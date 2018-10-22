An Update On Australian Mines

Australian Mines shares have been sold off recently, however an upcoming BFS, further exploration upside, and a solid off-take partner (SK Innovation) should see the stock turn around soon.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ][GR:MJH] (OTCQB:AMSLF) - Price = AUD 0.047

Australian Mines one-year price chart

Australian Mines is optioned to 100% own three nickel-cobalt-scandium projects in Australia:

The flagship Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium laterite project in Greenvale North Queensland. The Flemington cobalt-scandium-nickel project in NSW next to Clean TeQ's [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF) Sunrise project. The Thackaringa Cobalt Project next to Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF) in Broken Hill, NSW.

Note: The company also has a 100% owned subsidiary Norwest Minerals (Western Australian gold and base metal exploration assets) which is planned to IPO end October 2018. Norwest has high-grade copper and gold targets.

Note: Sconi was named as an acronym of Scandium, Cobalt and Nickel.

Australian Mines projects location map

The flagship Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium laterite project is in Greenvale, North Queensland. The Sconi resource estimate has 54,500 tonnes of contained cobalt with exploration upside. The Sconi project has secured 100% cobalt and nickel off-take.

The combined nickel and cobalt mineral JORC Resource for the project is 89 million tonnes at 0.58% nickel and 0.06% cobalt for 514,000 tonnes of contained nickel metal and 54,500 tonnes of contained cobalt. The total scandium resource at Sconi is 12 million tonnes, at 162 parts per million of scandium for 2,989 t of scandium oxide. Sconi is still open with exploration upside.

The company states: "All relevant mining and environmental licenses are in place for development of a mining and processing operation at Sconi."

SK Innovation binding off-take deal.

Sconi is set to have a long mine life (>30 yrs) with a low strip ratio.

Australian Mines state: "Sconi is the most advanced battery metal project of its type in Australia."

The Flemington maiden resource was 2.7 million tonnes of ore at 0.101% cobalt, 403ppm scandium, for 2,744 tonnes contained cobalt. This was based on only 1% of the interpreted prospective host geology, hence there is plenty of exploration upside. A scoping study has been done resulting in a NPV 8% of AUD 225m, capex AUD 74m. Clearly the PFS and later studies will improve significantly on this.

Australian Mines’ Thackaringa Cobalt Project immediately adjoins Cobalt Blue’s Pyrite Hill and Railway cobalt projects in New South Wales, Australia. The company is in the very early stages of resource evaluation.

2018 developments for Australian Mines

On January 23 The Next Mining Boom reported: "AUZ weeks away from delivering offtake samples of critical battery metals. Come February – just weeks from now – AUZ will be delivering offtake samples of commercial-grade cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate and scandium oxide from its demonstration-size processing plant in Perth."

On February 20 Reuters reported:

Australian Mines shares surge on cobalt deal with SK Innovation. The commodity off-take agreement, which is for an initial period of seven years, will be for SK Innovation’s newly developed battery manufacturing plants in Hungary and Korea....The agreement is contingent on Australian Mines obtaining financing for the project in Australia’s far northeast by the end of 2018 and for mining to start before the end of 2020. Under the deal with SK Innovation, the South Korean company will take all of the nickel and cobalt from the Sconi mine, estimated at 12,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of cobalt sulphate and 60,000 tpy of nickel sulphate. The deal also gives SK a six-year extension option. Australian Mines said the agreement also includes an option for SK Innovation to buy up to 19.9 percent of its ordinary shares.

On March 7, Australia Mines announced: "High-priority bedrock conductors detected at Thackaringa, NSW. Helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey detects a cluster of geophysical anomalies with in Australian Mines’ Thackaringa Project. Results of ground-based geophysical survey and surface sampling program expected by May 2018."

On May 7, Cobalt 27 announced: "Cobalt 27 acquires royalty on Flemington Nickel Cobalt Project in Australia." Details are Australia Mines' Flemington project - 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") to Cobalt 27 [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCQX:CBLLF).

On June 22 Australian Mines announced:

Preliminary findings of Feasibility Study indicate additional cobalt-nickel mineralisation potential at Sconi Project. Australian Mines Limited advises that a review of the sterilisation drilling completed across the proposed processing infrastructure sites at Sconi, as part of the Company's Bankable Feasibility Study [BFS], has indicated that high grade cobalt and nickel mineralisation extends across the sites proposed for the processing plant and haul roads.

On June 27, Australian Mines announced:

Resource expansion drill program commenced at Sconi Project. 50,000 metre Mineral Resource expansion drilling program commenced at Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in northern Queensland. Targeting additional tonnage and high-grade cobalt and nickel zones along strike of the existing Mineral Resource. Regional-scale prospective geology within Australian Mines’ tenements remains available for potential conversion into additional resources.

On July 2, Australian Mines announced:

Australian Mines to set benchmark with largest sample of battery-grade cobalt and nickel sulphate ever exported from Australia. 40 kilograms of battery-grade nickel sulphate (NiSO 4 ) and 4 kilograms of battery-grade cobalt sulphate (CoSO 4 ) to be exported to Korean-based off-take partner, SK Innovation. Cobalt and nickel sulphate crystallisation achieves >98% purity for cobalt and >99% purity for nickel, exceeding SK Innovation specifications. Australian Mines has produced cobalt and nickel sulphates in partnership with Simulus Group without utilizing a third-party commercial lab for any part of the process.

Excavation work as part of the trial mining campaign of ore from the Sconi Project

On July 30 Australian Mines announced: "Quarterly activities report period ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project:

Bankable Feasibility Study progressing through final optimisation stages.

Optimisation of demonstration plant’s flow chart has reduced full circuit running times in addition to improved cobalt, nickel and scandium recovery. This results in the same sized processing plant being able to produce 23% more cobalt and nickel sulphate product per year without any corresponding increase in the processing plant’s capital expenditure.

Project finance negotiations ongoing as international banking and financial institutions position to fund Sconi Project.

50,000 meter Mineral Resource expansion drilling program commenced, targeting additional tonnage and high-grade cobalt and nickel zones outside the existing Mineral Resource."

On 27 August 2018 Australian Mines announced: "AUZ to acquire 100% interest in Flemington Project. Exercised option to acquire a 100% interest in the Flemington Project from Jervois Mining. Potential to significantly increase the current Mineral Resource via a targeted drilling campaign, which is slated to commence in the coming months. Focused on providing an updated Mineral Resource and commencing a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Flemington Project in early 2019."

On September 9 Australian Mines announced: "Australian Mines secures $12 million investment from US fund. Company remains funded through to Final Investment Decision on flagship Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in Queensland. Part proceeds also to be allocated to completing acquisition of Flemington Project in New South Wales on a 100% basis."

On September 14 Australian Mines announced: "Drilling extends nickel-cobalt resource potential at Sconi; Project financing negotiations accelerated. Australian Mines’ management is reviewing the independently-prepared draft Bankable Feasibility Study for Sconi, in preparation for advanced project financing negotiations." Details on the BFS and financing include:

Project financing negotiations for the development of a mining and processing operation at Sconi are well advanced and Australian Mines anticipates providing an update to shareholders on financing during its 2018 Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled to occur in Perth, Western Australia, in late November. These discussions have accelerated in recent weeks and the company is currently in discussions with a number of interested parties including nine financial institutions and Australian Mines’ off-take partner, SK Innovation, to discuss funding arrangements for Sconi. This has been with the assistance of London-based natural resources advisory firm, Medea Natural Resources Limited. Given that project financing discussions are occurring in parallel with the BFS review, Australian Mines proposes to formally present a draft BFS to the consortium of banks and financial institutions that we are currently in discussions with under confidentiality agreements to obtain their comments prior to its public release. The exact release date of the BFS is therefore a function of the time it takes for preferred funding partners, including SK Innovation, to review and provide feedback to be incorporated into the final version of the BFS. Australian Mines intends to run this process in conjunction with feedback from other parties before finalizing the BFS for public release.

Access, Infrastructure, Permitting

For Australian Mines most advanced project Sconi:

The Sconi project has excellent road access and is about 250 kilometers direct to the Townsville Port. The project has access to local electricity (and a fully-operational mains power sub-station on site), water, and a workforce. The mining licence and permits are all completed.

Metallurgy

Sconi - Laterite ore with cobalt, nickel, and scandium.

Flemington - Laterite ore with cobalt, scandium, and nickel.

Thackaringa - Sulphide ore with cobalt.

Off-take or partners summary

Australian Mines has a seven-year (with six-year extension option) binding off-take deal with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation for up to 12,000 tonnes per year [tpy] of cobalt sulphate and 60,000 tpy of nickel sulphate. Reuters reported: "The agreement is contingent on Australian Mines obtaining financing for the project by the end of 2018 and for mining to start before the end of 2020. Australian Mines said the agreement also includes an option for SK Innovation to buy up to 19.9 percent of its ordinary shares," at AUD 0.12 within three months of the BFS completion.

The above deal is essentially a 13-year off-take agreement with SK Innovation for 100% of the Sconi project’s cobalt and nickel production.

Australian Mines is the only battery metals company in Australia with a 100% off-take agreement secured for cobalt and nickel.

Australian Mines state:

Sconi Project to provide 90% of SK Innovation’s total global cobalt requirements. Australian Mines’ sulphate products destined for SK Innovation’s European battery plant. Cobalt and nickel from Sconi Project to power Germany’s marque automaker’s hybrid and electric vehicles.

Valuation

Australian Mines has a current market cap of AUD 127m, with 2,716m shares outstanding. As of June 30, 2018, cash was ~A$9m and zero debt. Note an additional $12m of cash funding was arranged in September 2018.

My preliminary price target (Sconi only) is AUD 0.13 (2.8x higher) for end 2023 (at production of 15ktpa nickel metal, 3ktpa of cobalt metal, a US$6/lb nickel metal selling price, and US$0.70/lb nickel cost of production after by-product credits, CapEx US$750m), assuming Sconi production begins in 2021. Significant further upside to this target if Australian Mines can succeed to get Flemington and Thackaringa into production, or strike significant gold and copper exploration success with Norwest Minerals.

Sensitivy to the nickel price (including just Sconi)

Nickel @ US5/lb Nickel @ US6/lb Nickel @ US7/lb Nickel @ US8/lb My Price target [AUD] 0.10 0.12 0.16 0.20

I was unable to find any analyst's price target. However investors can read a recent Argonaut Research Report here.

Top shareholders and Company management

Upcoming Catalysts

End of October 2018 - IPO of Norwest Minerals (Western Australian gold and base metal exploration assets).

Q4 2018 - BFS result due for a Sconi. Project funding update.

Late 2018/ early 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

April 2019 - Resource upgrade for Sconi. Sconi construction hoped to begin.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021 - Possible Sconi production start with a three-year ramp.

Risks

Nickel (and cobalt) prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Laterite ore projects usually have a large capex and can have cost blowouts.

The SK Innovation off-take deal for Sconi has a clause - "The agreement is contingent on Australian Mines obtaining financing for the project by the end of 2018 and for mining to start before the end of 2020." This may need to be negotiated if there are any delays.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

From my original article in August 2017 when Australian Mines was at AUD 0.10, the stock price has had a downhill ride along with the sector. At AUD 0.047 today and based on my valuations it is very clear to me the stock is oversold. Having said that Australian Mines is very similar to Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF) in that both require a strong nickel (and to a lesser degree cobalt) price to make their projects work. In other words Australian Mines is an optionality play on the nickel price (and to a lesser degree cobalt). Given the nickel price has been falling lately due to trade war fears (China slowdown) it has impacted Australian Mines stock price heavily.

Australia Mines positives are their large and advanced Sconi nickel-cobalt-scandium project, with a solid resource, low sovereign risk, and a strong off-take partner in SK innovation. They also have two potential good-sized projects - Flemington cobalt-scandium-nickel, and Thackaringa Cobalt Project. All projects have significant exploration upside. Additional to this is the 100% subsidiary Norwest Minerals (Western Australian gold and base metal exploration assets).

Australia Mines' negatives relate to their higher capex (due to laterite ore at Sconi and Flemington), and hence larger funding needs. Also risks around project funding and the SK Innovation deal conditions.

Near-term catalysts are strong with the Sconi DFS due out imminently, drill results and a resource update for Flemington likely over the next six months.

Valuation is attractive after the recent price fall, particularly for longer-term investors. Risk is still there, mostly in the form of project funding risk.

I rate Australian Mines a solid speculative buy for long-term investors, especially for those that are positive on higher future nickel prices as I am.

As usual all comments are welcome.

