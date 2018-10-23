Tech Has Fallen: Nutanix Is A Strong Buy

NTNX benefits from the increased development of the cloud because it essentially is the operating system of datacenters.

Nutanix (NTNX) is a fast growing tech name which somehow finds itself trading at just over 7 times my definition of core sales. NTNX is basically the operating system of data centers. Shares are a strong buy amidst the market volatility as this is a growth train which is just getting started.

The Market’s Gift

This has been a volatile market. I believe that we are witnessing a market crash but in waves: instead of the entire market falling at once, certain sectors are falling one at a time.

Right now, it looks like that sector is technology. We can see that NTNX has fallen hard from its highs:

It is very often that only after such dramatic drops like this do certain companies get on my radar. However, even at its highs, I found that NTNX still was arguably undervalued. This is a best of breed business which has just started its huge growth runway. This chance to buy NTNX at such a depressed valuation is nothing other than a gift - let’s now look at the fundamentals of their business.

Business Overview

NTNX, as they state in their 2017 10-K, is focused on “breaking down artificial walls in IT departments.” More specifically, NTNX is in the business of the “software defined data center,” which I like to think about as operating systems for data centers - think cloud.

To explain their business proposition simply, we need to first understand that “cloud” is an umbrella for many different kinds of cloud. The public cloud is the most recognizable, such as those provided by Amazon’s AWS (AMZN), which is scalable due to being able to simply purchase more service from your provider. There is also the private cloud, which is more secure:

(Nutanix Beam Talk)

Companies usually have a mix of several cloud platforms which creates a problem: how do you allow all platforms to coexist? NTNX is the magic that glues everything together. We can see below one of their products called “Beam” allows customers to manage cost and compliance across all their cloud platforms:

(Nutanix Beam Talk)

This is incredibly useful: for example, Beam can tell customers if they are underutilizing one cloud platform and overutilizing another. NTNX plays a very important part in acting like a data center’s (or several) operating system and plays an increasingly important role as data usage needs continues its inevitable trend higher.

Explosive Financials

As can be expected by a top tier company in a top tier industry, NTNX is seeing rapidly growing financial results. First let’s see evidence of their best of breed product and service.

As we can see below, NTNX customers tend to start with a small purchase before realizing that they need much more:

(FY2018 Q4 Nutanix Presentation)

For global 2000 customers, we can see the average lifetime purchase multiples below:

(FY2018 Q4 Presentation)

NTNX uses this “pay as you grow” selling strategy in order to get customers to try out their superior products, then gradually increase the scale of cooperation later. These charts are highly indicative of value-add that NTNX brings to their customers.

NTNX has been quickly decreasing their exposure to “pass-thru hardware” revenues and focusing on their software as a service (‘SAAS’) revenues:

(FY2018 Q4 Presentation)

This is a good thing because SAAS revenues are more recurring with higher margins.

Their software and support revenue is growing at eye opening 40-50% run rates:

(FY2018 Q4 Presentation)

As NTNX moves towards dropping their hardware revenues, gross margins have continued to increase towards a Sky-high 70%:

(FY2018 Q4 Presentation)

Perhaps the main knock is that NTNX is not yet profitable. They did see their net loss for the past 12 months drop from $379.6 million to $297.2 million.

Deferred revenue also continues to grow:

(FY2018 Q4 Presentation)

For those who do not know what deferred revenues are, let’s first discuss the difference between “revenues” and “billings.” When NTNX sells new products to customers, they receive billings. However, they only record revenues when they provide the service to the customer. The difference between billings and revenues is called deferred revenues and is carried on the balance sheet as a liability until the service is provided. This is one case where liabilities are not always bad as a larger deferred revenues balance (larger liability balance) is representative of future revenues.

NTNX is clearly firing on all cylinders and I expect this to continue moving forward due to their strong execution and focus on customer satisfaction.

Balance Sheet

NTNX has a healthy balance sheet with over $930 million in cash and short term investments. With no long term debt, some may feel it prudent to consider this “net cash” or deductible from their market cap in determining valuation. I however feel that we cannot just simply deduct this cash because they are still not producing positive free cash flow and may still need to fall back on this cash if they cannot issue shares to fund their growth. That said, they nonetheless have a strong balance sheet and there’s no red flags here.

Valuation

NTNX is projecting the next quarter to have 176 million shares outstanding, so they currently trade at a market cap of around $6.8 billion. Total revenue for the past twelve months is $1.2 billion, which grew 37% over the previous year. Subtracting our hardware revenue, however, and the remaining software and support revenue totals $898 million and grew 47% over the previous year. NTNX is projecting the next quarter to see software and support revenues to grow 40-45% YOY. Basically what we have here is a high-flying software company selling at 7.6 times “core revenues” (my term for their SAAS business). I argue this is very cheap, but some readers might be wondering - should we be concerned about the lack of profits? How can a stock without profits be argued to be cheap?

In order to answer this question, we need to consider the profitability of other more mature software names. Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) both have very high gross and operating margins as we see below:

We can see their price to sales valuations below:

I believe that it is only a matter of time before the high revenue growth at NTNX allows it to break through in terms of profitability and achieve high operating margins to go alongside its already high gross margins. Due to their higher operating margins, FB tends to trade at a higher price to sales than GOOG. I don’t think NTNX will be able to achieve the same kind of operating margins as FB but the 25% margins at GOOG look reasonable, especially considering NTNX has higher gross margins at 70% and rising.

If we use the roughly 6 times price to sales of GOOG as a benchmark (and for the record, I consider GOOG to be undervalued), then NTNX begins to look very undervalued considering they are still growing sales above 40% annually.

My 12 month price target for NTNX is $80 per share, or roughly 15 times their core sales. This multiple would shrink to 9 times sales next year if NTNX really can keep growing at a 40% run rate. This price target may actually be still conservative given the high level of growth we are seeing here.

Risks

NTNX is not yet profitable and might never be. I suppose it’s possible that their sales and marketing expenses might continue to grow in line with revenues (in the past year this grew 48% to $769.4 million). I however think that this expense should moderate downwards as it likely is elevated due to them being a relatively young company.

It is unclear if any other big cloud players want to make an entrance into this space. NTNX sold off hard last month when reports surfaced that GOOG was entering the space. This space also already has stiff competition, some notable names being VMWare (VMW), Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (HPE), and Dell EMC. NTNX however has been named the leader in the hyperconverged infrastructure space by Gartner (IT), and I have learned from experience that it is best to stick with best of breed. I am confident NTNX will be able to keep innovating to differentiate its products offering from competitors.

Owner-Operator Business

As we can see below, NTNX insiders own a significant portion of shares outstanding:

(2017 NTNX Proxy)

In particular, co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey owns over 22% of Class B shares, good for 6.6% of total shares outstanding (based on 176 million shares outstanding). All directors and executives cumulatively own approximately 16.8% of shares outstanding. Companies which are run by so called “owner-operators” tend to perform better because management is even more incentivized to create shareholder value as they are significant shareholders. I should point out to current NTNX shareholders that this also means that one shouldn’t give too much weight to insiders like CEO Pandey selling stock as this would be very justified diversification measures for his own portfolio.

Conclusion

NTNX is operating in an industry which benefits from the cloud movement by reducing the barriers that all the different cloud platforms present. With shares trading at less than 8 times sales, shares are a strong buy with about 100% upside.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I am always looking to expand my network of intelligent investors. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

(Tipranks: NTNX: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX, FB, GOOG, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.