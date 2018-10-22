eBay: Too Pessimistic On Split

The stock is incredibly cheap with no actual confirmation that GMV will be weak due to the payments transition.

The online retailer has only started the process of managed payments that removes PayPal from the process.

eBay (EBAY) plunged 9% on Friday as the market reacted to GMV numbers provided by PayPal (PYPL). Considering eBay is in the process of implementing managed payments that removes PayPal from the process, investors need to be careful with data from a potentially unhappy partner. My investment thesis remains bullish.

Image Source: eBay website

New Payment Options

eBay is in the process of implementing a new managed payments process to reduce sellers processing fees and to improve the payments process. The company said this about payments after a week into the process that included a few days at the end of September:

...managing the payments flow will allow us to simplify the end-to-end experience for buyers and sellers. In particular, most sellers can expect reduced costs of payments processing, have a central place to manage their business, and expand their reach by offering buyers more choice in payment options.

The biggest hiccup in the new payments system is that PayPal won't be an option until 2019. Apple (AAPL) Pay is now available on mobile so a trade off exists in the beginning.

The interesting part here is that eBay has been out with a couple of press releases claiming the process is going well. The following infographic has the company already processing over $20 million in GMV within just three weeks on limited sellers. The claimed savings for sellers is already an incredible $175,000 that approaches 1% of GMV.

Source: eBay

Sellers have to love a system that saves them money and immediately sends funds into their bank account. The major problem is that PayPal claims that sellers aren't seeing the same level of sales. In fact, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman went out of his way on their Q3 earnings call to claim sellers are seeing substantial sales declines.

...if you look at the seller feedback on the eBay seller forum and look at what those sellers are saying, those who have moved over to intermediated payments; you'll see comments from them that their sales have dropped 40% to 60% and they're clamoring to come back to PayPal.

PayPal provided a slide showing that payments processed from eBay only grew 3.4% in the quarter. The growth rate was previously in the 7% range to end 2017.

Source: PayPal Q3'18 presentation

What's known is that eBay sales weren't impacted in Q3 due to the implementation of managed payments for a limited amount of sellers at months end. The $20 million in GMV is a fraction of the $23.6 billion that eBay processed during Q2.

The question is whether eBay had done anything that encouraged the shift away from PayPal. Sales already were disconnecting in the last few quarters with eBay reporting currency neutral sales relatively flat around 7% and PayPal reporting that their eBay volumes had decelerating growth.

Q4 eBay GMV +7%, difference +0.1%

Q1 eBay GMV +7%, difference +0.8%

Q2 eBay GMV +7%, difference +1.2%

A key point is that eBay has an obligation to shareholders to not write such glowingly positive news releases about the managed payments process, if the move was indeed impacting sales.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that eBay has become a very cheap stock at 11x forward EPS estimates. Investors should be wary of data points directly from the payments company that eBay is trying to remove from the process to cut processing fees. PayPal definitely doesn't want the online retailer to be successful.

Use likely further weakness this week to buy the stock. As this chart shows, The market has become far too pessimistic on eBay.

Source: MarketWatch

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.