CSX's revenue and EBITDA have likely peaked and so has the stock.

Sans more stimulus, U.S. rail traffic has likely peaked. That does not bode well for CSX.

Source: USA Today

CSX (CSX) reported Q3 revenue of $3.13 billion and EPS of $1.05. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock rallied initially but is now down about 4% post-earnings. I believe CSX has peaked. I will explain below.

Has Rail Traffic Peaked?

The U.S. economy has experienced a positive trajectory for the past decade. It has been stimulus-induced, however. A recession is difficult to predict because no one knows when the government will stop providing low interest rates or tax cuts. One metric that could predict the next recession is rail traffic.

Rail traffic fell in the second half of 2014 after the unwind of the Fed's quantitative easing program ("QE"). I assumed rail traffic would keep falling but that has not been the case. For the week ended October 6, 2018, U.S. rail traffic and intermodal units were up 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Total carloads grew 0.7%, while intermodal volume was up 1.8%. Rail traffic through the first 40 weeks of the year has also achieved low single-digit growth.

Some of that growth may be ethereal. Municipalities may have stockpiled products in expectations of rising prices due to a pending trade war with China. That surge in purchases may have spiked rail traffic in the short term, inuring to the benefit of railroads.

In Q3, CSX's revenue of $3.1 billion was up 14% Y/Y. Volume rose 4%, while pricing increased in the high single-digit range. Revenue growth was broad-based with Construction-related products (up 20%) and Coal (up 14%) leading the way.

Construction revenue was driven by shipments of minerals for construction and paving projects, and sales of forest products for building projects and pulp and paper demand. Coal volume was up 7% Y/Y, while prices rose by 7% as well. Volume declined domestically due to competition from natural gas; coke and iron ore volume increased due to strong domestic steel production.

Coal and Industrial products represent about 53% of CSX's total revenue. The Industrial revenue was spurred by shipments of crude oil, waste, and chemicals. These were excellent results for CSX, but how long can the good times last? If interest rates continue to climb, then housing and construction markets could stall. Sans more stimulus, I believe business activity and rail shipments will slow. This does not bode well for CSX's top-line growth long term.

Has EBITDA Peaked?

CSX's operating ratio improved 900 basis points from 68% in Q3 2017 to 59% in the most recent quarter. A 59% operating ratio was a record for the company. In my opinion, sub-60% is best-in-class. The biggest gains were in labor and materials costs, which both declined as a percentage of revenue by 400 basis points Y/Y.

Former CEO Hunter Harrison embarked on a cost-cutting program to reduce CSX's operating ratio. Thousands of layoffs later the company has achieved the lowest expense ratio of any railroad in the U.S. CSX is up 30% Y/Y and currently trades at 11x run-rate EBITDA (Q2 and Q3 2018 EBITDA annualized). Q3 2018 EBITDA of $1.6 billion was up 35% Y/Y due to revenue growth and margin improvement; the EBITDA margin was 52% versus 44% in the year-earlier period. The lion's share of cost cuts has likely been realized. Where will EBITDA growth come from going forward? Without revenue growth, I do not envision much earnings growth long term.

Conclusion

CSX's revenue and EBITDA have likely peaked and so has the stock. Sell CSX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.