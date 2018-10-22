Main Street Capital's Q3 2018 NAV And NII Projection (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for MAIN is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of MAIN’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of 9/30/2018. Prior to results being provided to the public on 11/1/2018 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze MAIN’s NAV as of 9/30/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company (“BDC”) sector. Throughout the article, this includes a discussion of the impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). I will also include my quarterly net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”) projections. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value (“FMV”) fluctuations that occur within a company’s investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following MAIN accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; 2) realized gain (loss) on investments; and 3) income tax benefit (provision). As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. MAIN’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a “one-time” extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment.

Overview of MAIN’s NAV as of 9/30/2018:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate MAIN’s NAV as of 9/30/2018 come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MAIN’s consolidated statement of operations from a nine-months ended timeframe. One must calculate certain account figures from the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 9/30/2018.

Table 1 – MAIN Projected Fiscal Nine-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – MAIN Nine-Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. All figures, with the exception of the number of outstanding shares of common stock and NAV per share figure/range, are in 000’s)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “nine-months ended” timeframe. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 next to the September 30, 2018 column): A) Operations; B) Stockholder Transactions;and C) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $133.6 Million; Range $108.6 - $158.6 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations” figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from MAIN’s consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, MAIN’s income tax benefit (provision) (see blue reference “D” in Tables 1 and 2 above) is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below due to immateriality. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for MAIN, I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the third quarter of 2018. Let us first discuss MAIN’s NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $113.9 Million; Range $108.9 - $118.9 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

MAIN reported NII of $37.0 and $39.5 million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting MAIN will report NII of $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected NII of $113.9 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018.

As previously projected in prior MAIN/BDC articles, over the prior several quarters there has been a rise in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) (net increase in stated rate through LIBOR “resets”) which has benefited MAIN’s floating-rate debt investments. This was the main reason why MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield has gradually increased over the trailing twelve-months. As of 6/30/2017, MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield of 10.04%. As of 6/30/2018, this metric increased to 10.48%. Along with a gradual increase in MAIN’s investment portfolio, the company has gradually increased its quarterly interest income.

Per MAIN’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, management disclosed the company had several loan originations and add-on debt investments (that were “publicly” disclosed) during the quarter. I am projecting MAIN had approximately $70 million of loan originations and add-on debt investments while having approximately ($40) million of portfolio debt sales/repayments/restructurings during the third quarter of 2018.When combined, I am projecting MAIN’s total debt investment portfolio increased approximately $30 million for the quarter (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments).

Along with a majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio having floating-rate debt investments attached to LIBOR (which were positively impacted by semi-annual/quarterly resets), I am projecting a minor increase in interest income due to the projected increase in the company’s debt investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($45.0 million versus $44.3 million).

However, I am also projecting MAIN will report a minor-modest decrease in the company’s quarterly dividend income when compared to the prior quarter ($11.3 million versus $13.7 million). This decrease mainly centers around CBT Nuggets, LLC. (CBT Nuggets) who, during the prior several quarters, provided “above average” dividend distributions to shareholders. While I believe CBT Nuggets will still provide dividend distributions to MAIN during the third quarter of 2018, I am projecting this amount to slightly-modestly decrease when compared to the prior several quarters. This was an assumption MAIN’s management team “hinted at” during the company’s previously prepared remarks last quarter.

The projected minor decrease in MAIN’s quarterly NII ($37.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 versus $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2018) is mainly attributable to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) minor increase in accrued interest income within the company’s investment portfolio; 2) minor-modest decrease in dividend income; 3) minor increase in interest expense; and 4) relatively unchanged-minor net increase in remaining expense accounts. Now let us discuss MAIN’s net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

Estimate of $5.4 Million; Range ($4.6) – $15.4 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

MAIN reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of $6.1 and ($15.5) million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting MAIN will report a net realized gain on investments of $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net realized gain on investments of $5.4 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018.

The net realized gain of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 was mainly due to gains within Hydratec, Inc. (Hydratec) and SoftTouch Medical Holdings LLC (SoftTouch) partially offset by losses within Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe; debt-to-equity “write-off”) and GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather).

The net realized loss of ($15.5) million for the second quarter of 2018 was mainly due to losses within Marine Shelters Holdings, LLC (Marine Shelters) and CapFusion, LLC (CapFusion). These two portfolio companies were previously written-down and this was merely an unrealized to realized loss reclassification (“cleaning up” the balance sheet).

My projection for a net realized gain of $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 is mainly due to Drilling Info Holdings, Inc. (Drilling). During July 2018, MAIN fully exited the company’s remaining equity position in Drilling and recorded a realized gain of $15.5 million. I am projecting no other notable realized events took place during the third quarter of 2018. Even if other “realizable” events occurred during the quarter, these gains (losses) would simply be reclassified out of the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account (discussed next; net effect of $0).

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

Estimate of $15.9 Million; Range $5.9 – $25.9 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

MAIN reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of ($9.5) and $32.7 million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting MAIN will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($7.3) million for the third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net unrealized appreciation on investments of $15.9 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018.

This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within MAIN’s investment portfolio. This account’s projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data (also above and beyond information that is usually provided via a “free to the public” article). I believe two key trends that occurred during the third quarter of 2018 should be discussed.

First, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the third quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related agency securitizations), most lower middle market (“LMM”) and middle market (“MM”) loan prices with low credit risk experienced less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations).

In addition, some portfolio companies will directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate due to the recent passage of the TCJA. Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the Internal Revenue Code [IRC]). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I anticipate an overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies during 2018. While this increased FMV may not be the case in every single equity investment a BDC holds, I believe it is a general assumption a majority of companies will benefit from passage of the TCJA.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies continued to have strong operational performance heading into the third quarter of 2018: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent decrease in valuation; tied to cryptocurrencies and not the underlying business model); 3) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 4) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 5) MSC Adviser I; 6) OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 7) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 8) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Second, MAIN still had several investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the third quarter of 2018, even with relatively unchanged-slight decrease in loan prices/debt valuations on a sector-wide basis. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 4) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 5) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene). In addition, Bluestem Brands, Inc. (Bluestem), Cenveo Corp. (Cenveo), Grupo Hima San Pablo, Inc. (Grupo Hima), and Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Pernix) were four other portfolio companies that recently exhibited heightened credit risk.

However, the probability of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector has continued to “ebb” due to a continued rise in prices/rising inflation expectations. I believe this is a bit of positive news for the sector as a whole. As of 6/30/2018, I classified 7.28% of MAIN’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics and/or services linked to the sector). I have calculated Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) had a 7.26%, 2.83%, 6.81%, 1.23%, 0.80%, 6.99%, 0.00%, 8.45%, 7.81%, 0.00%, 3.36%, 1.37%, 0.00%, and 6.09% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 6/30/2018, respectively.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018. When combining NII of $113.9 million, a net realized gain on investments of $5.4 million, net unrealized appreciation on investments of $15.9 million, and an income tax provision of ($1.6) million, I am projecting MAIN had an increase in net assets from operations of $133.6 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018 (see red reference “A” in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Decrease in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($120.9) Million; Range ($125.9) – ($115.9) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

MAIN’s “net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions” figure is the equivalent to the company’s “distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)” figure. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is MAIN’s dividend distributions for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018.

I am projecting the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 7/19/2018, 8/20/2018, and 9/19/2018 was 60.6, 61.0, and 61.5 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 1.1 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the third quarter of 2018. This mainly consists of common stock being issued under MAIN’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering plan.

The monthly common stock dividend for July, August, and September 2018 was $0.19, $0.19, and $0.195 per share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting monthly dividend distributions totaling ($36.7) million during the third quarter of 2018. When these dividend distributions are combined with the six-months ended dividend distributions of ($84.2) million, I am projecting MAIN had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($120.9) million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018.

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $106.7 Million; Range $86.7 – $126.7 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions” figure consists of the following five amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of offerings costs + underwriting fees; 2) share-based compensation + amortization of Board of Director’s (“BoD”) deferred compensation; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; 4) purchase of vested stock (employee payroll tax withholding); and 5) repurchases of common stock. Out of these five accounts, I am projecting there was activity within the first three accounts.

Originally discussed within MAIN’s distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 1.1 million shares of common stock were issued under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plans for the third quarter of 2018. I am projecting MAIN will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plan figure of $39.3, $2.4, and $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting MAIN will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s ATM equity offering, share-based compensation, and dividend reinvestment plan figure of $93.0, $7.6, and $10.2 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018, respectively.

When combining these three accounts with existing equity used for the purchase of vested stock of ($4.1) million and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting MAIN had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $106.7 million for the nine-months ended 9/30/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting MAIN will report the following NAV per share as of 9/30/2018:

MAIN’s Projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 = $24.40 Per Share

MAIN’s Projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 Range = $24.10 – $24.70 Per Share

This projection is a $0.44 per share increase from MAIN’s NAV as of 6/30/2018. This modest (greater than 1% but less than 3%) NAV increase can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 3 - MAIN Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations; figures may not “foot” due to rounding)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, I am projecting MAIN’s net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.72 per share for the third quarter of 2018. In comparison, I am projecting MAIN had dividend distributions of ($0.575) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting MAIN had $0.30 per share NAV accretion in relation to the company’s ATM equity offering and dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a $0.44 per share NAV increase for the third quarter of 2018 is obtained.

A less enhanced NAV increase (or a NAV decrease) versus my projection would be deemed an underperformance in my opinion. A more enhanced NAV increase versus my projection would be deemed an outperformance in my opinion.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MAIN recently closed at $37.18 per share as of 10/19/2018. This was a $12.78 per share premium to my projected MAIN NAV of $24.40 per share as of 9/30/2018. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.5239 or a premium of 52.39%.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a BUY. As such, I currently believe MAIN is undervalued. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.65 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.05 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $37.80 per share. This price is also a $0.05 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

