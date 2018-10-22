American Express: Great Quarter, Stock Looks For Traction

But considering other alternatives in the market, including V and JPM, I prefer to keep my hands off AXP at the moment.

There wasn't much more that American Express (AXP) could have offered to its shareholders.

On October 18th, the payment processing and loan company reported a very solid 3Q18 top- and bottom-line beat that ranked among the most impressive of the past several quarters. Revenues of $10.1 billion represented a very healthy increase over year-ago levels of 9% that would have been one percentage point better if not for FX headwinds (the third best growth rate since 4Q13 at least), while EPS of $1.88 beat consensus by a sizable 11 cents.

Better yet, guidance for 2018 was raised substantially to $7.35 at the mid-point of the range, up from $7.10 prior to the earnings release.

Credit: WSJ

American Express is perhaps the major financial services company best positioned to benefit from the current, robust macroeconomic environment that has supported high levels of discretionary spending - primarily the result of the company's leadership in the premium consumer space.

The larger global consumer services segment saw revenues net of interest expenses rise 11%, supported by across-the-board growth in the loan portfolio, member spending and fee income. At a total company level, net interest yield on card member loans increased YOY but at a slowing pace of 10 bps vs. 30 bps last quarter and 90 bps in 3Q18, likely reflecting the flattening of the yield curve.

Source: company's earnings slides

A key item that I continue to monitor closely, credit metrics looked healthy enough for my taste. Excluding global corporate payments, delinquency in terms of 30 day-plus past due accounts remained flat sequentially and YOY at 1.3% -- still comparing very favorably to the sector-wide average of about 2.5% for U.S. credit cards and 2.25% for all consumer loans. Net write offs increased, but largely in line with the growth in the loan portfolio.

As a reminder, I recognize that macro factors continue to look as favorable as they have been for financial institutions over the past decade. However, with interest rates rising fast and the benefits of loose monetary and fiscal policy likely reaching an end, I believe an eventual deterioration in credit quality, even if modest, could be the first sign of trouble to come. For now, I have no reason to be concerned, at least in the short term.

Source: company's earnings slides

On the stock

Despite the solid results and encouraging outlook, AXP has gained only 2% since earnings day. It's possible that either (1) the Street already had set its expectations high ahead of the print, as evidenced in full-year 2018 earnings consensus that nearly matched the high end of the previous guidance range, or (2) investors may have turned cautious on the financial services sector, particularly as we may be drawing close to the end of the long-lasting economic upcycle.

Company/Ticker Forward PE LT EPS Growth Forward PEG American Express - AXP 12.9x 11.5% 1.1x Visa (V) 22.7x 18.7% 1.2x MasterCard (MA) 27.3x 19.9% 1.4x JPMorgan (JPM) 10.7x 7.7% 1.4x Bank of America (BAC) 9.6x 9.3% 1.0x

In my opinion, American Express seems to be executing very well amid the favorable macro landscape, while the stock does not look too aggressively priced given the quality of the company (12.9x next-year earnings multiple and 1.1x long-term PEG, see chart and table above). But there are other alternatives in the market that currently appeal more to me.

For example, in the payment processing space, I tend to favor an investment in Visa (V) due to its larger merchant network and lack of exposure to credit risk. And on the banking side of the equation, I have a preference for JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), as both companies have a more diversified product portfolio (investment banking, markets, asset management) that would likely suffer less in the event of a slowdown in consumer spending.

For the reasons above, I admire American Express for the quality of the business model and the solid execution. However, once I factor macro risks into the equation, I prefer to keep my hands off AXP at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.