Marathon Petroleum's Reported Interest In E15 And The Ethanol Demand Trend

Bloomberg reported late last week that refiner and fuel retailer Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is considering a plan to sell ethanol in the form of E15 (15 vol% ethanol blended with gasoline) at its retail locations in Minnesota. The news came a week after President Donald Trump declared at a rally in Iowa that his administration is lifting the summer ban on the blend. (E15 has been approved for use in most vehicles manufactured since the start of the century for several years but is not offered during the summer months due to historical ozone formation concerns.)

The expectations that preceded Mr. Trump's announcement prompted a sharp but brief rally in the share prices of independent ethanol producers Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), REX American Resources (REX), and especially Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) that quickly dissipated in the face of widespread skepticism regarding the plan's impacts on U.S. ethanol demand. Ethanol bulls argued that replacing all E10 consumption, which is currently commonplace across the country, with E15 would increase U.S. ethanol consumption by up to 50%, and pointed to the inability to offer E15 year-round as the reason for its lack of adoption by consumers ever since it was first made available on a limited basis earlier this decade. Skeptics, on the other hand, have responded by pointing to E15's unpopularity even in Corn Belt states, lengthy infrastructure payback periods in the face of policy uncertainty, and strong opposition from refiners given plateauing gasoline demand.

PEIX data by YCharts

The news that Marathon Petroleum is even considering upgrades to its retail infrastructure that would permit year-round E15 sales has caught the market's attention due to this latter point in particular. The company became America's largest independent refiner earlier this month after it acquired its large independent peer Andeavor (ANDV), and the post-merger entity owns 16 refineries and over 11,000 retail outlets. Even before the acquisition, Marathon Petroleum sold roughly 1,200 mbpd, or 18 billion gallons per year, of gasoline. Andeavor's refineries add another 9 billion gallons of gasoline of refining output, meaning that universal sales of E15 by Marathon Petroleum would result in an increase to the national ethanol sales volume equal to a notable fraction of today's ethanol demand under the E10 standard.

It is important for investors to note that recent bullish headlines notwithstanding Marathon Petroleum still have a great deal of ground to cover before it becomes a major retailer of E15. First, as the Bloomberg article emphasizes, the plan that is being mooted would only see E15 sales at its retail stations in Minnesota. It is no coincidence that this is the only state that Marathon is currently even considering a shift to E15 sales in. Minnesotans have been avid adopters of E85, which is an even higher blend of ethanol (55 vol% or more) that can only be used in specially-modified flex-fuel vehicles. This enthusiasm for fuel ethanol means that the state hosts the largest absolute number of public E85 stations in the U.S. by a wide margin and a per capita number that only ethanol mega-producer Iowa comes close to.

Source: EIA (2018).

Minnesota is also one of the few states in the U.S. in which E15 has experienced rapid growth despite the limitations on sales during the summer. Its total sales volume shot past that of E85 in Q1 of this year, reaching 17.3 million gallons compared to 2.8 million gallons in Q1 2017 and E85's Q1 volume of 3.5 million gallons. While still paltry compared to the state's E10 sales volume, Minnesota has 300 retail stations offering E15 or roughly one-third of the country's total capacity. Marathon is considering a full rollout of E15 in Minnesota (and, if the article is correct, only in Minnesota) because the state is the market in which the blend is the most likely to succeed. Put another way, if E15 sales cannot find widespread acceptance in Minnesota, then they are unlikely to have success elsewhere.

Also notable is Bloomberg's statement regarding why Marathon is considering increased sales of E15. The article's sources say that the motivation would be in part to "curry favor with political leaders in Minnesota" rather than due to the existence of a strong financial incentive. It is true that ethanol is currently trading at a slight discount to gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis (see figure), resulting in a potential profit margin for blenders (much ethanol blending occurs at retail locations) that increases modestly when also accounting for ethanol's octane value. This is a rarity, however: over the last decade, ethanol has overwhelmingly traded at a substantial premium to gasoline, resulting in a long-term average premium of 30-40%. Ethanol's recent price shortfall is due to the EPA's weakening of the national blending mandate rather than due to the fuel being especially cost-competitive with gasoline in the current operating environment.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

History suggests that ethanol's price discount is unlikely to persist and this year's operating conditions indicate that today's situation will be no different. Corn ethanol producer's return over operating costs has been at multi-year seasonal lows in recent quarters, causing current margins to approach zero several weeks earlier in the year than is normal (see figure). Producers have provided more ethanol than the market is willing to absorb given the weakening of the mandate, and production declines can be expected if this glut is to be reduced. E15 will need to experience widespread adoption outside of Minnesota before it is able to create the additional demand necessary to prevent production declines in response to the low margins that the sector is currently dealing with.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

Marathon Petroleum will certainly get the ethanol sector's attention if it does move forward with a decision to begin offering E15 at its retail stations in Minnesota. Cooperation from refiners, especially large independent refiners such as Marathon, will be critical if the Trump administration's promised rulemaking to allow E15 sales year-round is to have a major impact on U.S. ethanol demand. The proposed Minnesota plan would be a very cautious first step for Marathon, however, given that the state is already a leading location of demand for higher-ethanol blends, and it would not necessarily signal a larger plan by the company to make E15 widely available across its geographic footprint. Furthermore, while ethanol is currently trading at a discount to gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis, this is an anomaly and investors should not expect it to provide a substantial future financial incentive for E15 sales by Marathon.

