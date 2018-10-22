Natural Gas Production Hits All-Time High Before Winter

We are currently bearish on natural gas in the short-term via a long DGAZ position.

Welcome to the all-time high edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Lower 48 production hit another all-time high this weekend of ~87 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

This is quite staggering considering that Lower 48 production is now ~12 Bcf/d higher y-o-y. On a total gas supply basis, the record high pushed gas supplies above ~91 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

Canadian gas net imports have been weak on the back of Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) BC line rupture. The reduced import volumes are likely to rebound, which could push total gas supplies above ~92 Bcf/d.

As a result of the surge in natural gas production, the natural gas market is in a weird position at the moment. With natural gas storage expected to enter the winter heating season near record lows and below ~3.2 Tcf, bears and bulls both make compelling arguments as to why either side should win in the debate.

For us, we are currently bearish natural gas via a long DGAZ position we initiated last Friday:

Source: HFI Portfolio

Our reasoning for taking the bear side in the short-term comes down to our weather analysis, which indicates that the weather outlook after November 6th starts to turn bearish:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see above, the outlook is predominantly bearish for the moment, which is also why you are seeing natural gas prices lower despite higher overall TDDs over the weekend.

In our view, because both the bulls and bears make compelling arguments right now, we think the only variable to tip the balance between the trend trajectory of natural gas prices is just the weather outlook. And it's more important to understand where the weather outlook is trending rather than the absolute demand we are seeing from the latest revision.

For now, we are bearish on natural gas prices in the short-term.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "Like" below.

For readers who are interested in receiving real-time trade alerts along with our exclusive natural gas fundamental, weather, and trader positioning updates, we highly recommend you to give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. You can see here for more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.