Nine Energy Service To Acquire Magnum Oil Tools For Completion Technologies

NINE's acquisition will require additional debt but provide the firm with extensive and labor-saving toolsets for the highly competitive fracking service industry.

Magnum has developed a range of oil & gas well downhole tools and technologies.

Nine Energy has announced a deal to acquire Magnum Oil Tools for $493 million plus contingent earnouts.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) announced it has agreed to acquire Magnum Oil Tools International for $493 million.

Magnum Oil Tools operates as an oil & gas downhole technology provider.

NINE is acquiring technologies that will diversify its offerings while reducing labor requirements in a tight and expensive labor environment.

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Magnum Oil Tools was founded in 1985 to offer downhole completion products, including dissolvable and composite frac plugs and a number of other patented consumables.

Management is headed by President and CEO Lynn Frazier, who was previously the Districts Operations Manager of Geo-Vann.

Magnum’s primary product offerings include:

Magnum Vanishing Plug

Hollow Point

Magnum Ace

Magnum Frac Cannon

Snub Nose

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global oilfield services market is projected to grow from $106.43 billion in 2017 to $125.51 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing shale gas exploration, the increasing oil & gas production, and the growing efforts in exploring new oil & gas reserves.

Major competitive vendors that provide oilfield services include:

Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHGE)

Halliburton Company (HAL)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Weatherford International (WFT)

Superior Energy Services (SPN)

NINE disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $334 million of cash and 5 million shares of Nine common stock, valued at $159 million based on a 30-day value weighted average price as of October 12, 2018.

The transaction also includes the possibility of future earnout payments as follows:

[i] up to 60% of the net income (before interest, taxes and certain one-time gains or losses) for the “E-Set” tools business in 2019 through 2025 and [ii] up to $25.0 million based on sales of certain dissolvable plug products in 2019.

(Source: NINE 8-K)

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2018, NINE had $72.9 million in cash and $178.3 million in total liabilities.

Subsequent to the acquisition announcement, NINE filed another8-K detailing its agreement to sell 8.75% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in the net amount of $392 million, the proceeds of which will be used to close the Magnum transaction.

NINE is acquiring Magnum for its portfolio of market-leading well completion tools.

As NINE CEO Ann Fox stated in the deal announcement,

The evolution of technology in the oil field demands a team with a demonstrated track record and ability to transform their offerings and think-forward. This particular team is exceptional. Magnum will propel Nine to a more balanced profile of completion tools, creating excellent barriers to entry while simultaneously building a business that is less labor and less capital intensive and more free cash flow generative. This will allow us to navigate a very difficult labor market and supports our approach of blending capital intensity, helping us provide more sustainable through-cycle returns for our shareholders.

In the past 12 months, NINE’s stock price has risen 40.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index 8%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Magnum portfolio promises to provide Nine with an advantage in the dissolvable fracking plug market.

Oilfield service providers, especially in the unconventional, fracking space, are constantly seeking technological advances to improve fracking recovery results while reducing costs.

Fracking service providers are under tremendous labor pressures, have a hard time finding enough people to fill their job requirements, and have to pay the employees they have extremely high compensation.

By employing a dissolvable frac plug, the plug doesn’t have to be manually removed after the fracking is complete, reducing the labor required in the process.

I view this as a smart move by Nine, although the company will take on significant additional debt to fund the deal.

