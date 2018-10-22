Why This Isn't A Bear Market

The market’s increased sensitivity to rising Treasury yields has done more than push stock prices lower in recent weeks. It has also convinced many participants that the bull market which began in 2009 has run its course and that a bear market will soon begin. As I’ll attempt to prove in today’s report, however, there aren’t enough signs to support this pessimistic view. Rather, the technical and fundamental weight of evidence still points to the bull market being alive and well.

After returning 11% through September, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) slumped 4% along with the other major indices during the recent market turmoil. While the U.S. stock market had been largely immune to the sell-off in the emerging markets this summer, it finally succumbed to the selling pressure. There is still no unanimous opinion on what precisely catalyzed the latest market decline. Some analysts believe it was a simple case of profit-taking on the stocks which had experienced the biggest rallies of recent months, including the FAANGs. Others see the sell-off as being caused by lingering concerns over China’s slowing economy, while yet others think it was caused by the spike in Treasury bond yields after the Fed’s affirmation that interest rates will continue to rise. Shown below is the graph of the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) which is illustrative of the market’s elevated concern about rising rates.

Source: BigCharts

The fear over higher bond yields is legitimate, for it suggests that borrowing costs will rise in the foreseeable future. This in turn puts pressure on consumers and businesses and often constricts lending activity, which in turn can impact economic growth if it continues long enough. Rising mortgage rates are one example of why investors are correct to give credence to the recent bond yield spike. Below is the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average, which is almost 5% and at its highest level in nearly eight years. As a result of higher rates, weekly mortgage applications have declined 7.1%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Most likely it was a combination of the above mentioned fears, with a heavy emphasis on spiking yields, which led to Wall Street’s latest mini-panic. The important takeaway from the question, “What caused the sell-off?” is that there are several potentially easy answers to choose from. It would be far more worrisome from a bull’s perspective if there were no apparent reason for the selling. That’s because selling events which seemingly have no explanation are often preludes to bear markets. As I’ve argued in past reports, the fact that this month’s market decline has a legitimate rationale is one reason why it’s too soon to assume bear market conditions are underway. Moreover, a case can be made that even the very real threat of rising yields will soon be alleviated with the stock market returning to a normal, healthy condition later this fall - a point we’ll discuss here.

If the stock market is transitioning into a bear market there are certain signs which should now be flashing warning signals. Specifically, the themes which have characterized this bull market should begin to deteriorate. This is the classic symptom of a market undergoing a major transition. One such sign needed to confirm the bear’s arrival is for a reversal of relative strength in the market leaders of the last several months. Growth stocks in particular have been in a leadership position for much of this year, so if the bear is indeed on his way we should already have preliminary indications that growth stock momentum is collapsing. When we examine the growth stocks we see nothing of the sort; rather, the strength which the growth segment has shown all year remains intact despite the recent broad market setback.

Shown below is a chart of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) compared with the S&P 500. As you can see here, RLG continues to lead the SPX and hasn’t yet completely broken its intermediate-term (3-9 month) upward trend since it hasn’t yet established a series of lower highs and lows. A decisive breakdown of leadership in RLG lasting more than a couple of weeks would definitely be a concern. But right now it’s too early to call a bear market based on the relative strength still apparent in the growth stocks.

Source: BigCharts

Another sign which would facilitate the bear’s arrival is for the overseas markets to begin showing relative strength versus U.S. equities. The leadership of the U.S. over foreign markets has been another dominant theme in recent years. Whenever, for example, emerging markets start outperforming the S&P, it usually bodes ill for U.S. equities - at least in the short term. The graph shown below compares the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) with the SPX. It shows that the S&P has led the way higher for most of the last two years as foreign investors have flocked to U.S. stocks as a safe haven during the global market storm. This inverse relationship could change in the coming months, but as long as the SPX remains in a relative strength position versus EEM, investors should assume that bull market conditions still prevail in the U.S. (notwithstanding the recent weakness).

Source: BigCharts

Corporate earnings growth also remains supportive of the bull market’s continuation. In the first quarter of 2018, underlying earnings-per-share (EPS) grew 15%, while growing 17% in Q2. Meanwhile according to FactSet, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 in Q3 is 19.5%. If this turns out to be the actual quarterly growth rate, it will result in a tie for the third-highest earnings growth rate since Q1 2011. This confirms that the bull market’s fundamental basis remains firmly intact.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, the stock market is still weak below the surface and will likely need a couple more weeks before completely bottoming out. My main concern remains the elevated number of stocks and funds showing up on the NYSE new 52-week lows list. The new lows diminished somewhat on Friday but still remain well above the norm. In recent days, the new highs/new lows ratio on both major exchanges has been in the area of 1-to-10 or greater. This is an unmistakable sign that internal weakness is still a major problem, and until we see a rapid diminution of stocks making new lows, investors should maintain a defensive posture since the latest correction isn’t over yet.

The stock market isn’t completely without an area of relative strength, however. The utility stocks have decisively outperformed the Dow Industrials and SPX in recent days as the utilities have been the primary safe-haven of choice for defensive-minded investors during this correction. Shown here is the Dow Jones Utilities Average (DJUA) which is probing its highest level since last December.

Source: BigCharts

Strength in the utilities during a broad market correction is fairly normal, but the potential significance here is that if the utilities continue to rise it could be signaling that the Treasury yield rally will soon reverse. Utility stocks often lead Treasury bond prices, which in turn move inversely to yields. Needless to say, a sharp reversal in long-term Treasury yields would go a long way toward relieving the immediate-term pressure on the stock market.

In conclusion, while the stock market remains weak on an immediate-term basis, the weight of evidence still suggests that the nearly 10-year-old bull market is still alive. The bull market’s fundamental basis is certainly still intact, as mentioned above, and most of the market’s intermediate-term technical themes remain alive as well. Until we see the aforementioned indicators reverse, investors should be loathe to turn bearish without corroborating evidence.

Participants should also keep plenty of powder dry and wait for the market to confirm a bottom. Once we have a confirmed low, there should be plenty of bargain-buying opportunities, given the continued strength in corporate fundamentals, as well as the strengthening economy. The single most important factor for a market low is a diminution of the new 52-week lows on the NYSE. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has sufficiently dried up, allowing the market to recover its recent losses.

Investors can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.