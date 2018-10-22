Ryanair First Half Earnings: Short-Term Issues Become Opportunities

With its low-cost model and solid balance sheet, Ryanair will benefit from these challenges in the medium term.

Ryanair (RYAAY) reported H1 FY 2019 results that reflect the short-term challenges in the European airline industry. Despite revenue growth, profits dropped due to strikes, pay increases, lower fares, and higher oil prices.

But these short-term challenges are actually opportunities for Ryanair. Some other airlines will fail if these issues persist. With its low-cost model and its solid balance sheet, the company will benefit from airlines consolidation. Extra airport incentives will also lower the costs.

Yet, the stock price stays low due to the approaching risk of a hard Brexit.

European airlines short-term challenges

The European airline industry is facing short-term challenges. Oversupply drive the fares lower. During H1 FY 2019, the average fare for Ryanair fell by 3% to under €46.

Also, European aircraft companies had to cancel some flights due to air traffic control strikes. And the rise of the dollar and oil prices increases costs.

Ryanair is having its own issues exacerbated by the media attention the company generates. Strikes from pilots and other employees regularly make the headlines. And the handling of the recent racist passenger case raised extra criticism.

As a result, since the beginning of the year, the stock prices of European airline companies dropped by more than 20%.

Some other airlines, like Primera Air on October 1, declared bankruptcy.

Also, the risk of a hard Brexit is increasing, putting extra pressure on the stock prices.

H1 FY 2019 earnings

With this context, Ryanair H1 FY 2019 profits dropped while revenue kept on growing due to a 6% traffic growth.

Source: H1 FY 2019 results

The 27% ancillary revenue growth boosted the growth related to the increase of passengers.

But some costs increased faster than revenue for the reasons I have listed above. Also, staff costs increased due to 20% and 3% pay increases for pilot and non-flight staff.

We can see above the high impact of oil costs, highlighted in red. Management offset these costs thanks to a favorable oil hedging position. The hedges represented a gain of €643 million during H1 FY 2019.

Source: H1 FY 2019 results

The CFO amounted to €652 million and the company spent €808 million of capex and €536 million for share repurchase. Thus, net debt increased to €985.9 million against €282.9 million in March 2018.

Source: H1 FY 2019 results

In the pre-recorded Q&A session, management indicated the company would keep on repurchasing shares.

Over the last five years, shares outstanding have dropped by a large amount. During H1 FY 2019, the company bought back 35.8 million shares, which corresponds to approximately 3.1% of the total shares.

Medium-term opportunity

The short-term challenges can become opportunities for Ryanair. The stronger dollar and higher oil prices could accelerate airline failures in Europe. The company provided an overview of the hedging positions for some of the biggest European airline companies.

Source: H1 2019 presentation

Although Ryanair will benefit from a comfortable hedging position over the next 12 months, the company is still exposed to higher long-term oil costs. But most of the other airlines will suffer at least as much as Ryanair if oil prices increase. For instance, Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) is generating losses and is exposed to the oil spot prices for 85% of its volume.

The same reasoning applies to the oversupply in the European airline industry. This short-term issue is actually an opportunity for the low-cost operator in the medium term. Other companies will suffer more. And the failures of airline companies provide an opportunity for Ryanair to consolidate. And Ryanair will benefit from lower costs due to incentives from airports to compensate for airline failures.

The Brexit penalizes the stock price?

For the FY 2019, management guided on profits after tax in the range of approximately €0.95 billion to €1.05 billion. This forecast includes losses of about €150 million from Laudamotion.

The market seems to appreciate the results and the guidance. The stock price is rising by about 5% in a flat market to reach 14.6x the expected FY 2019 profit before taxes. With the guidance the management provided, I assume a profit before interests and after taxes of about €1 billion.

The ADR, representing 5 shares, should trade at about $69 (5 * €12 converted to dollars). The current higher ADR price of $83.8 is probably due to the restrictions on foreign ownership.

For a growing low-cost company that is generating net profit margins above 20%, a multiple below 15x is an opportunity. Also, the company keeps a solid balance sheet.

The Brexit is the major risk the company is facing. Management stated:

The risk of a hard (“no-deal”) Brexit in March 2019 is rising. While we hope that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented (and extended), we remain concerned that the time to complete such an agreement is shortening.[...] We have applied for a UK AOC to protect our 3 domestic UK routes and are on track to receive it before the end of 2018.

Source: H1 FY 2019 results

If we exclude the Brexit issue, Ryanair's stock price is attractive due to the strength of the low-cost business model. Thus, I will wait for clarity on the Brexit development before considering buying shares.

Conclusion

The European airline industry is facing short-term issues. The air traffic controller strikes, the oil prices, and the oversupply penalize the companies. With this context, Ryanair is no exception. Costs rose faster than revenue.

But the short-term difficulties are opportunities for the low-cost company. Management expects some other airlines will fail due to losses, debt, and oil prices. As a result, the company will benefit from industry consolidation and lower airport costs.

The only important short-term risk the company is facing is related to a hard Brexit in March 2019.

At less than 15x the profits after tax, I will consider buying shares if the Brexit situation is clarified. There is a chance the stock price rises once the Brexit uncertainty is eliminated. But I prefer missing an opportunity instead of taking risks I am not comfortable with.

