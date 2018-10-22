Qualtrics Starts Process For $200 Million IPO

When we learn more details about IPO pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update.

XM has been growing rapidly and posted profitable results in 2017.

The firm provides customer experience optimization software for organizations of all sizes.

Qualtrics has filed to raise $200 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class B shares.

Quick Take

Qualtrics (XM) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides experience management software solutions.

XM is growing rapidly and was profitable in 2017, so the firm’s IPO prospects are strong if the overall stock market can reduce its recent volatility.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Provo, Utah and Seattle, Washington-based Qualtrics was founded in 2002 to develop software that empowers organizations with the data they need to keep their customers satisfied through various stages of the customer journey.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO Ryan Smith, who previously served in Brand Management at Ford Motor Company.

Qualtrics has developed its Experience Management, or XM, platform which it says enables organizations to:

Gather and analyze a new class of data it calls Experience-Data, or X-Data, that is richer, more immediate, and potentially noteworthy to understanding the quality of experience than traditional operational data.

Ensure a quality experience holistically, unifying information and insights from customers, employees, and partners and recognizing the operational linkages between these stakeholders.

Become more predictive and proactive, closing feedback loops, and turning insight into real-time action to prevent and close experience insufficiencies where necessary.

Decentralize the analysis and decision-making process across the organization by delivering capabilities in a simple, easy-to-use solution.

Below is a brief overview video of Qualtrics:

(Source: Qualtrics)

Qualtrics’ solutions include:

Research Core

Customer Experience

Employee Experience

Brand Experience

Product Experience

The firm’s focus industries, throughout which the company’s solutions are utilized include, but are not limited to, B2B, automotive, government, travel & hospitality, financial services, media, airlines, and retail industries.

Investors in Qualtrics include Grandview Holdings, Accel, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners.

Customer Acquisition

XM has over 9,000 organizations as customers and management believes its market opportunity ‘remains largely underpenetrated.’

The firm plans to invest further in its direct sales, indirect sales, and marketing processes with a focus on enterprise customer growth.

The company has developed more outbound sales capability to drive a ‘land and expand’ sales approach since its system can be used by individual teams.

Management also plans to expand its international presence via its hub-and-spoke model of centralized inside sales teams combined with regional direct sales groups.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been generally stable as the firm has scaled its operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 49.6% 2017 48.5% 2016 50.3%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024, representing a very strong CAGR of 22% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing need for personalized customer experience.

Major competitors that provide or are developing customer experience management services include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Avaya (OTC:AVYA)

CA Technologies (CA)

IBM (IBM)

Major competitors that provide or are developing services that compete with some of XM’s features include:

Medallia

Aon Hewitt

Towers Watson

SurveyMonkey (SVMK)

Financial Performance

XM’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp increasing topline revenue, although at a decelerating growth rate

Strong growth in gross profit

High and increasing gross margin

Strongly positive and growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Qualtrics S-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $184.2 million, 40.2% increase vs. prior

2017: $289.9 million, 62.7% increase vs. prior

2016: $190.6 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $135.1 million

2017: $210.8 million

2016: $129.6 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 73.3%

2017: 72.7%

2016: 68.0%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: $39.2 million cash flow

2017: $39.6 million

2016: $17.8 million

As of June 2018, the company had $135.6 million in cash and $260.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $31.7 million.

IPO Details

XM intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class A-1 and A-2 shareholders, which are the founders and other existing entities, will be entitled to ten votes per share and other voting control mechanisms.

Multiple share classes are a way for founders and existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits companies with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy tax withholding and remittance obligations of [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] related to the settlement of certain outstanding RSUs in connection with the effectiveness of this offering. This amount is based upon the assumed initial public offering price of [a currently undetermined] per share, which is the midpoint of the estimated offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus. We also intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital or other general corporate purposes, including funding our growth strategies discussed in this prospectus.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Keybanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Baird, and BTG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

