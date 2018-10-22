Schlumberger's Results May Provide A Warning For The Future

The company issued a warning that poor well performance in the Permian could indicate that the area will not produce as solid growth as expected.

On Friday, October 19, 2018, the world's largest oilfield services company, Schlumberger Limited (SLB), announced its third-quarter 2018 earnings results. In the eyes of analysts at least, these results were mixed as the company missed its expectations on top-line revenue but managed to slightly beat EPS estimates. This company is one that we would expect to benefit off of surging North American production, and while that is true, the fact that Schlumberger is a global company dilutes some of the positive impacts here. Overall, Schlumberger continues to perform quite well as continued high oil prices drive production growth globally. While investors should be pleased with these results, the company also has a few points of concern that we need to be aware of.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's third-quarter 2018 earnings report:

Schlumberger reported total revenues of $8.504 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an 8% increase over the $7.905 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax operating income of $1.152 billion. This represents a 9% increase over the $1.059 billion that the company earned during the year-ago quarter.

Schlumberger stated that North American Permian activity has begun to be impacted by a lack of takeaway capacity, which has begun to have a negative impact on the company's business.

The company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its own stock during the quarter for a total purchase price of $100 million. The average price paid per share was $64.98, which is 11.13% higher than the current stock price of $58.47.

SLB reported a net income of $644 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an 18% increase over the $545 million that the company earned during the year-ago quarter.

As I mentioned in the introduction, while many may have expected the North American market to be driving Schlumberger's growth due to the revival of the region's shale plays, this is only partly true. Schlumberger's North American revenues were up 23% year-over-year to $3.189 billion, but this was only a 2% increase quarter-over-quarter. In fact, it was the company's International business that was the driver of growth in the third quarter of 2018, posting a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter to $5.215 billion. This was, however, only a 1% increase year-over-year. The company does state that North American revenue would likely have been higher in the quarter if not for scheduled maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico, which admittedly does make some sense. After all, the third quarter is the summer season for the northern hemisphere so it is the time when most companies conduct their field maintenance activities.

On the earnings conference call, the company's management stated that the Permian region may not be able to be the driver of long-term growth that many industry watchers are hoping for. One reason for this is that there currently is not enough midstream infrastructure in the area to take the produced oil to market. This is similar to the problems facing the Canadian oil sands and has led some companies to scale back on their production plans. There are several midstream companies working to address this problem however, so it will likely be corrected within twelve to eighteen months.

This is not the real problem facing the Permian growth story though as it will likely be corrected in a relatively short order. The company sees the bigger problem being the relatively poor performance of the wells and reservoirs in the area. As I discussed in an earlier article, shale wells have a very high decline rate that essentially forces shale oil producers to keep drilling new wells in order to maintain their production, which is an expensive proposition that tends to strain cash flow. Producers in the Eagle Ford region of Texas have begun to see this too. The company states:

The number of new infill wells in the Eagle Ford has reached 70% alongside a steady reduction in unit well productivity. In the Permian, the percentage of child wells in the Midland Wolf Camp basin has just reached 50% and we are already starting to see a similar reduction in unit well productivity to that already seen in the Eagle Ford, suggesting that the Permian growth potential could be lower than previously expected.

This could ultimately point to a lower level of fracking activity going forward. This scenario would weigh on Schlumberger's forward revenues (along with many other companies, but we are concerning ourselves with Schlumberger in this report).

The company does see strong prospects for work in other markets however, due at least partly to improving rates for contracts in various markets of the world as producers scramble to make up for the dual losses of both Iran's and Venezuela's production. Schlumberger is going to attempt to take advantage of this by deploying its remaining excess equipment capacity over the remainder of the year in various markets. The hope is that it will be able to get this equipment working and thus generating revenue for the company. If successful, this should lead to growth for Schlumberger over the remainder of the year.

Analysts seem to expect that the growth in international markets will overpower any potential weakness in the American one and will result in the company producing earnings growth going forward. However, the company's earnings growth is expected to be weak. According to Zacks Investment Research, Schlumberger is expected to grow its earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next three to five years. Unfortunately, at its current level, the stock is highly overvalued. This is because this growth rate would give the stock a PEG ratio of 5.65. As I have discussed several times in the past, a PEG ratio of more than 1.0 indicates that a stock may be overvalued based on its forward growth.

In conclusion, if Schlumberger is correct that the North American market will start to weigh on its earnings going forward, then the company could be in for some rough times ahead. It is moving to expand its international operations, which may be a good bet honestly. Admittedly though, given the stock's current valuation, there are better opportunities for investors out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.