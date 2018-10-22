Ford Earnings: What Comes Next?

Ford Motor Company (F) is a storied company with a long history. In recent years, the stock has traded under pressure as transitions in management have failed to convince markets that the company is on the right path to redefine its approach to fit evolving consumer needs. With its next earnings release, Ford has an opportunity to stoke investor confidence and prevent its share prices from falling further. But investors must take an assessment of the factors facing the company, as this may determine how F performs in the weeks and months ahead. The stock's supreme 7.06% dividend yield still offers excellent opportunities for income investors, but a great deal will depend on how sentiment is influenced by the company's upcoming earnings release scheduled for October 24th.

In May of 2017, new CEO Jim Hackett assumed leadership responsibilities from prior chief executive Mark Fields. Since then, share prices have fallen 23.77%. Negative sentiment has been propelled by several factors (some of which are not entirely within Ford's control). Broader weaknesses are being seen throughout the industry, as rising interest rates and the possibility of continued trade tensions between the U.S. and China have generated declines in auto sales.

(Source: Author)

During the month of September, U.S. automobile sales were lower by 1.43 million units, which represent an annualized decline of roughly 6% for the industry. On top of this, the S&P 500 has shown bearish trends for the last four weeks and some analysts have even called into question the viability of the longer-term bull market in stocks. Given the downside momentum which faces Ford shareholders, it is important for CEO Jim Hackett to show the market that management has an established game plan and the ability to guide the company on a clear path forward in the quarters ahead.

Last October, Mr. Hackett explained his goals for improving the company, which include "fitness actions" to cut costs and streamline operations. Jim Hackett is a former offensive lineman for the University of Michigan, so it is not entirely surprising to see this type of terminology used when the direction of Ford's operational strategies. Over the next five years, analysts expect Ford's restructuring plans to cost $11 billion. But these announced programs still lack clarity in defining specifics for the ways Ford will be changing its approach during this time period.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Ford will report earnings on October 24th, and this is management's next opportunity to provide that clarity for shareholders. For the third quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $0.32 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized decrease of 25.58% (relative to the earnings performance of $0.43 posted during the same period last year). Revenues of $33.68 billion are expected from the automotive-segment (which would be a slight increase from the $33.65 billion in revenue posted during the third quarter of 2017). Over the last four quarters, Ford has managed to beat the market's expectations for quarterly earnings on only two occasions.

(Source: Zacks)

Ford's earnings trends have grown progressively troublesome, and the company fell short of analyst estimates by nearly 13% during the second quarter. Given the erratic nature of Ford's performance and resulting earnings figures, it is not entirely surprising to see enhanced volatility during the periods which surround the release of its quarterly reports. But what may be obvious from the chart above is the fact that downside earnings surprises have had a much greater share valuation when compared to instances of upside performance relative to the consensus.

(Source: Company Filings/Market Realist)

In this chart, we can see clues which explain why this has been the case. The broader trajectory of Ford's earnings performances has shown continued profitability deterioration after reaching prior highs during the second quarter of 2017.

(Source: Market Realist)

Weaker profit margins must accept a large part of the blame for these trends. For the third quarter, analysts expect adjusted pre-tax profit margins to fall to 3.9%. This is well below the 5.8% figure posted during the same period last year. Furthermore, analyst expectations for the adjusted net profit margin figure have dropped to 3.5%. If realized, this would mark a significant decline from the 5.1% posted during the third quarter of 2017.

(Source: Zacks)

This negative profit margin outlook stems from annualized declines in Ford's sales figures. This trend is expected to carry into the third quarter. During the month of September, Ford's truck sales dropped by 9.9% and total retail sales dropped by 12.6% (on an annualized basis). These categories tend to yield greater levels of profitability (relative to fleet sales and sedan sales). Rising raw materials costs and unfavorable currency trends are additional outside influences which could put negative pressure on Ford's profit margin performances going forward.

(Source: Market Realist)

On the positive side, Ford's revenue declines are expected to rebound when compared to the yearly performances shown during the prior reporting period. During the second quarter, Ford's automotive segment posted revenues of $35.9 billion (which represents an annualized decline of 3.2%). For the third quarter, revenues of $33.6 billion are expected (essentially unchanged from the same period last year). In other words, this would represent declines on a quarterly basis but an unchanged performance on an annualized basis. Markets will likely view this activity as evidence of stabilization and a performance rebound relative to the prior quarter. Absent any significant surprises, this is one factor which may support share valuations after Ford's next earnings release.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Volatility in share prices following Ford's next earnings release may provide new opportunities for investors to buy the stock at preferred levels. Current investors remain focused on the stock's supreme dividend yield, which has once again moved into its long-term highs. Ford's $0.60 annualized payout has created an incredible dividend yield of 7.06% at current levels.

Surprisingly, Ford is now showing a dividend payout ratio of only 44.77%, which suggests an elevated level of safety for shareholders. The dividend is also supported by a five-year growth rate of 25.20%, which remains highly attractive for investors focused on sustainable income generation going forward.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on F.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.