, the company has had an authorization, since August, to repurchase 1M shares before August 2019. If completed, this would account for over 10% of Tandy's market cap.

Valuation

Earnings Power and FCF yield:

When taking Tandy's cash, debt, and operating leases into account, the enterprise value is pretty close to the market cap at around $70M. Using a 5-year average EBIT of 10.2M, this implies a multiple of 7x and an earnings yield of around 14%.

(Source: My own chart, data from SEC filings)

The historical FCF yield is a little lower at 5%, given that part of the company's strategy is keeping stores fully stocked with many different items (demanding on inventory), and there has been some growth CapEx spend in the last five years (opening new stores and relocating stores with expired leases to larger locations). Looking at an adjusted number based on an estimated average investment in working capital at 3.5% of sales and maintenance CapEx at 1.2% of sales, the yield is in the 8-10% range. This looks attractive for a company with a wide moat and likely continued growth in its high margin retail business.

Historical Multiples

Tandy currently trades at an attractive price relative to where it has traded historically on a few common metrics.

Price/Book: (25%): Tandy is actually almost a net-net given that the majority of its book value is in its current assets ($60M). The stock currently trades at a multiple of 1.1x book.

(25%): Tandy is actually almost a net-net given that the majority of its book value is in its current assets ($60M). The stock currently trades at a multiple of 1.1x book. EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales (25%, 25%) : Tandy has a net cash balance (ignoring the PV of operating leases) and therefore looks cheaper on an enterprise value basis. The market also has the tendency to value the company based on enterprise value valuation metrics including EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales. The stock currently trades at around 6x TTM EBITDA and 0.7x TTM Sales.

(25%, 25%) Tandy has a net cash balance (ignoring the PV of operating leases) and therefore looks cheaper on an enterprise value basis. The market also has the tendency to value the company based on enterprise value valuation metrics including EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales. The stock currently trades at around 6x TTM EBITDA and 0.7x TTM Sales. P/E: (25%): Earnings for Tandy have been relatively stable historically so this should be an okay metric for the company. The stock currently trades at a P/E of 11x guided 2019 earnings.

Applying 3,5,7, 9, and 11-year average multiples to my projections for 2019 performance (which are in-line with the low-end of guidance) and then discounting them appropriately, results in an implied value of around $10/share:

Why is it Cheap?

Though this is somewhat speculative, there are a few potential reasons that investors have been avoiding the stock

Boredom: Nothing exciting has happened with the company for a while, and the shares have traded flat. This is despite the fact that fundamentals have been slowly improving.

Stalled Growth: Same-store sales have been slowly falling since the middle of 2016. Fortunately for Tandy, these lost sales have been from lower-margin wholesale customers and likely were lower margin products (leather) as we have seen gross margins consistently tick up. Notably, higher-margin retail same-store sales have been consistently improving throughout the same time period.

Illiquid Microcap: The trading volume on Tandy is very low (3-month average of 5.6k/day), and with larger amounts of capital it can be difficult to build a large position in Tandy. This has also made it difficult in the past for the company to deploy its cash via share buybacks.

Catalysts

Same-Store Sales Turnaround: Retail is becoming a larger part of Tandy's business as the company is only opening new retail stores, not wholesale stores. With a larger percentage of the stores shifting to retail and positive trends in retail growth, we could see same-store sales turnaround in the near future. Guidance for the rest of 2018 is flat-to-down slightly (which likely includes an increase in retail and a decrease in wholesale due to e-commerce competition)

Continued Capital Returns: In addition to the share repurchases, its likely that capital will be returned to shareholders via other methods. Tandy has paid a few special dividends in the past and may even engage in a tender offer if it has difficulty repurchasing the shares it would like to on the open market.

Insight Into Growth initiatives: Tandy has a lot of growth potential if the company is able to achieve its goal of opening 150 stores (would include 33 additional retail stores). If Tandy continues to open 2-3 stores a year this would take around 10-15 years. Further insight or execution of this growth strategy could draw a lot of interest to the stock.

Risks

Store Managers: One of Tandy's problems has been that it has had a tough time hiring store managers. This may seem trivial, but these can be difficult roles to fill given the salary, relocation requirements, and required specialized knowledge of leather/leathercraft. Tandy's strategy seems to have remained stable in terms of compensation (36K base salary + performance incentive based on store EBIT, typically 25%) but the strategies with managers and district managers have been shifted more than once in the last few years and could very well change with the new management team.

Cyclicality: Tandy sells discretionary items and sales are therefore affected in recessionary environments when consumer spending drops. Gross margins though have been largely unaffected in past downturns, indicating that the company is able to maintain pricing power in such environments.

Conclusion

Tandy Leather Factory is a company that dominates its niche and has a wide moat. The company posts strong gross margins and returns on capital due to its large relative size advantages, brand power, and low CapEx needs. Tandy is a high-quality business that trades at an attractive valuation relative to its earnings power and free cash flow generating ability, as well as to where it has traded historically. Though there is some uncertainty surrounding the stock involving the company's ability to grow, this appears to be more than priced in and a surprise would be more likely on the upside. Offering investors downside protection, the company has a strong balance sheet, a 1M share buyback authorization within the next year (> 10% of the market cap), and a shareholder-value focused board team.

