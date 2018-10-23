Beef Vs. Pork For Clues - DBA Has Exposure To The Animal Protein Sector

The animal protein sector of the commodities market consists of two types of meat and three futures contracts. In the cattle market, live cattle and feeder cattle have different characteristics. The live cattle contract offers futures and options on animals that ranchers raise from calf to weights of between 600 and 800 pounds. Live cattle have a physical delivery mechanism as buyers and sellers can take or make delivery of the cattle. Each contract contains 40,000 pounds of beef. When live cattle mature, they become feeder cattle. There is no physical delivery mechanism for the feeder cattle contract, which contains 50,000 pounds, and settlement is on a cash or financial basis. Therefore, the feeder cattle contract lends itself to more speculative price activity.

In the pork market, the 40,000-pound contract is also a cash-settled futures contract. The lean hog contracts are the only pork contract offered in the futures arena as the CME delisted the old pork belly futures contract in 2011 because of illiquidity.

The Invesco DB Agriculture EFT product (DBA) is a liquid vehicle with $543.76 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 535,000 shares. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

DBA includes exposure to the animal protein sector. The most recent top holds were:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart illustrates, live cattle and lean holds account for more than 10.7% of the agricultural ETF product.

The peak season for meat demand came to an end in early September, and now it is the offseason for beef and pork consumption. Meat prices tend to exhibit wild price volatility, but since early September, the action in the animal protein sector has been tame.

The offseason has not been all that bearish

In October 2016, the prices of live cattle and lean hog futures fell to their lowest level in years as the offseason for demand got underway.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, in October 2016 the price of live cattle futures fell to lows of 94.3 cents per pound a price that it had not traded since August 2010, and the action in the lean hog futures market was even worse.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of lean hog futures on the CME shows that during the same month live cattle hit the lowest price in more than a half-decade, the price of pork fell to lows of 40.7 cents per pound, a level not seen since 2002. In 2018, the beginning of the offseason has been a different story.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December futures illustrates that the price of live cattle has moved to a level that is higher than at the end of the peak grilling season which came to an end on the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. at the beginning of September. Live cattle were trading at just over the $1.18 per pound level on Monday, October 22.

Source: CQG

After an initial post-peak season move from 53.5 cents, December lean hog futures rallied to just under the 60 cents level, but they have returned to 53.85 cents per pound as of October 22.

The price action in the beef and pork futures market has not been all that bearish so far during the offseason for demand in 2018.

The beef-pork spread can tell us about value

When it comes to value in the commodities market, I like to determine whether a raw material is cheap or expensive by comparing its current price level to the level of another commodity that can serve as a substitute or is within the same sector of the asset class. When we go to the supermarket, we have many choices. For dinner, carnivores without religious limitations often have a choice between pork, beef and other animal proteins like chicken and turkey. Aside from the comparative health considerations, many consumers pick their meats based on prices. A sale or low price for one animal protein compared to another often is the deciding factor when it comes to selecting what is for dinner.

Beef tends to be a more expensive meat than pork.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of live cattle divided by lean hog futures illustrates, the median for the price relationship since 1976 is around the 1.4:1 level or 1.4 pounds of pork value for each pound of beef value.

The spread is a benchmark for value in the meat markets. When the ratio rises above the 1.4:1 level, beef becomes historically expensive compared to the price of pork. At below 1.4:1, pork is the historically expensive meat. Therefore, the historical price data can shed some degree of light on if one type of meat is cheap or expensive, and today, the price of beef on the nearby December futures contract has moved to a level where it is the more expensive of the two animal proteins.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the spread at 2.20:1 or 2.20 pounds of pork value in each pound of beef value tells us that pork is on sale compared to beef. Interestingly, at the beginning of the 2019 season of peak demand, the spread moves back toward the long-term norm.

Source: CQG

The June 2019 live cattle divided by lean hog spread was at the 1.48:1 level as of October 22 which is close to the long-term medium.

It is possible that the short-term divergence from the norm is because of the trade issues between the United States and China.

Demand is rising because of demographics

As the quarterly chart shows, the trend in the spread has been increasing because pork consumption in the world's most populous nation, China, has been rising dramatically. The rise of wealth in China has caused diets to incorporate more complex proteins, and pork tends to be the protein for choice in the Asian nation.

Over the past decades, China has been on a buying spree around the world in the raw materials markets. Chinese companies have made significant investments in or outright purchased businesses to guaranty the flow of commodities into the nation with 1.4 billion people. Feeding, clothing, and providing shelter for the country is a primary goal for the Chinese government. In 2013, a Chinese entity bought the largest producer of hogs and pork products in the United States, the Virginia-based Smithfield Foods company. The move took the publicly-traded company private and put ownership in the hands of the Chinese. The purchase of Smithfield Foods is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Chinese acquisitions around the globe. China now controls around 95% of the world's rare earth metals supply via mining within its borders and strategic purchases in producing countries throughout the world.

When it comes to the meat markets, changing diets and more people mean that the flow of pork and beef into China has risen dramatically over past decades. As many Chinese consumers prefer pork, the ratio has been rising as the quarterly chart demonstrates. In 2018, the trade dispute between the United States and China has resulted in a wave of protectionist policies that distort the prices of commodities which are on the front lines when it comes to international trade.

Trade disputes distort prices

Any government policy that restricts or inhibits the flow of a commodity from the most efficient producer to the consumer willing to pay the most can distort the price of the raw material. Government subsidies for producers may be a strategic imperative when it comes to national security and the availability of goods, but they also interfere with supply and demand fundamentals. Tariffs and duties act the same way.

In the meat markets, a 25% tariff by the U.S. on Chinese goods flowing into the nation by the Trump Administration has been an effort to level the playing field on international trade and create what the President calls "fairness and reciprocity." Retaliatory measures by the Chinese on U.S. goods flowing to China has put a barrier in place when it comes to pork, beef, and many other commodities flowing from U.S. producers. Tariffs and subsidies interfere with free market principles and make fundamental supply and demand analysis challenging. Protectionist measures can cause shortages of a commodity in one area of the world and gluts or oversupply in others. The weakness in the price of pork compared to the price of beef these days could be a result of the current trade environment.

DBA is a carnivorous ETF and has more liquidity than COWB

Eventually, the trade issue will settle down, and the U.S. and China will either come to a compromise or markets will adjust to a new global production and consumption dynamic. However, regardless of what happens on the trade dispute over the coming weeks, months, and even years, one factor continues to provide support for the demand side of the fundamental equation in the meat markets.

I was born in 1959, and that year there were just under three billion people on the planet earth. At the turn of the century, the number grew to six billion. Over the first forty-one years of my life, the population of the world doubled. Since 2000, another 1.5 billion people have populated the globe bringing the number of mouths to feed on a daily basis to 7.5 billion. The number continues to grow by approximately 80 million each year.

The demand for all agricultural commodities, including beef, pork, and other animal proteins is rising as a result of demographic factors. And, with wealth rising in China, the changes in diets to incorporate more complex proteins is only exacerbating the increase in demand for meat around the world. More people, with more money, are competing for limited food products around the world each day.

The meat futures markets can be highly volatile, and most investors and traders avoid the futures contracts that trade on the CME. Producers and consumers of meats and speculators with lots of capital at their disposal define the addressable market for the cattle and hog futures contracts.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) attempts to replicate the price action in the cattle and hog futures markets. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total ReturnSM. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the "index components") and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

However, COWB has not gained a critical mass of liquidity as net assets stand at only $7.55 million and an average of only 1,793 shares trade each day.

For those who look to participate in the meat markets without using the illiquid COWB or the futures markets, DBA offers exposure to the meats and other agricultural commodities that rise, and fall based on a variety of factors. However, the one underlying common theme is the impact of demographics on demand which continues to increase alongside population and wealth growth. Moreover, the trade dispute between the U.S. and China over the recent months has distorted many prices within the agricultural commodities sector, and a deal between President Xi and President Trump at their upcoming meeting in Argentina in November could cause normalcy to return to this sector of the commodities market that would likely have bullish consequences.

With an over 10% combined allocation to cattle and hog futures, the Invesco DB Agriculture EFT product provides investors and traders with exposure to the meat markets.

Today, pork is on sale compared to beef based on the live cattle versus lean hog spread on the December futures contract. Next grilling season the futures market is telling us that it expects the spread to return to its long-term norm. The meat markets could be anticipating a trade deal between the U.S. and China by next June which allows for a free-flow of the animal protein and a return to markets that reflect their underlying supply and demand fundamentals. Demographics point to increasing global demand for meat in a free market which is bullish for the prices of both beef and pork.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.