Netflix: Bulls Versus Bears

Written by Nathaniel E. Baker, Seeking Alpha editor and contributor.

Netflix (NFLX) shares surged last week after the company reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates. In a letter to shareholders, management said streaming revenue increased 36% year-over-year as average paid membership rose 25%. Analysts reset targets as a result of the positive report.

The reaction from many Seeking Alpha authors was more cautious. NFLX's valuation is getting frothy, the technicals are breaking down, and an investment is becoming risky at these prices, go the arguments. But the stock still has its fans. Bulls argue that Netflix's growth outlook remains positive, while profitability is improving, and international subscriber growth accelerating.

A synopsis of three bullish articles and three bearish pieces follows below.

Bulls

Netflix's stock is likely to reward investors and rise even higher, says Mott Capital Management. With 146 million subscribers, the stock is trading at a valuation of $966 per subscriber, or 30 percent less than in the previous quarter. Its PEG ratio is 0.7 based on three-year compounded annual growth rate. Spending on content will attract new users to the platform and the continued trend of cord-cutting will further help growth. "Streaming media is likely not a winner-take-all scenario," Mott Capital writes. "There will be many winners." NFLX is bouncing back from a disappointing second quarter and should soon retest its high of $418 per share, according to Graham Grieder. The company has made inroads internationally, and as subscriber numbers have grown so have revenues and earnings. While the negative free cashflow is concerning, spending on original content is a worthwhile investment, especially when it comes to growing the international subscriber base. And the debt is well-covered by operating cashflow, with interest payments well covered by earnings. The stock remains in a long-term uptrend, continues to see strong sales and earnings growth, and until that changes, "long is not wrong," writes Taylor Dart. Quarterly earnings continue to put up double- or triple-digit growth as revenue growth remains strong and is accelerating. The company has nearly tripled EPS growth over the last three years. "There is absolutely no disputing" that Netflix is in a bull market and anybody claiming otherwise is "looking through doom-colored glasses or seeing only what they want to see."

Bears

Netflix was overvalued before reporting third-quarter results; "now it is just dangerous," writes Michael Wiggins de Oliveira. The company's own guidance shows that top-line growth is slowing, with 27.8% YoY growth expected for the fourth quarter, compared to 34% in the third quarter. The operating margin for Q4 is less than half what is was in Q3 and its EPS number will be down close to 44% YoY. Finally, the competition for content has become very hot and is only going to intensify with Apple, Google, Amazon and even Walmart entering the space. Strong third-quarter results did not make a believer out of Gary Alexander, who says he "wouldn't even dream of nibbling on Netflix." Subscriber growth is volatile and anyway not a good milestone for investors to parse on a quarter-by-quarter basis. The company's position approaching a double-digit revenue model is "dangerous" and there's no telling how competition will affect Netflix over the next few years. "Stay extremely cautious on Netflix stock: I find it difficult to believe that this relief rally can be sustained." For value investors, NFLX is "dangerous speculation at best," according to DTF Capital. While Netflix continues to grow and surpass analyst estimates, it is doing so on an "increasingly weak" foundation. The company is burning too much cash and its third-quarter EPS number is not as good as it looks, due to Q3 market costs being moved to the Q4. The contribution to profit from international revenues remains much lower than the US market. The state of the market is only going to become more competitive, especially internationally.

Conclusion

The bull-bear divide looks to come down to whether Netflix can continue to spend money to grow subscriber numbers at an impressive-enough pace to satisfy the market. The company's international prospects are another major point of contention between bulls and bears. Some Seeking Alpha readers are skeptical. "China is not difficult to break into, it's impossible," writes nerd-rage. "Netflix has been excluded from that market by the Chinese government and this is not likely to reverse."

Even the company is able to penetrate 50% of U.S. households and 25% of international households, "given the margins and their current subscription rates, it appears that upside from today's valuation is not that great," writes Long-Short Manager. "This is with fairly conservative content expense assumptions, generous margin growth assumptions, and assuming no serious competition in streaming space for 5-6 years."

Bullish readers had, predictably, more optimistic views. "In about 5 years, Netflix will have $40B revenue, $20B on content, $10B other cost with a FCF of $10B," says yellowpage. "Most of those $20B will be their own content, NFLX will be the biggest studio in the world, bar none. NFLX will likely double or triple at that time."

Some bullish readers were able to supply valuable insight into how Netflix has upended the entertainment industry. "Netflix has turned this town (Hollywood) upside down in the last 3-5 years," says Mikie713, a "semi-retired entertainment professional." Netflix "have a two year lead on the nearest competition ... everyone is chasing them. Most importantly, talent, old and new, is lining up at their door before taking an invitation elsewhere."

It's clearly very difficult, if not impossible to reconcile this impasse between bulls and bears. Where do you stand on this debate? Have your say in the comments.

