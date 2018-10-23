Copper Is Going Nowhere While LME Stocks Plunge - Put DBB On Your Radar

Most commodities prices reached bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016 and took off to the upside. The price of lumber fell to $214.40 in September 2015 and rallied to a new record high of $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018. Crude oil, another industrial raw material, hit its bottom in February 2016 at $26.05 per barrel. At the beginning of this month, the energy commodity, the nearby NYMEX futures contract, hit its most recent high at $76.90.

Copper is a bellwether commodity that market participants across all asset classes watch for signs about the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Copper hit its low at $1.9355 in January 2016 and took off to the upside reaching a peak at $3.3220 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract in late 2017. Copper struggled to make it back to $3.3155, just 0.65 cents lower than the December 2017 peak in June, but a failure to make a higher high led to a dramatic selloff in the red metal. Copper had been making higher lows since early 2016, but the price action over the summer of 2018 negated the bullish price action and sent the red metal to the lowest price since June 2017.

Higher interest rates, a stronger U.S. dollar, and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China weighed heavily on the price of the base metal. The most liquid market for copper is in Europe on the London Metals Exchange. While COMEX offers a futures contract on copper, the LME offers forwards that provide settlement on all business days of the year. Therefore, producers and consumers tend to favor the flexibility of the London market which results in the highest degree of liquidity when it comes to buying and selling the nonferrous metal.

The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product (DBB) does an excellent job of tracking the price activity in the most liquid base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper – Grade A.”

The top holding of DBB contain:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Copper is one of the three metals in the product, and the price of the red metal has been consolidating since the move from over $3.30 in early June to just over $2.55 per pound in mid-August.

Copper is consolidating after the summer price carnage

The price of copper fell from $3.3155 per pound during the week of June 4. The red metal reached that level over concerns about a pending strike by workers at the world’s largest copper producing property in Chile at the Escondida mine. However, long before labor and management reached a new contract, copper began to fall under the weight of trade issue and rising interest rates in the United States. By the time a new deal was in place in Chile, the price of copper was already falling and below its level of critical support.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price fell below its first levels of technical support in late June and moved below major support at $2.875, the mid-September 2017 low in early July. The base metal fell to a low of $2.5520 in mid-August as rising rates caused the dollar index to peak at 96.865. Since then, copper has traded in a range between the low and $2.8665, just below the level of support that has become resistance for the red metal on the weekly chart. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX copper futures market, declined from almost 300,000 contracts in early July when copper began its swoon to the downside to its current level at just over 241,000 contracts. Copper has been trading around the $2.80 per pound level over recent weeks as the slow stochastic; a momentum indicator has been rising as the price moved away from the August low.

$2.80 is a pivot point

The price of copper moved into a trading range in mid-September and has been trading on either side of $2.80 with few clues from technical indicators over the past month.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December copper futures that trade on the COMEX division of the CME illustrates, $2.713 to $2.8665 has defined the range for the price of copper since late September. Open interest has flatlined round the 240,000-contract level, price momentum is in neutral territory along with relative price strength, and the measure of daily historical price variance has been on either side of 20%. $2.80 per pound has become a pivot point for the red metal and selling above and buying below has yielded optimal results over the past month.

Meanwhile, one metric has been pointing to rising demand for copper as stockpiles on the LME have declined dramatically since their highs in March 2018.

LME stocks have declined significantly since March

A sudden spike in inventories on the London Metals Exchange in March 2018 did little to push the price of copper below technical support.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the five-year chart of copper inventories at the LME shows, stockpiles rose from under 200,000 metric tons in late 2017 to over 388, 000 tons in March of this year which was the highest level since late 2013. When stocks rose the price of copper edged lower, testing just below the $2.95 per pound level in late March. However, as inventories began to decline the price of copper recovered eventually, reaching just over $3.30 per pound in early June. By that time, stockpiles were back around the 300,000-ton level.

Recently, copper stocks on the LME have been falling like a stone.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the two-month chart shows, copper stocks have dropped to 153,950 tons as of October 19, a far cry from where they stood just seven months ago.

Source: CME/Kitco

Meanwhile, warehouse inventories on the COMEX division of the CME have also declined, falling from over 195,000 tons to under 165,000 tons over the past two months. Stocks on the Shanghai Exchange currently stand around the 141,000-ton level.

The bottom line in copper stocks is that all evidence points to Chinese stockpiling of the red metal. There are two explanations for the increased demand from the world’s most populous nation. First, it is likely that China is building their strategic stockpiles as the country has been hunkering down for a prolonged trade war with the United States. Second, with the Chinese economy growing at 6.5%, the demand for copper is rising in the Asian nation. Moreover, since the October 2017 party congress in Beijing, one of the central initiatives for President Xi is to cut pollution in Chinese cities which means less smelting and refining of copper and other ferrous and nonferrous metals and minerals. As demand for the essential building blocks of infrastructure continues to rise, Chinese imports of copper and other metals in refined form have increased, putting pressure on international warehouse stocks.

However, the price of copper has not increased despite the declining inventory levels which could create a bullish time bomb for the red metal at some time in the future. Copper is not the only base metal that has experienced a significant decline in stocks at the London Metals Exchange.

Other nonferrous metals have experienced inventory draws

The decline in stocks of aluminum at the LME has been dramatic.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, inventories of aluminum have dropped from 5.5 million tons to the one-million-ton level over the past five years. Most recently, stocks bounced from a low of 926,100 tons on October 16, to 1,066,725 tons on October 19, but the trend is still lower.

Source: LME/Kitco

Over the past five years, zinc inventories moved from over one million to under 200,000 tons. Since August the stockpiles of the metal used to galvanize steel dropped from over a quarter of a million tons to 171,250 as of October 19.

Source: LME/Kitco

Increased demand for lead metal for batteries in electric cars has caused lead inventories to decline steadily in the past five years. At the same time, nickel stocks are below 220,000 tons. It is likely that metal is flowing to China as the nation’s domestic production declines and demand increases as infrastructure building continues to require an ever-increasing flow of the strategic nonferrous metals.

Copper is the leader of the pack, and with the price of the red metal and other LME metals under pressure and sitting a lot closer to recent lows than highs, it could only be a matter of time before the prices of the industrial metals stage what could be a dramatic recovery.

I am always a bit dubious when it comes to inventory changes at the LME as proprietary traders with sufficient capital can influence prices by moving stocks into or out of LME warehouses. With the ownership of the world’s marketplace for nonferrous metals in Hong Kong since 2013, the potential for price manipulation is high. However, the trends in all of the metals suggest that there is a lot more than short-term price manipulation going on and that demand for these commodities is rising while supplies may not be able to keep pace over the coming weeks and months.

The spark for a sudden bullish move in the base metals sector could come from an end to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. A window for an easing to the tit-for-tat tariffs and retaliation could open in November when Presidents Trump and Xi meet in Argentina. It is in the best interest of both leaders to come to an agreement and compromise over trade. Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the IMF, recently pointed to “dark clouds” gathering over the global economy because of the trade dispute. On October 18, the Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, Mohamed El-Erian wrote, “China would be better advised to follow the approach of South Korea, Mexico and Canada by making concessions to reach an accommodation with the US. Xi could use the G-20 meetings in Argentina next month to offer concessions to Trump centered on three issues: relaxation of joint-venture requirements and other restrictions that limit foreign companies’ operational freedom and force technology transfers; a verifiable effort by China to counter intellectual property theft; and time-specific agreements on energy and foodstuff imports that would reduce the bilateral trade surplus vis-à-vis the U.S.”

A trade deal between the U.S. and China could launch the prices of industrial commodities for three reasons. First, the “dark clouds” hanging over the global economy would dissipate causing the metals that are highly sensitive to economic growth to rally. Second, China’s current cause of slashing interest rates to devalue the yuan as a weapon in the trade dispute would end, taking some of the upside pressure off the U.S. dollar which would be supportive for commodities prices. Finally, the threat of Chinese sales hanging over the U.S. bond market would end which could take some of the upward pressure off U.S. interest rates. The bottom line is that a trade deal between the U.S. and China could ignite a bullish fuse for the base metals market over the coming weeks and months if the two leaders can come up with a framework to stop the madness over trade.

DBB is a bet on stocks and a resolution to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China

Investing directly in the base metals is the most direct route to participate in a potential recovery in the metals. However, most market participants do not have accounts that allow for trading on the London Metals Exchange or the COMEX futures exchange in the U.S. However, there is an option that should correlate well with the prices of three of the primary base metals that trade on the LME. Copper, aluminum, and zinc are the most liquidly traded LME metals, and the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product (DBB) reflects the price action in these three nonferrous metals.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBB has traded in a range from $10.90 to $29.70 since 2007. Most recently, DBB fell from $19.94 on April 18, 2018, to its current level at $16.22 on October 22, a decline of 18.7%. Over the same period, December copper futures on COMEX has moved from $3.2405 to $2.7815, a drop of 14.2%. LME three-month aluminum forwards moved from $2522 to $2023, a fall of 19.8%, and the price of zinc declined from $3197 to $2653, a 17% move to the downside.

A long position in DBB is not only a bet on higher base metals prices as stockpiles decline, but it could also be a contrarian play that pays off handsomely if China and the U.S. come to their senses and work out a deal on trade that provides both leaders with a victory. The seeds of success lie in compromise, and base metals could be one of the most sensitive sectors over the coming weeks as the leaders prepare to meet in Argentina.

DBB has net assets of $189.96 million and trades an average of 224,776 shares each day, making it a liquid market product that should be on your radar over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.