Aphria May Get A Partner And A Pop Higher In The Stock

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), a cannabis company out of Canada, is in talks with Altria (MO), a major tobacco company and maker of Marlboro brand cigarettes, regarding Altria potentially taking an equity stake in the company. I have been evaluating many pot stocks lately. I am actively investing in cannabis biopharmaceutical companies that are bringing new products to market. While a lot of Aphria's business is going to be focused on the newly legalized recreation side, the company has exposure in the medical marijuana business. The company has hit my radar and I wanted to give them a fair look before any potential deal pushed their stock up unreasonably. However, given some of the current environment of pot stocks that an investor would need to weigh, this will not be an easy task. Pot stocks have been strongly bid of late as investors flock to the expected gains the sector will provide. Further, any potential deal could come with a premium sending the stock up significantly. On the other hand, I do not believe the recreational cannabis business will play out as everyone hopes and early profits are going to fall far short of expectations. This is a very dynamic see-saw to be evaluating an investment in a company. But, I believe it is necessary to weigh each variable carefully before buying or selling this stock.

Here is the most recent look at Aphria's stock:

The potential deal

A deal with Altria could have possibilities. If there is any indication from some of the other cannabis deals that have transpired as of late, then Aphria would get a large influx of cash to use for investments in the industry. This potential deal might be similar to the deal between Canopy Growth (CGC) and Constellation Brands (STZ), a deal I have not spoken too kindly about. Reading the past earnings statements from Aphria, you will note that Aphria has a global expansion plan. That takes investment and cash. While Aphria does have a strong balance sheet, the opportunity to raise additional money is always a positive.

Partnership deals are a little bit different with cannabis and more mainstream companies such as beverage or tobacco companies. Consider this: A cannabis company would not be able to readily leverage existing distribution networks simply because of the regulation involved. It is not as if a beer delivery truck could make a quick stop at a dispensary and drop off product. This goes the same for beverage companies that want to leverage already being a beverage company, such as Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP). Both companies are rumored to be "shopping" potential partnerships to work on an infused beverage product. Still, soda makers do have equipment, personnel, and partnerships that could enhance their position with bringing a deal to the table and an infused CBD product may be something they are interested in exploring.

It is easy to see why these more mature and mainstream companies are interested in partnering up with cannabis companies. The beer, beverage and tobacco companies need growth. To put it into perspective, last year beer sales were down 1% in the United States. Coke and Pepsi sales have both declined by 2% and 4.5% in 2017, respectively, a decline that has continued annually for the past 20 years. Meanwhile, tobacco sales declined 3.5% in 2017. All three of these sectors could use a dose of higher growth.

If you look at Colorado's sales, infused products represent about 12% of total sales. Last year's sales in Colorado for total marijuana sales were $1.5 billion valuing the edibles market at ~$180 million. With a linear valuation, comparing Colorado and Canada (estimated sales projections of $5 billion), that would bring total edibles up to about ~$600 million in sales annually, with triple-digit annual sales growth, and that is just the consumable/edible portion. I could see how a company with stagnant or declining growth would want a piece of that pie.

But, tobacco is different. Whereas I could see the argument for a potential partnership with a major beverage maker, tobacco does not have the same synergies; you do not infuse tobacco with cannabis. You just smoke the cannabis. My thinking then is that this deal with Altria would be an equity partnership that provided capital and not much else.

The deal is not a "done deal", however. Molson had already approached Aphria earlier with the hopes of increasing growth in an otherwise sluggish beer market in Canada: That deal fell through. This is where any hesitation I have with these talks begins. Until it is done it may not ever get done. You have to ask the question if one deal did not work out who's to say a second deal might not as well.

Aphria may be looking for specific terms that could not be met by Molson. Another firm may find the same terms problematic. Keep in mind that Aphria is the #3 grower in Canada. While they may love the potential of more cash to invest, they may also know who they are and demand a sharp premium in exchange of that potential.

I believe that Aphria is on firm footing with negotiating any potential partnership with Altria. Altria is likely to buy an equity position and eventually increase that position. Aphria already has a significant market share and presence. But cannabis is just newly legalized in Canada and there is growth potential from that. Also, Aphria is interested in global expansion to take advantage of medical marijuana becoming increasingly legalized.

Given this, I believe the deal potential makes sense. I also think, however, Altria is going to have to pay a premium for this potential. Pot stocks are in vogue at the moment; they have been bid up wildly. Constellation Brands ended up paying some 39% premium on the last round of their equity investment in Canopy Growth. Given this, I believe that the same is likely to happen with any Altria/Aphria deal. I believe the stock is likely to pop upward on the news on the premium being paid.

Canadian recreational cannabis will likely fall short of expectations

As my readers know I have a home in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO and split my time between the two cities. I have had a front-row seat over the past few years while the Colorado cannabis industry has evolved since legalization in 2012. Now, I get a front row seat to California's newly legalized recreational cannabis and, at the same time, I can apply that knowledge to what is likely to occur in Canada.

Medical marijuana has been around for some time in several countries. Aphria has some of that business right now and that is where a portion of their revenues are derived (The company just split its EBITDA from domestic and international businesses acknowledging this aspect of their business). That business continues to grow and is showing a good deal of promise (Q1 2019 revenue is up over 100% from previous year). However, it is my belief that this is going to be limited moving forward; the real future growth is in recreational use.

Now investors get to factor in recreational cannabis in Canada. A great deal of hype is going into cannabis stocks at the moment. I caution anyone from getting too far involved in the hysteria of this. If you look at the opportunities of Aphria there are three very important aspects you need to keep in mind:

Aphria is already selling medical marijuana

Medical marijuana sales will decline now that recreational cannabis is legal

There is a significant ramp-up process that Canada has to go through

Individuals often cite the recent Colorado statistics of sales of $1.5 billion in 2017, or they cite the statistic that Colorado just crossed the $1 billion level on a record pace to outsell last year's sales numbers. Great. If individuals are going to cite those numbers allow me to put that into context: Colorado legalized recreational cannabis in 2012 and sales began in 2014. Those sales took 4 years to achieve (2018 being the fifth year).

If we extrapolate a linear relationship with Colorado and Canada - If the two regions are going to be compared, then they need to be compared properly - then the first year of Colorado's legalization gave the state sales of: $683,523,739. There were 5.342 million people in Colorado in 2014. The per capita on that is about $127.95 USD. Using the same per capita for recreational sales, and a population in Canada of 36.710 million, then Canada will only sell about $4.697 billion USD in 2019.

This compares to current per capita numbers of $268.89 in Colorado with a linear expectation of sales of $9.699 billion in Canada. Sales will be short of what people expect when they look at the numbers and compare Colorado to Canada. The projections are roughly $5-5.5 billion, but no one is certain yet. Then there is something else going on at Aphria that I am hearing is a problem throughout the country: There are not enough individuals to work in the processing of pot plants. Aphria had to throw out a few plants:

...internal decision to dispose of 13,642 plants prior to harvest. During the period, the Company was unable to fill all of the open greenhouse positions due to a lack of qualified local labour.

It may be that there is not going to be strong sales simply because there is not going to be enough product processed. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Nobody likes the individual that who tells you you've had too much; you are cut off. I get my fair share of comments when I take the opposing position of mainstream flows. (A case in point, my recent call shorting Canopy Growth from $55.00; I am up $7.50 in three days). There is too much euphoria in pot stocks. Valuations are irrational. I do not mind stating that and taking shorts positions - and earning profits.

But, Aphria may be slightly different from the hyped-up highs of the company's peers. I do not get too much of a sense that the stock is over-bid. Aphria's stock appears to be in-line with future earnings potential... for now. That could change with a premium-induced deal, of course. For now, however, and considering the long-term opportunity of cannabis, Aphria is offering an inexpensive way to capitalize on the sector.

Valuing Aphria

How much is Aphria worth? This is a tough question for any company. You could say that the market cap is what a company is worth. Or, you could say that enterprise value is what a company is worth (market cap and enterprise value at time of writing, respectively: $3.46 billion and $1.85 billion)

But, let's suppose you take the value investor approach and apply that to Aphria. The expectation is that when the two facilities Aphria is building are complete (should be open in January 2019), the company will have capacity of 230,000 kg. of cannabis per year. The wholesale cost of that, although declining, is $5.19 per gram. That equates to revenue potential of $1.193 billion. If we assume a modest 20% profit margin, then net profits would be $238 million. If we took the average of 15-times earnings for total value then the value of the company is $3.581 billion. The actual market capitalization at the time of this writing is $3.46 billion. I feel pretty comfortable with those numbers - although some would argue my 20% profit margin, but I am being conservative based on these numbers.

Given this, the price of Aphria appears to be in line with fundamentals. However, there is the pending deal ahead. When the deal gets announced I believe it will be for a substantial premium.

Sound business, not euphoria

What about Aphria as a business itself? Like many pot stocks, they are having their fair share of missteps as they ramp up for legalization. I am willing to discount this for the most part. Canada has just recently legalized cannabis for recreational use throughout the entire country (Medical marijuana was legalized in 2001). The company is in the process of expanding on existing structures and building new facilities. Mostly, they are on budget and on time. But, and as the latest earnings release stated, they have had operational challenges. Again, this is something that I feel is to be expected.

Here is a look at the latest earnings for Aphria from the company's filings:

The big standout from this earnings release was the operational challenges attributed to not having enough skilled labor. As stated, Aphria had to throw out plants to the tune of 13,642 plants. Ouch. I have been reading how this is problematic throughout the industry. It seems to me that good ol' fashioned economics would fix this: Instead of throwing out product, pay higher wages. In the end, there will be savings.

In general, the increasing revenue is encouraging. I think the company's ability to get their cash cost to produce under control; the number increased 30% year-over-year. As the company ramps up, costs are going to increase. I plan on keeping an eye on this aspect of their business. However, for the context of the current deal, the cost side will not be as important until the competition starts getting more intense. For now, it is about getting the facilities online.

Downside Risks

There are downside risks to all investments. Aphria, in particular, has an interesting downside risk in that if the potential deal falls through the stock may sell off. However, the stock never really was bid higher on the initial news and perhaps this is due to the fact that one deal already fell through keeping investors cautious. That may be an opportunity in itself.

I have two approaches to the companies that I deal with. If I consider a company a long-term holding, I simply buy and then usually add in buy orders below the current market price. My intention with these stocks is that I hold on to them for some time. I have been buying up cannabis biopharmaceuticals as of late, including GW Pharma (GWPH), InMed Pharma (OTCQX:IMLFF) and Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) to name but three (write-ups on my Seeking Alpha Author Board). I feel comfortable about the downside risks in these investments. So, a plain vanilla approach worked with these stocks.

With a more speculative stock, I always incorporate options in the trade and using a delta-neutral approach would be the simplest way to approach this stock. Unfortunately, Aphria is an OTC stock and you can't trade options on the company yet. I fully expect a move in the stock upward as I think there is going to be a deal with Altria. I expect the stock will pop upward on the news. However, what if the deal falls apart and nothing happens?

While the stock barely moved on the news of the potential deal I am not about to discount the ability of the stock to brush off 'no deal' and expect no selling to ensue. Herein lies the risk, I feel. If the deal does not go through then this may bode poorly and the stock sell off.

Growth will exist within the cannabis industry. I believe long-term holdings in this sector are going to pay dividends. But, this is a specific event that has a high probability of playing out and a good reward for it. But, there is still uncertainty of whether or not the deal gets finalized or any further operational challenges at the company that may lead to more losses like the disposing of 13k plants.

I believe that the price of Aphria is mostly in line with sales revenue as well as the future potential of what this sector has to offer. So, I feel comfortable with a position but am willing to accept the risk the deal does not happen. In the long run, I think this stock will continue to move higher.

Conclusion

I believe the Canadian recreational side of cannabis is going to take time to play out. This may eventually weigh on Aphria's stock. While I think the company may have operational challenges ahead, this is to be expected on some level. It is Friday (at the time of this writing) and I just took a long on Aphria. It is my thinking that the probability a deal happens is greater than no deal happening. From that, I am long the market and will hold until this plays out. I will evaluate holding on to the stock after the deal gets announced. But, considering the value of the stock at this time, regardless of a potential bigger partner, Aphria is a stock worth putting into my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked what you read feel free to follow me for future updates.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.