The Case For Range-Bound Gold

If recent ETF flows are any indication, gold investors are feeling better about the metal's intermediate-term prospects. There has also been a palpable increase in optimism in the commentaries of many gold analysts lately. Yet, below the surface of gold's recent strength, there is still an undercurrent of weakness. Gold's rally is still being threatened by strength in the dollar, which is the subject of today's report. As I'll explain here, the gold price will likely remain range-bound in the coming weeks until the dollar index closes decisively under its widely-followed 50-day trend line.

Gold finished higher for the third straight week on Friday despite a firming dollar. The December gold price remained comfortably above its August low but has been stuck in a narrow trading range for the last several days. Spot gold finished the latest week at $1,226, while December gold gained 0.7 percent for the week to close at $1,230.

A pullback in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) on Friday allowed gold to post its latest weekly gain. As we talked about in the previous report, however, the dollar's lingering strength is keeping gold range-bound and preventing a breakaway rally for the metal's price. Illustrating this is the graph of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which closely tracks the dollar index. UUP is still above its rising 15-day and 50-day moving averages, which confirms that the dollar bulls haven't yet relinquished their control over the greenback's interim trend. It also tells us that gold faces a formidable obstacle in its attempt at reversing the damage it has sustained in recent months.

Source: BigCharts

Without a significant weakening of the dollar index (as reflected by UUP), gold will likely remain range-bound with the August low serving as the bottom of the range and the $1,275 level serving as the trading range ceiling. A decisive break down below the 50-day moving average in UUP at the $25.25 level would go a long way toward reviving gold's immediate rally prospects since it would result in a weakening of gold's currency component. As can be seen in the above chart, the $25.25 level is also the nearest pivotal price low for the dollar ETF. Investors should closely monitor this level as a potential pivot point for the dollar's near-term trend.

From a technical standpoint, as long as the gold futures price remains above its 15-day moving average, the gold bulls will enjoy at least the benefit of immediate-term (1-4 week) price momentum. This, in turn, will help keep the gold price stabilized above its August low and allow for the bulls to at least consolidate their strength as they attempt to fully regain control over the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

Source: BigCharts

Aside from the need for a weaker dollar, gold's near-term prospects would be greatly improved if we see signs of relative strength in one of its most important confirming indicators. I'm referring to the silver price, which typically leads gold at important junctures. Currently, the silver price has stalled out after showing relative strength last month.

Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom last month by closing two days higher above its 15-day MA in late September. However, there hasn't been any meaningful follow-through after last month's bottom signal. Instead, the silver ETF has failed to confirm the higher peak made by the gold price. This isn't necessarily the death knell for gold's turnaround attempt. But if silver fails to catch up with the gold price soon, it will mean that gold has lost an important psychological support. Historically, gold rallies that aren't accompanied by silver rallies tend to be short-lived.

Source: BigCharts

On the gold ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) recently confirmed a technical breakout by closing above the pivotal $11.60 level and returning above its rising 15-day moving average. This put me back on an immediate-term buy signal for IAU, where I remain despite the dollar's recent strength. I suggest watching the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) closely from here, as this is my recommended initial stop-loss (intraday basis) for this trading position. A violation of $11.37 would put me back on the sidelines for the immediate term.

Source: BigCharts

The most likely outcome for IAU and the gold price, however, is a lateral trading range in the immediate term. Continued weakness in the global equity market is providing gold with a safety bid. This is confirmed by the increase in inflows into gold ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), which has gained 2.5 percent in holdings in the last two weeks. But in order for the gold price to strengthen further, a major improvement of gold's currency component is needed. Therefore, until we see major weakness in the dollar index, investors shouldn't expect to see significantly higher gold prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.