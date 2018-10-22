Run Away From Global Markets

In my opinion, the concept of synchronized global growth is becoming outdated. I expect global deterioration and decoupling between the U.S. and the rest to continue.

Global stocks took a dive this year. While the U.S. market (SPY, IVV, VOO) is doing Ok, up 5% year-to-date as of October 22, global equities (VEA, EFA) dropped, global ex-U.S. (ACWX) plunged 9% this year, and emerging markets (EEM, VWO, IEMG) crashed 15%.

The reason for this global selloff is deteriorating fundamentals in many foreign economies. While the U.S. economy is powering up, foreign growth is slowing - a decoupling between U.S. and foreign economies. U.S. GDP growth accelerated to 4.2% in Q2-2018 as a result of President Trump's pro-business, pro-growth policies (as I first described in this early-2017 article). Meantime, the Eurozone growth slowed to an anemic 1.2% annual rate in Q2, or 2.1% year-over-year, as shown by the blue line:

China's Q3 GDP growth was just reported at 6.5%. Aside from one quarter in 2009 during the global recession, this latest China's growth rate is the slowest since records began in 1991:

The U.S. economy is doing remarkably well, considering that the Fed is tightening financial conditions by raising interest rates. Manufacturing, on a decline in 2015-16 (the green line below zero) - which rarely happens outside of recessions - staged a revival since 2017. The growth in consumption is also beginning to rise, fueled in part by the individual tax cut.

The decoupling is even larger when we look at more timely indicators. The U.S. ISM purchasing manager surveys surged to record levels in the past two months:

On the other hand, Europe's manufacturing ISM is falling rapidly, the latest at 53.2. Readings above 50 still indicate expansion, but its rate of growth slowed dramatically:

Investors likely don't hear much about this. Most financial media and investment bank research don't mention it because it doesn't fit their global narrative. They still speak in terms of "global growth." In my opinion, 2018 will go down as the year when the concept of synchronized global growth becomes outdated. We need to look at growth in individual economies.

What's Next?

We at Model Capital expect global economic decoupling to continue into the end of 2018. U.S. growth is expected around 4% in Q3, and we expect the strength to continue into Q4.

On the other hand, we expect global ex-U.S. growth to continue to slow down. Trade gains will diminish for exporter economies including Germany and China, due to the new U.S. fair-trade policies. This already affects their manufacturers, evidenced by the falling ISM surveys. In addition, interest rates are still near zero in much of the developed world (10-year Bunds are at 0.46% today; 10-year JGBs at 0.15%). An eventual end of monetary stimulus will have a negative effect - possibly severe. Lastly, their fiscal situation looks increasingly fragile; for example, Italy was downgraded by Moody's to Baa3. We see a significant chance of recessions in weaker European and Asian nations early in 2019.

Portfolio Strategy

What does it mean for a typical investor's portfolio? We advise our investors to remain fully invested in U.S. equities according to their risk tolerance - but continue to avoid global stocks, and especially emerging markets. Of course, keep your portfolio diversified, but invest close to home, within the U.S. Follow me for regular fundamentals-based insights on stocks and bonds.

