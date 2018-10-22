Procter & Gamble Turned The Corner Even If EPS Is Up 3%, Not 15%

Price declines offset cost reductions last year, but pricing was flat in the first quarter. Price increases took place in the second quarter. PG is a strong buy.

P&G follows the S&P consumer staples index, which has been down for the last two years, but it will go up as the industry reports good results.

Chart from Finbox.io

This is Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) first quarter without price cuts and yet it achieved the highest growth in five years. P&G's stock is up 8.8% on earnings announcement of 15% growth, but without a gain on disposal, core EPS is up 3%. In the past, P&G's improving performance has been masked by its inability to recover cost increases. In my previous report, "Procter & Gamble: A Chance To Buy At Distressed Low", I pointed out that negative pricing had offset the gains in productivity. The pricing was zero in this quarter, but price increases have been announced, and other increases were implemented in international markets. PG's competitors have also taken these actions, so the S&P consumer staples index is going up as more earnings are announced. Therefore, this is a strong buy in an improving industry with years of strong results ahead.

Photo: P&G

Sales Growth

This quarter's growth was the highest in five years.

In most markets, P&G is gaining share. Gillette, which lost 4% in market share to the bargain brands in the US in 2017, is gaining share again in the grooming segment.

P&G Strategy

Procter & Gamble preaches the value of superior products, superior packaging, and superior marketing. These competitive advantages are allowing it to gain market share.

P&G is in the middle of the second plan to lower costs by $10 billion. Since the plans started, headcount, including contractors, has been reduced by 35,000. New more cost-effective plants are being built. The organization has been drastically simplified with more accountability and more compensation based on performance.

Pricing

This was a quarter of flat pricing with small increases, offsetting small decreases. However, P&G is being hit by rising costs. It will increase prices to offset these costs. In the second quarter, it raised prices in Argentina, Russia and Turkey. Increases in other countries are planned. Foreign exchange lowered revenue by 3%. The higher dollar has almost offset the volume gains.

Margins declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year. The gross margin was down by 150 basis points, and the operating margin was down by 80 basis points. Commodity costs are up 100 basis points, and the exchange is up 60 basis points. Full recovery of cost would be 160 basis points, which is 0.8% of revenue.

Much of the cost increases come from the higher price of oil which is an ingredient in many of the P&G products and drives up trucking costs. P&G has gained market share in the U.S. Some of that gain is attributable to the company not raising prices. In developed countries like the U.S., PG likes to link price increases to product upgrades to minimize disruption and continue to gain share. Retailers are seeing increased costs in their own businesses, so they understand the need for price increases. P&G has plenty of room for further price increases in developed countries. It will probably want to gain share, but also it will raise prices.

Finance

Revenue was flat at $16.7 billion as high volume was largely offset by foreign exchange losses. Diluted earnings per share increased 15% to $1.22. Currency neutral earning per share increased 11%. Foreign exchange reduced earnings per share by 4%. These numbers are driven by a gain on sale of the PGT Healthcare Partnership.

The core earnings per share without the sale are up 3% to $1.12. Core earnings are constant-currency adjusted. The driver in the earnings growth is higher productivity. Operating cash flow was $3.6 Billion. Adjusted free cash flow was 95% of operating cash flow. Share repurchases were $1.3 Billion.

Conclusions

Earnings should increase during the year as organic growth continues with higher productivity and, for the first time in years, positive price. These should more than offset exchange and cost pressures. P&G's guidance is for an increase in core EPS of three to eight percent over the prior year. The increase depends in large part on how much of the cost increases management elects to recover. I would expect that full-year growth would be close to the top of that estimate at 7%. The dividend yield is 3.4% and stock buyback is 2%, so shareholders get 5.4% gains with no growth. Therefore, growth should total 12% to an EPS of $4.70. P&G is more profitable than its competitors, and it will be even stronger when the restructuring is completed in 2020. The consumer durables industry will return to a period of more reasonable cost recovery and P&G will prosper. This is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.