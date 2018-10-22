Proteostasis Therapeutics Surges On Cystic Fibrosis Data, Can The Run Continue?

Recently, Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) announced positive results from its doublet study treating patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). After the results were released, the stock traded higher by 400%. That's because the doublet therapy PTI-801 and PTI-808 achieved a higher FEV1 percentage compared to doublet SOC CF therapy. I believe that if the upcoming triplet combination is successful, it will solidify this biotech as a top contender in the CF space. For that reason, I believe that Proteostasis Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Cystic Fibrosis Opportunity

The reason for the latest surge was due to data from a phase 1/2 study which Proteostasis ran treating patients with Cystic Fibrosis. This involves the use of the biotech's own proprietary doublet combination of PTI-801 and PTI-808. When these results were released, 21 patients had been randomized to either receive PTI-801 and PTI-808 as a combination or placebo. The three cohorts were (100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg) of PTI-801 and (50 mg, 100 mg, 300 mg) of PTI-808. This was a once daily dosing, and the safety profile was quite remarkable. There were no safety issues or any other major issues like pulmonary exacerbations. It was shown that patients treated with the PTI-801 and PTI-808 combination achieved a statistically significant increase in FEV1 from baseline to day 7 of 6.3% and at day 14 with an increase of 5.9%. This was achieved using (300 mg of PTI-801) and (300 mg of PTI-808). In addition, the same cohort obtained an increase in FEV1 of 8.3% at day 7 and 6.6% at day 14 in the same cohort.

Catalyst Opportunity

Going back to the surge in the stock of 400%, there was good reason for that happening. That's because the current standard of care for doublet therapies in CF obtain on average 3% to 4% improvement in FEV1. As I stated above, PTI-801 and PTI-808 generated higher than 6% improvement in FEV1 for a doublet therapy. This clinical data was outstanding, and as you can see, it is already better than the current doublet standard of care for CF therapy. However, the frenzy is that there is still a chance that the 6% or higher FEV1 percentage can possibly increase. You might ask, how is that possible? That's because this data obtained for the doublet was not the highest dose being studied. There are results expected, from the same doublet of PTI-801 and PTI-808 in Q1 of 2019. It will be the 400 mg of PTI-801 and 300 mg of PTI-808 (higher doses). In essence, this will be the higher dose cohort, and if this combo with the higher doses ends up being superior than the 6% to 8.3% FEV1 observed with the lower doses, that will be huge. Especially, since the lower doses of this doublet have already beaten standard of care percentage of FEV1. The most important takeaway is that this biotech's doublet combination of PTI-801 and PTI-808 approached the efficacy of triplet combinations. That's pretty remarkable when you think about it. Two CF drugs as a combination nearly beat out current triplet CF therapies.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Proteostasis Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $60.8 million as of June 30, 2018. It believes that this cash will be enough to fund operations until early 2019. That means it will likely have to raise cash soon. A cash raise may even come as early as this coming week. The only way that it could avoid a cash raise is if it forms a partnership with a big pharmaceutical company. It's also possible that the biotech could wait until after the upcoming triplet data for CF before raising cash, which is due any day now this quarter.

Conclusions

The doublet CF therapy from Proteostasis proved to be successful with significant FEV1 increase of 6% to 8.3%. The higher doses of the doublet therapy are due in Q1 2019, which could further see an improvement for FEV1. The triplet therapy due out any day now is also a major catalyst event that could cause the stock to trade much higher if it is successful. The most apparent risk is a possible cash raise that could be done at any moment. Another risk would be the upcoming triplet data. That's because the upcoming PTI-801, PTI-808, and PTI-428 triplet will be compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) triplets. If PTI succeeds, it will be huge, but if it doesn't obtain a better FEV1 percentage compared to Vertex's triplets, then the stock could trade lower. Still, with the data seen to date from PTI-801 and PTI-808 as a combination, I believe the addition of the amplifier PTI-428 should theoretically boost FEV1 with the upcoming triplet release any day now. For these reasons, I believe that Proteostasis Therapeutics is a strong buy.

