WestRock: Consider All The Possible Culprits In Context

When taken in context, the majority of the culprits lose credibility proving WestRock is actually well-positioned in the industry.

A deeper dive into possible culprits, such as China, antitrust concerns with mergers, asset dispositions and weather, is prudent.

WestRock's share price has slipped around 40% since its high in January and approximately 15% since the beginning of October.

Beyond the market reset of late, I've been vexed about the price action in WestRock (WRK). The stock price of the corrugated packaging and consumer packaging supplier has lost around 40% since its high of $71.55 in January, nearly 15% in October alone.

Yet, the company's financials don't reflect a struggle. WestRock measures progress based, primarily, on adjusted segment EBITDA. In the past four quarters, it has reported year-over-year double-digit growth in adjusted segment EBITDA. And, for the full year of 2018, it expects to achieve 27% growth in that category.

Still, there must be headwinds causing the slippage worth exploration.

An Acquisition Overhang

WestRock is expert at acquisitions and mergers, having done more in the industry since 2015 than any other paper and packaging producer. In January, it announced in January it would merge with KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS), a North American producer and distributor of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty papers headquartered in Illinois. The integration with KapStone will be one of its largest endeavors. The transaction should solidify the company's #2 spot in the North American containerboard industry. At a special meeting on September 6th, KapStone shareholders approved the transaction.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently reviewing a second set of documents which will hold up transaction completion until November 15th. Closing is still expected by the end of 2018, subject to DOJ approval.

Thus, it is actually quizzical as to why, in late September, Capital Forum surfaced antitrust concerns as news. Additional documentation was requested by the DOJ back in April. Kapstone had it gathered and supplied to the DOJ by mid-August. The fear of a negative DOJ decision could be a culprit for the price decline.

Forecasts

The threat of trade wars looming over the industry could be another culprit for the price decline. Industry economist, Abdulla Zaid, explained one impact that would prove positive in the long run.

“China’s boxboard industry has been heavily dependent on waste paper imports from the US. Much of its output was then exported back to the US market, but going forward, we forecast that China’s fiber deficit will reduce its market share. Also, much of the waste paper that would have been sent to China is now available for US producers, lowering their production costs.”

But, BMO Capital views the situation quite differently. The firm pointed out in early October that a potential surge in supply of containerboard products is troubling. It dubs Chinese firms' investments in the U.S. as “nails in the coffin”.

“It's unclear how all the new capacity will be absorbed, and the analyst's supply-demand model calls for operating rates to fall from 97.5 percent in 2017 to 90.9 percent by 2021.”

This concern warrants a deeper dive – specifically into WestRock's direct connection, or disconnection as it may be, to China.

The China Disconnect

In October 2015, the company completed an acquisition of SP Fiber Holdings, inclusive of a mill in Oregon that produced recycled containerboard. In November 2015, the mill was idled. By January 2016, WestRock had decided to shutter the mill.

The location of this particular mill is crucial. Oregonians are avid recyclers, albeit lawful ones. Oregon is considered a pioneer in the recycling movement. In 1983, the state passed legislation that required cities with 4,000+ citizens to “provide monthly curbside recycling collection service”.

Just two years ago, China was buying approximately 60% of the world's recycled waste. It's estimated 40% of the United States' waste collected for recycling was headed to China. With specific regard to paper, around 40% of paper recycled in the U.S. was exported. Of that 40%, approximately 2/3 was imported by China. Needless to say, Oregon became somewhat reliant on exporting its recycled waste to China.

But, recyclers, that is those producing the waste, have not done their jobs well. They are either not trained properly or careless or both. Unfortunately, much of what was being imported by China was contaminated. Actually, it was so contaminated, it was beyond salvageable.

“In the past, you could take a bunch of plastic, mix it together and ship it off in a bale to China. But what we didn’t see on the other end of that was employees in a China company sitting on the floor, hand-sorting all these different grades of plastics. What did not have value was being burned, dumped in the streets, thrown in the ocean, thrown in the rivers.”

In late 2017, China announced it would enforce its 0.5% contamination standard effective January 1st, 2018 on plastics, unsorted mixed paper, textiles, and some glass and metals. The policy is now known as the National Sword.

It is without debate the National Sword policy created a recycling crisis in the United States. With nowhere to export its collection bales, cities across the nation are now being forced to send some recycled materials to landfills. But, in reality, it's not the policy at all that is at fault.

“It’s all because we have not done what we need to do to make sure the recyclables we are putting at the curb or at our loading docks are of the quality that’s needed for manufacturers. It’s been too easy to send that stuff in a shipping container overseas for somebody else to deal with.”

In the midst of this crisis, it's easy to point toward that shuttered mill in Newberg, Oregon and say it should be reopened. After all, it was set up to process recycled paper and produce containerboard. And, it could be, perhaps even should be, processing collection bales of recycled paper instead of it ending up in landfills.

When China's importing standard was enforced at the beginning of the year, WestRock had a deal with KBD Enterprises for the Newberg mill for $8.25 million. A key condition of the deal was that the mill's machinery must be demolished. In the spring, the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers reportedly submitted a complaint to the DOJ with antitrust concerns. The union maintained WestRock was attempting to reduce competition to control supply and drive up prices.

But, KBD could not secure financing so the deal fell through in May. In June, WestRock reportedly said it would be open to offers on the mill. While it was under contract with KBD, the company had apparently received an offer for $15 million from a company in India. This interest still reportedly exists. The Portland Tribune has also reported there is interest from a Chinese company. But, WestRock has not made a decision yet.

“It's going to take some time for us to determine the next steps and we don't have an identified time frame to make that decision.”

In the midst of all of the opinions about what WestRock should do, some are accusing the company of only giving lip service to being open to offers and purposely dragging its feet until the Kapstone merger is approved.

Taking a broader view, there are activities transpiring all around to warrant reevaluation of the Newberg mill's disposition. Beyond enforcing its contamination standard, China also hinted to the World Trade Organization an intent to stop importing all recyclables by 2020. To address the issues, Chinese firms are now investing in mills in the United States. In May, Canada-based Catalyst Paper sold its U.S. properties in Maine and Wisconsin to China's Nine Dragons Paper. In October, Nine Dragons Paper announced expansion to the Maine and Wisconsin mills as well as another purchase of a pulp mill in Maine.

Obviously, the dynamics in the recycling industry are changing. To meet stricter contamination standards, material recovery facilities will have to spend more on education, labor and technology to operate. At the same time, with the current excess in supply, prices for recycled materials are naturally falling. In September, the Kent County, Michigan Department of Public Works shared examples of the shortfall.

“The value of corrugated cardboard by ton in 2017 was $160, but fell to $75 in 2018. Mixed paper sold for $75 per ton in 2017. Today, the DPW is not paid for mixed paper at all.”

In Oregon, material recovery facilities are reporting they are now having to pay landfills to rid themselves of excess bales of recycled paper. At that point, one has to wonder why communities would bother to recycle at all rather than going straight to the landfill.

Thus, at this juncture, it is quite reasonable to expect WestRock to rerun some numbers on whether the Newberg Oregon mill would be a profitable restart. Restarting a mill is undoubtedly less expensive than building anew. For now, the input cost of the recycled materials for the Newberg mill may well be low. But, decisions have to made for the long-term not just for the here and now. And, if the input is too contaminated for China, it's also too contaminated for domestic producers.

Yes, if done correctly, there are benefits to recycling. Regarding single-stream recycling, I'll admit I've been “doing it wrong”. And, further, understanding the problems I was creating will definitely modify my behavior. Unfortunately, education and modified behavior alone will not achieve the stricter standard. Though, clearly, more education is a necessity. Therefore, if the industry is to survive, the extra costs in labor and technology to assure a 0.5% contamination rate will eventually have to be reflected in the prices of recycled bales long-term.

There are those stomping their feet and insisting WestRock consider reopening Newberg. But, it's quite acceptable for WestRock to be fiscally responsible and to be able to sell, at a profit, whatever product the mill produces. It's also quite clear additional supply could drive down prices. Along that vein, lower selling prices at comparable quantities would result in less revenue and, potentially, less income. This possibility of additional finished product could well be another culprit affecting WestRock's share price.

Indeed, excess supply is exactly the catalyst BMO Capital Markets highlighted when it downgraded its target price for WestRock and others in the industry. But, its concern spanned beyond domestic production. For those stomping their feet and insisting WestRock should consider the offers to purchase Newberg, BMO Capital would likely suggest at least an air of caution. In October, Nine Dragons Paper shared its plans to invest $300 million over the next two years, $111 million in Maine and $189 million in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin mill is expected to produce approximately 250,000 tons of recycled containerboard per year. Nine Dragons shared it does intend to sell some of this volume domestically. Opening the door to more competition domestically from foreign operators may not be the optimal solution.

Weather

A discussion about WestRock's stock price would be incomplete without acknowledging the impact of Hurricane Michael making landfall on October 10th. In terms of wind speed, Michael ranks fourth on the list of most powerful storms to make landfall in the states. In terms of pressure, it ranks third.

The company did conduct an orderly shutdown on its Panama City mill on October 8th before Michael hit. Michael is credited with causing “a sprawling mess of almost unimaginable devastation” and it did not spare WestRock's mill.

“At this time, we do not know when the mill will resume operations; this will depend upon the extent of the damage to our facility and the storm’s impact on local infrastructure, including available power supply, the ability of our employees to travel to the mill, and other factors.”

Less than a week afterward, a USA Today article updating on Michael's destruction observed that some businesses hit in the Florida Panhandle “may never recover”. While the article primarily highlights the problems faced by small businesses and service businesses, national corporations will also have to determine the practicality of resuming business in a devastated area trying to pick up the pieces and recover. On October 16th, unofficial reports described the damage at the mill as “extensive” and even suggested it could be idled.

The Panama City mill produced linerboard and market pulp, 353,000 tons and 292,000 tons respectively.

A Little Perspective

These concerns should really be put in perspective.

Starting with the mill in Oregon, the Newberg mill is justifiably a major concern for Newberg and perhaps even for Oregon because of the recycling crisis. But, a $8.25 million to $15 million asset sale is actually not major for a packaging producer generating revenue over $16 billion annually. As well, just as China drew a line in the sand on accepting contaminated collection bales, WestRock would certainly not be set up to accept them and process them.

In addition to the recycling crisis in the U.S., China is suffering a shortage of pulp because of National Sword. It is also pertinent to remember China has already disclosed its intent to ban imports of recycled material by 2020. Thus, the additional capacity Chinese firms are building in the United States may not present alarming competition for U.S. suppliers. But, as of late, these announcements are making industry analysts nervous.

Regarding pulp shortages, if WestRock loses the production from the Panama City mill in Florida, the impact could be a burdensome obstacle for the company. The volume of linerboard it produced in 2017 represented only 7% of the company's production. But, the mill's market pulp production represented 83% of the company's total volume in its corrugated packaging segment. Since the damages are still being assessed, this could be a contributing factor to WestRock's recent price depression but could not possibly be the primary catalyst of slippage from year-begin.

Thus, by process of elimination, it would seem the primary catalyst would then have to be the overhang of the DOJ antitrust decision regarding Kapstone. A 2017 article in The Atlantic discussing mergers may shed light on the DOJ's stance on antitrust.

“Antitrust law seeks to limit the downsides of monopolies, but it focuses on the effects on consumers, not workers. Regulators look at whether a merger lessens competition, which could increase costs, reduce quality, and decrease consumers’ ability to choose.”

At 8.1 million tons annually, WestRock is already considered the second largest containerboard producer in the United States. Kapstone is considered the fifth largest at 1.67 million tons. It is estimated the WestRock/Kapstone merger would capture approximately 24% of market share, inching closer to International Paper's (IP) stake at 32.1%. In theory, this merger should actually make WestRock more competitive with #1 rather than lessening competition. Logically, the risk of a negative DOJ decision should be small.

It's Actually Probably Domestic

The culprit for the steady stock price slippage is actually, more likely, domestic investments. In 2017, for the first five months of the year, industry data showed capacity to produce containerboard in the United States had grown less than 0.1%. In the next seventeen months, announcements of capacity additions trickled in, even from WestRock.

In early 2017, Bio-PAPPEL, with the acquisition of a mill in Port Angeles, Washington, announced it would convert the capacity to containerboard production.

In September 2017, International Paper announced it would convert a paper machine in Selma, Alabama to produce linerboard and containterboard.

In November 2017, WestRock shared it would install the largest kraft linerboard machine in North America in Florence, South Carolina.

Pratt Industries shared, in November 2017, its plans to build a mill to produce corrugated medium and linerboard made out of recycled fiber in Wapakoneta, Ohio breaking ground in early 2018.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) planned linerboard capacity additions in DeRidder, Louisiana and Wallula, Washington for 2018.

In July, 2018, Canadian-based Cascades acquired a Virginia paper plant with plans to convert a newsprint paper machine to linerboard production.

One by one, news hit the wires until there were around a dozen projects. And, now, viewed in aggregation, it seems excessive to some analysts. Throw the threat of Chinese firms competing for the same domestic business into the mix and some analysts have even opted to sit out the cycle.

The Cycle

The ongoing growth in demand for containerboard is credited to a decline in off-shore outsourcing and growth in e-commerce. The impact of online shopping makes a significant difference. It is estimated shipping from a distribution center to individual customers could consume 5 times the volume of containerboard compared to shipping the same amount of product to a brick-and-mortar location. If e-commerce continues to grow 18% to 20% per year in the retail environment, containerboard demand should grow 1% to 2% per year.

“Overall containerboard demand could grow by 3 percent to 4 percent until 2030. If that happens, North American containerboard demand would need to grow by 60 percent in the next 13 years.”

Thus, it is apparent the estimates in demand growth spurred the activity in capacity additions. Furthermore, the paper and packaging producers have been running at capacity levels as close to 100% as possible.

“U.S. containerboard producers are producing above 95 percent already. That is absolutely unsustainable. You need more downtime. You can’t get much more out of the current system.”

Thus, the “concern” about operating rates falling from 97.5% to a lower rate by 2021 may not be as disconcerting as implied. Then again, there may be a possibility smaller industry players would start to falter at lower operating rates.

Considering It All

The contamination standard for recycled product has to be addressed whether collection bales are supplied to China or domestic producers. Every consumer should watch the PBS video on single stream recycling mentioned above.

Despite those disgruntled about the Newberg mill, it has to be acknowledged it could be to the company's advantage to hold onto that asset and keep it out of foreign hands. As far as restarting the mill, the company is entitled for operations to be profitable in the long-term as well as the short-term and is entitled to make decisions accordingly.

WestRock's merger with Kapstone certainly seems to strengthen competition in the industry as it positions #2 to battle #1. Hopefully, the DOJ will come to the same conclusion in the next few weeks.

E-commerce activity and growth does not appear to be slowing. Yet, if an excess in supply does come to fruition and does present challenges in the next few years causing smaller players to falter, WestRock has proven itself the king of M&A.

Operating its facilities at less than full throttle is actually advantageous and not a signal of pending demise.

The unknown with a truly questionable impact to WestRock would be the damage assessment from Hurricane Michael. Considering all the unjustified slippage, it could be argued this culprit is already factored into the share price.

When taking it all in context, WestRock still appears to be in a prime operating position. The slippage in its share price since October may be understandable but the extent of the slippage since January is hard to justify.

