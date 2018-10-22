Tesla Is Misleading Markets About China Factory

This whole affair looks like a fresh attempt by Tesla to imply accelerated development of a China factory, while in fact little progress has been made; it will be years before Teslas are built in China.

Tesla claims it will build 500,000 vehicles and batteries; given the size of the land leased, this does not appear to be remotely possible.

Tesla claims construction will cost $2 billion, but experts project at least double that; Tesla claims funding will come from local sources, but there is no evidence of this yet.

Initial reporting that the land had been purchased was proven false; Tesla leased the land and payments do not start until next March.

Tesla (TSLA) has always been great at selling dreams of tomorrow while distracting from the problems of today.

The company's hype machine, signal-boosted by CEO Elon Musk and a host of adoring fans, has repeatedly managed to shift narratives from near-term struggles to the future, when somehow all the problems currently facing the company will be resolved. Last week, Elon did his utmost to push future promises via Twitter, but they largely failed to stop the stock from sinking during the week.

But Elon was not acting alone in his hype efforts. Tesla also went back to one of its go-to pumps: a future China factory. On October 17, it was revealed that the company had acquired a plot of land to build a factory meant to produce both vehicles and batteries.

While some of the media initially gave the news wide coverage and laudatory attention, it quickly became apparent that it was yet another fairly inconsequential step made to look like a big move into China. In reality, Tesla still has no money to execute construction, the plot of land appears far too small to do what Tesla claims it will, and any hope of production expansion of China is several years off at best.

Let's discuss.

Leasing Is Not Buying

Reporting on the deal initially implied that Tesla had purchased the land in Shanghai for $140 million. That would indeed represent a big commitment from a company that has been facing significant cash constraints and that will have to deal with substantial debt repayments during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. Committing $140 million would be a big play and a sign of confidence.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

But here's the problem with that: Tesla did not actually buy the land and it did not pay $140 million. In actual fact, it signed a 50-year lease for that amount, and will not have to commence payments until March 2019.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

This distinction is important for two reasons. First, an outright purchase would imply that Tesla was making a serious move into China, as opposed to shelling out a few million dollars a year for a lease expense in order to sustain a narrative. Second, it supports by proxy the notion that Tesla has that sort of cash to throw around.

Tesla's 8-K filing reflects the nature of the deal as a lease. But it has not once tried to dissuade from the notion that it bought the land (or that it has paid for it). While certainly not a lie, the choice to let the misperception linger is indicative of Tesla's growing tendency to favor a hype story over what is necessarily true.

The fact that Tesla did not move to correct this interpretation vocally is indicative of the mendacity that permeates its public communications and ought to worry investors putting their faith in the company's pronouncements.

Big Questions Persist

With the land secured, there are still serious questions Tesla has yet to answer to anyone's satisfaction. The following are the big ones, though far from an exhaustive list.

How much will it cost?

In August, Tesla claimed the cost of the China factory would come to about $2 billion. This seems extremely ambitious, and appears to severely underestimate the cost of building a factory meant to produce both vehicles and batteries at scale. Goldman Sachs has modeled more reasonable cost projections, based on other automakers' forays into China, and sees the likely cost running to $4 to 5 billion. Even Goldman's projections might be considered generous to Tesla, since it cost General Motors (GM), a company with a long history of building factories, found an average cost of construction in China to be $5.6 billion per factory.

Where will the money come from?

In its Q2 2018 report, the company claimed that funding would come from local sources. Nothing has materialized thus far to indicate Tesla has made any progress on this local financing front, and it remains to be seen whether any will in the near-term. Billions of dollars is not easy to scare up, even in China. And certainly not with lots of often highly unpleasant strings attached. With no usable cash of its own to speak of, Tesla is not negotiating from a place of strength. So far, the market appears to be maintaining a healthy degree of skepticism.

Will the factory actually do what is claimed?

Tesla has claimed its new factory will serve two purposes. It will be a factory for both its batteries and vehicles. Within 10 years of coming online, the company claims its Shanghai factory will be producing 500,000 vehicles (and their batteries). But that does not track with what we know so far. The Shanghai lease is for 210 acres of land, considerably smaller than the currently operational Nevada Gigafactory, which has yet to demonstrate the capacity to produce 500,000 full battery packs per year. Add to that the footprint of the Fremont, CA, factory where Tesla currently builds its vehicles and the situation only gets more perplexing. Fremont is reportedly now able to sustain a weekly production rate of around 7,000 vehicles, but even assuming just two weeks of idle time per year, that would still be just 350,000 per year. Unless Tesla can radically enhance its production efficiency and use of space, there is no way the China factory could be as productive as the company claims it will be.

Investor's Eye View

Ultimately, the whole China story is just one more part of the fanciful future Tesla has managed to sell to a gullible public to sustain an inflated share price. That may seem harsh, but it is a painful reality. Even on the company's Q2 earnings call in August, the story could not be kept straight. Elon had previously admitted the company is three years away from building cars in China, yet he claimed during the August call that the Shanghai factory would play a big role in getting Tesla production to 1 million annually in 2020. More than anything, this is demonstrative of the inherent tension between Tesla's narrative of exponential growth and the reality of slow and gradual development.

Tesla is selling the idea of "growth at astonishing speed" and that is what has buoyed the share price and valuation. It is the idea that Tesla can ramp production, and has sufficient demand for said production, to quickly match the profitability and scale of the likes of Ford (F). Indeed, Tesla already claims a higher valuation than Ford, which produces more than 6 million cars every year. Tesla has a lot of catching up to do and, even if it does eventually do so, it will be at a much higher cost of money and time than the market is currently assuming.

It is assumed that the bugs will soon be worked out and that Tesla will be minting money within a few years. But with billions of dollars in debts and billions more needed for future capex, the promise of self-sustained growth looks fanciful. And that is especially so when it comes to China.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.