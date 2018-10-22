Roche Is Taking Amgen's BiTE Concept In Leukemia To Solid Tumors

Reducing antibody affinity for a self antigen that is over-expressed on the surface tumor cells while leveraging bivalency to increase avidity could be a new paradigm.

An affinity-reduced bispecific antibody bivalent for HER2 was 1,000-fold more selective for HER2 over-expressing breast cancer cells in vitro, and 100-fold more selective in mouse breast tumors in vivo.

Amgen’s (AMGN) Blincyto blinatumomab, a bispecific antibody, is proof of concept that T cells can be retargeted against leukemia cells without engineering them ex vivo to express anti-CD19 receptors (i.e., CAR-T cells). Currently, 53 trials of anti-CD19/CD3 blinatumomab are registered at clinicaltrials.gov; none of them are for solid tumors which are, eventually, notoriously resistant to attack by T cells.

In a 17 October publication (Slaga et al., Sci Transl Med), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) scientists developed an antibody which uses its anti-CD3 arm to direct a T cell to two HER2 cell surface molecules using two portions of its other arm (antibodies are Y-shaped), making it selective for HER2 over-expressing, solid tumor cells. They call it a TDB (T cell-Dependent Bispecific) antibody rather than a BiTE (Bispecific T cell Engager) which is a term now trademarked by Amgen.

HER2 is an important target that has been exploited against HER2 over-expressing breast cancer with drugs that affect the HER2 tyrosine kinase signaling system (e.g., trastuzumab). Attacking HER2 with redirected and very aggressive T cells hasn’t proved safe because of the presence of HER2 on the surface of cells in normal tissues, including heart and lung. Likewise, high-affinity anti-HER2/CD3 TDB antibody can trigger T cells to attack normal cells that express lower amounts of HER2.

A way to direct T cells to select over-expressed tumor HER2 while avoiding normal tissue HER2 could be very useful.

Genentech designed its preclinical TDB antibody to do that: by leveraging the avidity of two anti-HER2 binding sites with reduced binding affinity, in vitro selectivity for HER2-over-expressing cells was enhanced by >1,000-fold. In other words, reducing HER2 affinity reduces the odds of binding, and hence toxicity, to normal cells having few surface copies (<200,000), while HER2 bivalency increases the odds of binding and killing a cancer cell with over-expression of HER2 (>200,000 surface copies). The engineered molecule (4D5-H91A 1Fab-IgG TDB) was as potent against cancer cells as the high affinity, HER2-monovalent version but “had no detectable activity on any tested low HER2-expressing cell lines.”

The effect of trastuzumab (Herceptin) on HER2-mediated intracellular signaling is toxic and rarely even lethal in patients with breast cancer. Leveraging over-expressed HER2 to selectively attract T cells to a tumor brings to bear the power of the immune system and avoids tampering with intracellular machinery - the novel Roche TDB does not inhibit HER2 signaling.

Implications for investors. First, the Genentech paper attributes to Amgen’s Blincyto proof of concept that T cells can be redirected to CD19-expressing leukemia cells, more than validating Amgen’s decision to acquire German firm Micromet in 2012 to get its BiTE platform. Sales of Blincyto, which improved survival and remission rates in acute lymphoblastic leukemia after other treatments had failed in the phase 3 TOWER study (NEJM March 3, 2017), have doubled over the past 6 quarters and should continue to rise, but that may be secondary in importance to what BiTE does for Amgen’s image as a pioneer in cancer treatment.

Second, Roche/Genentech is not only extending the BiTE platform to solid tumors, it is validating its own platform of affinity-tuning, avidity-enhancing antibodies for greater selectivity against cancer and thus mitigating collateral damage.

Third, this nascent technology could compete very well against a much more costly and perhaps more toxic CAR-T cell therapy, the future of which seems to be less bright than it was just a year ago.

To again illustrate the notion that T cell–dependent bispecific antibodies are a transfusionless form of cell therapy (see ...Kiss of Death... post on 27 March 2017), the micrograph of a T cell attaching and holding onto a target cell to form an immune synapse is inserted below.

