What To Expect From Q3 GDP

On Friday, the GDP report for the third quarter of 2018 will be released and is expected to show a growth rate for the economy of roughly 3.3%-4.0%. I want to outline some of the recent growth trends and go over what to expect from the composition of the report, beyond just the headline figure.

Of course, the headline GDP figure is important and with GDP expected to come in north of 3% again, real GDP is likely to have the ninth consecutive increase in year over year terms.

Below is a chart of the year over year growth rate in real GDP with the Q3 estimate from the Atlanta Fed imputed as a year over year growth rate.

The economy has had a historic run in growth acceleration starting in 2016. That trend is likely to change in Q4 with the first year over year deceleration in real GDP. For this report, we will stick with analyzing what is going to drive the Q3 number and if we should be as optimistic as the headline figure suggests.

Real GDP Year over Year With Estimate For Q3 (%):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The Atlanta Fed is estimating that Q3 Real GDP will be roughly 3.9% in quarter over quarter annualized terms. This imputes to 3.14% year over year, an acceleration of 27 basis points over Q2. On the surface that is quite positive but the devil is in the details.

Below is a chart from the Atlanta Fed which shows a running tally of their updated GDP estimates (blue column) along with their estimates for the subcomponents of GDP.

As the chart shows (all in real terms), GDP is expected to be 3.9% while consumer spending is estimated to be up 3.2%. Housing, or residential investment, is expected to drag on GDP, down 1.6%. For more on the current slowdown in housing, please click the following link, "A Sober Look At Housing In The Middle Of All The Chaos".

Atlanta Fed GDP Estimates: Source: Atlanta Fed

As the running tally shows, at the beginning of October, the Atlanta Fed expected consumer spending to be 3.7%, now revised lower to 3.2%. I had published a report earlier in the month that claimed this was an optimistic estimate (3.7%) and that it would likely be revised lower. Here is an excerpt from that subscriber exclusive post.

Lastly, the Atlanta Fed is estimating that real consumption growth will be up 3.7% in Q3 which will contribute 2.50% to overall Q3 GDP. Atlanta Fed GDP Estimates, Contributions To GDP Growth: Source: Atlanta Fed The estimate on real consumption is likely too high as we already have two out of three months of the actual PCE data for Q3 (July and August). Using the actual data for the first two months shows Q3 consumption increased by 3.1% in Q3. In order to have real consumption growth increase 3.7%, the data would need to show real consumption increasing 0.3% in September (this data will be released at the end of October). An increase of less than 0.3% will cause a downward revision in the Atlanta Fed model just as an increase above 0.3% will cause consumption data to increase above 3.7% for the quarter. As it stands today, this is an optimistic estimate. Consumption Growth In Q3 (2 Out Of 3 Months): Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

Consumption growth is now more appropriately estimated around 3.2% but this only accounts for a 2.25% growth contribution to GDP (3.2% * 70% as personal spending is 70% of the economy). So what else is driving GDP growth?

The chart below shows the contributions to total GDP growth. If you sum the bottom row of the table, the total will equal the real GDP growth estimate.

The last column, CIPI or "Change in Private Inventory" shows that 2.2% of the growth for this quarter is coming from inventory stockpiles. 56% of the growth in Q3 is from inventory, not structural underlying trend growth.

Atlanta Fed GDP Estimates, Contributions To GDP Growth:

Source: Atlanta Fed

Inventory oscillates up and down but nets to zero over time as a contribution to total GDP so the higher inventory is in Q3, the bigger drag it will be in Q4. As the chart below shows, this is going to be one of the largest inventory builds of this economic cycle and in the top over the past 30 years or so. Also, the long-run average for inventory can be seen as nearly 0%.

Excluding inventory, GDP would be decelerating in Q3 rather than showing a ninth year over year acceleration.

Inventory will be a big contributor to growth this quarter and this should be looked at in the Friday report to get a sense of how GDP ex. inventory compares to expectations of true underlying growth.

Inventory Nets To 0% Over The Long Term:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If the argument for Real Final Sales or Inventory ex. GDP does not suffice in proving that the growth trend has already peaked in the United States and will now recouple with the rest of the world which has been decelerating since January 2018, then perhaps Gross National Income will provide a better reasoning.

Gross National Income or GNI and Gross Domestic Product or GDP are highly correlated as they are trying to measure the same thing.

GNI measures the total income produced in a country while GDP measures total output. The two are supposed to be virtually the same, and the correlation below shows that to be true with an R^2 of 0.92.

Two common measures of overall economic output are gross domestic product [GDP] and gross domestic income [GDI]. GDP is based on aggregate expenditures, while GDI is based on aggregate income. In principle, the two measures should be identical. However, in practice, they are not. The differences between these two series can arise from differences in source data, errors in measuring their components, and the seasonal adjustment process. - Federal Reserve Bank Of San Francisco

Gross National Income Vs. Gross Domestic Product:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If you overlay GNI growth and GDP growth, other than minor differences, the growth rates track well.

Gross National Income Vs. Gross Domestic Product:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Several one-off factors have been driving GDP higher in the short term as we have covered many times such as inventory gains, exports ahead of tariffs and government spending. In terms of aggregate income generated, the economy has been slowing for three quarters.

Growth Has Started To Slow:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

After Q3, GDP is likely to converge to GNI after the transitory impacts from exports, government spending and inventories subside. This will have the market narrative shift to one of growth slowing.

Real Gross Domestic Income Growth: Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

In terms of aggregate income in the economy, growth peaked four quarters ago.

GDI and GDP can diverge for a period of time but track very closely over long durations. GDI and GDP have now diverged in terms of direction for four consecutive quarters.

It is my analysis that GDP will converge to GDI in Q4 and Q1 in terms of year over year growth.

Summary - What To Expect

In summary, GDP will print a strong headline number, above 3%. This number will translate to a year over year GDP growth rate of roughly 3%, an acceleration from Q2.

Nearly 60% of the gains in Q3 GDP will be from inventory which shows there is not much underlying growth pushing GDP higher. Housing is likely to be a negative line item in GDP and consumption growth, 70% of the economy, will be lower in Q3 compared to Q2.

The risks of a very weak Q4 GDP number are now highly elevated as the inventory gain from Q3 will be a drag in Q4, pulling growth lower from an already lackluster base as shown in the tables above.

After Friday, all data will start to point to Q4 which will show lower growth than Q3 and the stock market appears to already be pricing this in.

Watch inventory gains, consumption growth and housing in the GDP report on Friday. This will show how strong the economy truly is and what the future trend will be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.