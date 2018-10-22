Don’t fear a dividend cut, welcome it instead. Indirectly, it's the dividend cut that could “Make CBL Great Again."

This needs to be done quickly to sustain as much value as possible in light of the massive headwinds.

Important Note: The common shares of CBL are not part of our portfolio at High-Yield Landlord because we seek to reduce our exposure to retail and stick with higher quality names including WPG, BRX and BPY. In my personal account, I do however own an investment in CBL, and I know that many of my readers do too. For this reason, we are providing this update on CBL before the release of the earnings result on the 29th of October.

CBL Associates & Properties (CBL) is a landlord of so-called “dead-malls” or lower quality malls with poorer sales, traffic, and long-term outlook. It's a true battleground stock with intense debate on whether it's set for a long-term recovery or set for an inevitable bankruptcy. On one hand, you have bears arguing that the growth of e-commerce will cause great long-term pain to the company with permanently declining NOI and the eventual obsolescence of its assets. On the other hand, bulls note that the shares are so cheap at just 1.9x FFO that they are worth the risk. Quarter after quarter, the portfolio is becoming more resilient as properties get redeveloped and yet the shares are not showing any signs of life.

source

In just three years, shares have dropped from more than $15 per share to less than $3.5 – or cut by more than two-thirds. Priced at 1.9 times its annual cash flow, the market is clearly indicating that the end is near for CBL and not giving much credit to the management’s efforts to stabilize the ship.

While the market is today heavily focused on short-term results and the risk of a dividend cut, we take the perspective of a long-term driven opportunistic real estate investor.

We believe that the market is preoccupied by the wrong things, namely quarterly FFO growth and the dividend. We instead concentrate on the long-term cash flow generation potential, and ask ourselves what it would take to “Make CBL Great Again?”

source

The Headwinds Are Real

Let us start by noting that the bears have something right: The headwinds are massive and an investment in CBL is in no way a guaranteed success. There are real risks that none of us can control, and while we think that the market undervaluing CBL, readers should remain mindful of the fact that we are talking about a highly volatile deep value investment with massive headwinds ahead of it.

The US retail market has been overbuilt to an extreme and CBL is stuck owning the higher risk properties of an overbuilt property sector. With ~23.6 square foot of retail space per capita, no other country comes even close to the US. That's more than twice the amount in Australia and roughly five times that of the UK and other European countries.

source

In addition to this oversupply issue, we have Amazon (AMZN) like companies achieving phenomenal growth and stealing market share from traditional retailers year after year.

source

It does not take a genius to figure that this will mean trouble for malls, especially the lower quality ones with less desirable tenants, poor locations, and less entertainment. Too much supply in a sinking demand environment… CBL has been hit with a perfect storm.

Now you have heard the saying:

“Each crisis is an opportunity in disguise.”

We think it applies particularly well to CBL. The retail market disruption is a crisis for many retailers and malls, but it's also an opportunity for CBL to improve assets and release space to stronger tenants for a better long-term future.

Many of its properties are certainly at risk, but it's not too late for the management to reverse ship. Stabilizing cash flow won’t be easy, but if CBL can reinvent its malls, we would expect very significant upside a few years from now.

Redevelopment Program is Just What the Doctor Ordered

American malls have historically been anchored by large department store tenants Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy’s (M) or others. Their purpose was to attract traffic to malls, and in exchange they would get a break on their rent bill.

While this worked well 20 years ago, the department store concept has lost in desirability over the years and are often empty today. Few people shop at them anymore – causing Sears to even file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection just the other week.

Since traditional department stores do not serve their original purpose anymore (generate traffic), it does not make sense for them to receive preferential treatment with discounted rents any longer. This is an opportunity for CBL to redevelop vacated department stores into modern new stores with stronger and more resilient tenants that cannot only pay higher rents but also contribute to higher overall traffic to the entire mall.

source

We see substantial long-term value creation potential here:

CBL is removing struggling tenants from its portfolio.

It's redeveloping properties into vibrant and modern shopping destinations.

Vacated space is released to more desirable retailers at often higher rates.

A strong focus is put on adding entertainment, restaurants, and other Internet-resistant tenants that can attract sustainable traffic to their properties.

CBL has a solid track record of doing just that, and has made significant progress since 2013:

source

The exposure to struggling department stores has significantly decreased and been replaced by more popular retailers including H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Cheesecake factory (CAKE) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA). The average sales per square foot have risen by 5.6% and rents by 7.6%.

Redevelopment projects have on average resulted in high returns with unleveraged yields close to 10% in most cases. What works in CBL's favor is that the starting point is so unattractive to shoppers that any improvement, even small, is expected to yield higher traffic. That then leads to higher sales for tenants, which in turn helps support rent payments to CBL in the long run. In other words, every dollar invested into its malls is expected to yield a nice return on investment. This is not really surprising. When you replace a Sears with an H&M and Cheesecake factory, consumers are set follow – resulting in more traffic and sales to all of its tenants and ultimately rent to the mall owner

As such, it's crucial for CBL to keep improving its assets, and as fast as it possibly can. This is what will eventually “Make CBL Great Again” with a more resilient asset base that can sustain cash flow even in a highly digitalized world.

To fasten the process, we believe that CBL should put all the capital it can into redevelopments, even if this comes at the cost of a dividend cut. While dividend cuts are never popular, we believe that this would maximize shareholder value in the long run.

Redevelopments Are Far More Valuable Than the Dividend

CBL has the opportunity to invest capital into redevelopments and earn high returns while simultaneously reducing the risk of its portfolio. The problem it's however having is that it has too many redevelopment investment opportunities for the limited amount of capital that it possesses.

The company currently has 10 redevelopments projects under way, with more to be announced in the near future.

source

Most importantly, each project is expected to result in high unleveraged returns – proof that value is being created. In order to put more capital to work, the management hinted in the last quarter conference call that it could cut the dividend which currently stands at a 23.5% yield to redirect capital to better use:

“On the dividend, we wanted to communicate that is a possibility. We don't want to surprise the market with something in November without giving a heads up that we're going to look at it over the next few months as we have better visibility into 2019 taxable income, 2019 budgets for NOI and FFO. There are a lot of moving parts to use your terminology that go into that, including the NOI results, the recovery and leasing as we look ahead. And also, transactions that impact taxable income whether the dispositions or our lender transactions. So we just wanted to make sure that the market realizes, we're going to look at it and also that if we can reduce the dividend and use those funds to fund the redevelopments to reduce debt, that is our most efficient source of capital and we'll take advantage of that opportunity to do so.”

The market reacted very negatively to the news, when really, in our opinion, this is the right thing to do here to maximize value. In the long run, what matters the most is that the properties remain sustainable revenue generators as this would eventually result in sharp FFO multiple expansion and potentially unlock massive upside to shareholders. With a currently declining cash flow, the market is pricing the company at 1.9x FFO, but if the cash flow stabilizes, it is not a stretch to expect the multiple to double or triple – unlocking significant upside along the way. Even then at 5x FFO the shares would remain screamingly cheap for a company generating stable cash flow.

To stabilize cash flow, CBL must redevelop properties and release space to stronger tenants. The faster this is done, the better for shareholders. Receiving a big dividend is nice, but clearly, the capital can be put to better use here.

Even after the anticipated dividend cut, the dividend yield will remain very significant – likely somewhere between 10% and 15%, which is more than enough. Yet it will give extra room for management to execute its value-enhancing strategic plan.

Don’t Fear the Dividend Cut, Welcome It

CBL is not an income story, but rather a turnaround. Put differently, you should be focused on the appreciation potential rather than the income. The market makes the mistake today of still focusing on the dividend and sells off in anticipation of a cut. Yet the value of the assets has not changed and is even improving as more capital is redirected toward property improvements. The initial thesis of buying CBL for income was wrong and a mistake back in 2016. Today, it's time to readjust expectations and realize that CBL has turned into a turnaround story.

Essentially, paying a high dividend is reducing the equity every quarter. Retaining the cash flow has the opposite effect of increasing equity, so cutting the dividend should help the share price in the longer run. For long-term oriented shareholders, the dividend cut is bullish, and we believe that it will result in greater appreciation in the long run.

The Long-term Thesis Unchanged

CBL is priced at a ridiculously low valuation of just 1.9x FFO due to difficulties which we expect to lessen going in 2019/2020 as properties get redeveloped and space is released to new stronger tenants. If and when CBL stabilizes its cash flow and even returns to positive growth, we expect the share price to double as the FFO multiple expands to around 5x FFO.

This is hard to see today as the pessimism is at its highest with the NOI declining following tenant bankruptcies and other difficulties. The occupancy rate is at a historically low level at 92% - dropping from 94% two years ago.

source

Again here, the challenge also is an opportunity in disguise as it will allow CBL to release vacated space in the future and regain some of its lost cash flow through a higher occupancy rate. Releasing space will first require to invest in its properties, but we feel confident the company can get back closer to 94% in the coming years assuming we do not go in a recession.

The sales per square foot of its malls remain at all-time-highs, proving that they are not becoming ghost properties and that retailers can still operate profitable stores at CBL malls. This is what matters the most in the long run, and as CBL continues to improve its malls, this will just get better.

Higher quality mall peers Simon (SPG), Taubman (TCO) and Macerich (MAC) trade at around 15x FFO. CBL trades at 1.9x FFO in comparison. CBL is much riskier, but the discount is so extreme that I'm willing to take the risk.

Final Thoughts

Investing in hated sectors such as lower quality malls requires patience, courage, and independent thinking. Most readers will not agree with us here that CBL is opportunistic, and this is exactly what makes it a contrarian investment. The most lucrative investments are often the most unpopular ones, but we are not here to win a popularity contest.

CBL is a higher risk company that we believe to be set for market outperformance. The path there will be bumpy and with an anticipated dividend cut in the horizon the pessimism is expected to remain very high. Long term-oriented investors should not fear this as a dividend cut has a positive impact on the value of the underlying assets.

Any large drop following a dividend cut accompanied with positive results would be a buying opportunity for long term opportunistic investors who see value in properties being redeveloped for better use. The long term upside potential remains intact, and is in fact, stronger than ever after the recent share price weakness.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL; WPG; BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.