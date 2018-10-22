The Euro Is In 'No Man's Land'

However, no case for upside can be made either.

If the Italian debt crisis can be contained, then I don't see too much downside for the EUR/USD.

At the beginning of this month, I voiced my opinion that the EUR/USD is set to remain low and will not rise above 1.20 for the foreseeable future.

The main reasons I cited in defense of this opinion were:

1) renewed concerns on Italy's budgetary situation

2) a four-month low on the PMI

3) lack of certainty regarding Brexit and a potential deal

The EUR/USD was trading at 1.15 at the time of my last article and has largely remained at this level throughout the month:

Source: investing.com

From a technical standpoint, we can see that the 20-day SMA has ultimately failed to breach the 100-day SMA to the upside, and therefore, it is unlikely that we will see the EUR/USD trade above the 1.15 level in the near future.

Concerns regarding the situation in Italy still remain fresh as the EU questions whether Italy's budget plan will, in fact, be sufficient for the country to meet its debt obligations. Uncertainty surrounding this has been placing pressure on the euro.

Moreover, indications from Italy that the country would not leave the euro of its own free will have done little to prop up the currency, as markets continue to be concerned regarding the size of Italy's debt situation.

Additionally, U.S. Treasury yields hit a 7-year high earlier this month, driven by private payroll data coming in higher than expected. While the ECB is expected to start lifting interest rates in September of next year, the deposit rate won't be expected to reach zero until January 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

In this regard, the euro has not had any interest rate advantage against the United States, and this is a significant reason why we haven't seen the euro rise much above the 1.20 level since 2015.

That said, while Italy is a risk to the EU economy, there has been a notably decreasing correlation between the debt of neighboring peripheral economies such as Portugal and Spain, with the premium on Italian vs. Spanish debt having risen to its widest in over 20 years. In this regard, I don't particularly see much downside in the EUR/USD for as long as concerns regarding Italian debt can be reasonably contained. However, I see no case for upside in the euro at this time.

Ultimately, while Italy is a concern, I don't see a significant risk of the EUR/USD seeing particularly acute downside. However, I take the view that the euro is currently in "no man's land", with neither a short or long case to be made for the currency. I would avoid trading the EUR/USD at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.