There's A 64 Percent Chance Your Employer's Stock Will Underperform The Market

Unless you have a strong and specific reason why your company's stock is likely to be a big winner, you should diversify away from your employer as much as possible.

The higher you are paid, the more likely it is that at least some of your compensation will come in the form of your employer's stock.

Office Space (1999)

If you work for a publicly traded company and make at least a six-figure salary, there's an excellent chance at least some of your compensation is tied to your employers stock. In particular, tech and finance workers tend to find themselves locked in golden handcuffs via stock options and/or restricted stock grants (RSUs). However, even when vested, employees usually aren't diversifying as much as they should be. The lack of understanding around the drivers of equity returns leads to poor decisions around stock grants.

Most stocks have a return lower than the market.

When compensation is tied to stock and the share price soars, it works beautifully. Microsoft (MSFT) stock famously made millionaires of over 10,000 of its employees during the 1990s. However, employees (and investors) typically fail to realize just how skewed stock returns are to winners. 39 percent of stocks have long-run negative returns. And with the median stock clocking in at a 5.1 percent annual return, you would do better a full 64 percent of the time by cashing in your employer's stock and diversifying. To this point, technology sees returns skewed towards winners even more than the broader market.

Source: The Capitalism Distribution.

Fortunately, if you're an employee, you are in an excellent position to evaluate whether your employer has what it takes to be an outlier. Use a highly critical eye in assessing your company's prospects. Use both a numbers-based analysis and a sociological perspective. Is the company meeting revenue growth expectations? How are profit margins doing? How dysfunctional is the company? Knowing what we know about the average company, you need your company to be top quartile to justify the risk-reward of investing in them. By definition, 3 in 4 companies aren't top-quartile. Don't be paranoid, but look for reasons to stay away.

If you wouldn't buy your company's stock with a cash bonus, don't hold onto your vested stock.

The choice architecture of stock bonuses is interesting. If you gave 100 employees a $100,000 bonus each after tax, you'd probably see at least 50 new cars purchased, a few boats/jet skis, some European vacations, watches, etc. What you wouldn't be likely to see is your employees all piling in on your company's stock. If you give those same 100 employees vested stock, then all else being equal, you end up with a significantly higher percentage that ends up owning the stock than if you gave cash bonuses. While investing is a prudent and positive thing to do, investors at the median company typically do better by diversifying.

Wealthfront co-founder Andy Rachleff wrote of the behavior by employees with vested stock options as "cognitive dissonance." Human nature is to hold what you have been given when that something has unquantified upside potential. Employees seem to be behaving irrationally with respect to stock grants.

Rachleff cited a study done on students who were given lottery tickets and asked if they wanted to exchange them.

Consider the results of two experiments in which people were asked to exchange lottery tickets and pens. If you give people a set of lottery tickets and ask them to exchange the first set for a second set, the answer will most often be "No." If you give them a set of pens and ask them to exchange the first set for a second set, the answer will most often be "Yes." If one of the lottery tickets turned out to be a winner, you'd feel crushing regret. You hold on to the tickets because you want to avoid feeling regret.

His (sensible) recommendation is to keep only as much stock as you would buy if given the cash. I can't argue with that.

How you feel about investing in your employer's stock depends to some extent on your past success with doing so. Employees at Facebook (FB) likely have a sunnier opinion on the economics of stock-based compensation than employees at Snap (SNAP) do.

What I find interesting, however, is that a lot of people are making decisions based on assumptions that their RSUs will appreciate at +/- 10 percent per year. Research shows that this is not the case, and instead, the median stock underperforms the market while winners win with far greater magnitude than investors realize. By holding your employer's stock, you are taking more risk than you likely realize. Conversely, you are also gaining the potential for a large reward should the stock take off.

What to do about employer stock purchase programs (ESPPs) and 401(K)s.

Some companies have programs that allow you to purchase company stock with payroll deductions for a discount (most commonly 15 percent). Also, the company plans sometimes include "look back" provisions that base the purchase price off of the lowest price of the preceding six-month period. Assuming you are free to sell at will, these plans are a great deal for you to pad your total compensation. Not all ESPPs are this good of a deal though, so read the fine print.

The optimal strategy, in this case, would be to buy the stock at a discount and immediately sell it. These plans typically limit employee stock purchases to $25,000 per year, however, so no one is getting rich from them. A well set up ESPP is a nice way to pay for a vacation, though. Note that the discount affects the long-term stock return less than you think, as it affects the price but not the underlying earnings of the stock. For example, if your company earned $5 per share and traded for $100, your earnings yield is 5 percent. Assuming long-term earnings growth is 3 percent, buying at a 15 percent discount only increases your long-run return to ~8.9 percent from 8 percent. I'd take the 15 percent upfront and diversify away from my employer as soon as possible.

Companies tend to encourage employees to buy company stock in their 401ks.

Most Seeking Alpha readers can immediately recognize this as a bad idea, so I'll keep it short. Don't buy your company's stock in your 401k. There's a 64 percent chance it will underperform the broader market. Moreover, by tying your entire net worth and career to one company, you limit your optionality and increase the fragility of your finances.

Takeaways

Recent history is littered with examples of employees that found out that their "golden handcuffs" were actually made of icy-cold steel. Research shows that most companies underperform the market, sometimes dramatically. On the other hand, if you're lucky enough to own stock in a winner, you can quickly find yourself with more wealth than you anticipated was possible. However, the easiest way to get above-median returns is to spread your bets. Unless you have a strong reason for why your company will outperform the market, lean towards diversifying away from your employer's stock as much as possible.

