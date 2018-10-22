Merrimack Fails Mid-Stage Study, But 2 Shots On Goal May Help It Redeem Itself

Recently, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) announced results from its phase 2 trial treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The primary endpoint failed to be achieved, however, the biotech has two other shots on goal that may be able to turn things around. If one of these trials end up being successful, Merrimack may redeem itself. For that reason, I believe it is worth a look as a speculative play.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was known as SHERLOC, and it recruited a total of 109 patients. Specifically, these were patients that had heregulin positive NSCLC. Patients were treated either with MM-121 in combination with docetaxel or docetaxel alone. The primary endpoint of the study was looking to see if the combination of MM-121 with docetaxel could achieve a superior progression-free survival rate compared to docetaxel alone. Unfortunately, after an analysis was done, the trial failed to achieve the PFS primary endpoint. The decision to terminate the study was done after an interim analysis determined that adding MM-121 to docetaxel showed no clinical improvement in PFS over docetaxel alone. The good news is that there is another phase 2 study, known as SHERBOC, which is being explored using MM-121 in combination with fulvestrant. This phase 2 study is treating patients with heregulin positive, hormone receptor positive, ErbB2 (HER2) negative metastatic breast cancer. The risk here with this phase 2 study is that Merrimack will determine if it wants to continue this trial as well, because of the lack of efficacy for MM-121 in the phase 2 study that had just failed.

Potential Turnaround

Despite the recent trial failure, there is another study that may turn things around. That's because the phase 1 study is using a drug known as MM-310. This study is treating patients with solid tumors. Why do I think this had a good shot at succeeding? In essence, MM-310 encapsulates docetaxel and releases it at the tumor site in a sustained release fashion. The goal of doing this is to achieve efficacy while at the same time avoiding all the safety issues associated with docetaxel. The docetaxel is put into form as a drug precursor, which is then encapsulated in a nanoliposome. This type of encapsulation is what will allow for the potential of a more sustained release of the payload to the tumor site. The nanoliposome also has an additional property. That being it is enhanced with antibodies to the EphA2 receptor. Why is that important for this phase 1 study? That's because this is a receptor that is typically over-expressed in tumors. That means such antibodies could help illicit an increased response of the chemotherapy payload to the tumor site.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has $92.7 million in cash as of June 30, 2018. With that cash on hand, the biotech expects that it could fund its operations into at least Q1 2020. I believe that estimate is probable, especially because Merrimack had received an additional $38 million since the start of the third quarter in non-dilutive capital. At least $23 million of that came from Shire (SHPG) in the form of two milestone payments. This means that there should be no risk of a near-term cash raise.

Conclusion

The phase 2 trial using MM-121 in combination with docetaxel treating patients with NSCLC may have failed, but there is a chance for a potential comeback with two other studies. This comeback involves the use of MM-310 in treating patients with solid tumors in a phase 1 study, and possibly another phase 2 study utilizing MM-121. A lot is riding on these studies, therefore it is imperative that at least one of them ends up being successful. That's because there are not any other clinical products left in the pipeline. The risk is that the upcoming results from the phase 1 study may not be adequate enough to move on to a mid-stage study. If that study fails, then Merrimack will have to evaluate its MM-121 drug for its last potential indication as noted above. That's why I recommend this stock as a potential speculative play. It is near its last leg, but if one of the two studies noted above prove to be successful, there may be a chance for a potential comeback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.