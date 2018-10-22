Alzheon - A Bold & Novel Approach To Treating Alzheimer's With A Solid Chance Of Success

Alzheon is virtually unknown by the market with its closest comparable competition being Biogen (BIIB), an 800lb gorilla in the space, but arguably not as far along as ALZH.

The need for treatment is enormous and growing rapidly as the number of cases is expected to triple in the next 40 years.

Prior to diving into Alzheon's treatment approach and likelihood for approval, it is useful to understand the magnitude, impact and horrific nature of this disease. There are few people today who have not been touched at least at some level by AD, whether it be a family member, friend or loved one.

Anecdotally, I have witnessed first-hand, multiple friends affected by family members with AD and a cousin of mine, whose life's course was altered completely as his family learned to treat and cope with the father's increasingly severe characteristics of AD. This was a vibrant and intelligent man, who was an accomplished chess and card player, and now cannot remember names, faces, or complete virtually any task on his own. The amount of care required to feed, bathe, clothe, etc. requires an enormous shared commitment, patience, physical strength, and compassion to care for this man and to prevent him from accidentally injuring himself or others. And it is heart-wrenching to witness a person who once had such vibrancy, acumen, personality and wit transition into the same externally physical person who lacks the mental process to complete even the most basic human functions without continuous assistance.

AD is a progressive disease which is a type of dementia. It is characterized by the decline of cognitive functioning, memory, communication, and behavioral abilities, ultimately leading to death due to the loss of neurons and synapses in the brain.

There is significant scientific data suggesting that the leading cause of the disease is due to certain type of plaques, called beta-amyloid peptide, which are toxic and cause neuronal damage. They build up between nerve cells and aggregate to form a certain misfolded type of soluble oligomer (small intermediates). This process causes other beta-amyloids to take on a misfolded shape, leading to the damage and death of brain cells.

FACTS / STATISTICS ABOUT A HORRIBLE DISEASE

AD is clearly a frightening disease, and while the science behind the targeted therapies, proposed treatments and the biotechs exploring ways to treat symptoms, slow the severity or cure the disease, are technical and challenging to follow for those without a science, medical or technical background, in plain English, the statistics are frightening. As AD afflicts humans globally, the science community in the USA is on the leading edge, and it is not a stretch to argue that it is encouraging to see top-notch scientists and the sharpest minds in the industry attempting to address this disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association (Facts and Figures),

There were an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2015 and this number is believed to be close to 50 million people in 2017. This number will almost double every 20 years, reaching 75 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050. Much of the increase will be in developing countries. AD is the only disease among the top 10 causes of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the fifth-leading cause of death among those age 65 and older. It also is a leading cause of disability and poor health. Although deaths from other major diseases have decreased significantly, official records indicate that mortality from Alzheimer's disease have increased significantly. Between 2000 and 2015, deaths from Alzheimer's disease as recorded on death certificates increased 123%, while deaths from the number one cause of death (heart disease) decreased 11%. Among people age 70, 61% of those with Alzheimer's are expected to die before the age of 80 compared with 30% of people without Alzheimer's — a rate twice as high. Alzheimer's places a huge burden on the health care system, with annual costs exceeding a quarter of a trillion dollars. In 2018, the direct costs to American society of caring for those with Alzheimer's will total an estimated $277 billion, including $186 billion in Medicare and Medicaid payments. Unless something is done, in 2050, Alzheimer's is projected to cost more than $1.1 trillion (in 2018 dollars). This dramatic rise includes more than four-fold increases both in government spending under Medicare and Medicaid and in out-of-pocket spending. Total costs associated with Alzheimer’s is $277 billion, and that does not include unpaid caregiving which is worth $232 billion. The costs are expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2050 if no drug intervention is developed. About 5.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease and that number is estimated to be 7.1 million by 2025 and 14 million by 2060. Of all the people who have Alzheimer's disease, about 5% develop symptoms before age 65. Most people with early-onset Alzheimer's develop symptoms of the disease in their 40s and 50s. If ever there were a positive predisposition for the FDA to approve a safe and effective drug for Alzheimer’s, this would be it since currently there is no treatment. Biotechs tend to be binary because they are very high-risk/high-reward. This is not without risk, but the risks are now lower, and the upside is enormous.

There are 77 million baby boomers in the U.S.

Baby boomers are defined as people born between 1946 and 1964 in the post-World War II era. About 77 million Americans were born during this time period, making it significantly larger than the generations immediately before and after.

According to the AARP, 10,000 baby boomers are turning 65 every single day, and this is expected to continue into the 2030s. This means that nearly seven baby boomers are turning 65 every minute. AD is now so common that facilities are springing up globally with creative new ways to care for AD patients, as our population ages, and the baby boomers and our population is living longer. (To Help Alzheimer's Patients, a Care Center Re-Creates the 1950s)

Promising Approach to Treatment with Alzheon and an IPO Worth Making a Bet

As with any biotech and drug development company, there are risks. But once in a while, the risk/reward is so compelling even if the potential outcomes are binary, that it makes sense to buy some stock. As Monday night's Mega Millions and Power Ball swells to the largest payout in history, prompting Americans from coast-to-coast to purchase lottery tickets, the odds of winning are worse than 1 out of 300,000,000. Purchasing a small bet in ALZH has much better odds for a payoff and a statistically much higher expected return.

But as the saying goes, "You have to be in it to win it." The point here is that most people don't give a second thought to spending $2, $20, or $100 purchasing lottery tickets that will likely never generate a positive return. That's because it is a relatively small amount of the lottery player's discretionary income, and it will have little impact on their lives if they fail to win. But on the 1-in-300,000,000 chance that they win - they win big. The same can be said for a small investment in ALZH. An investor has a much better chance of success. Sure, one could lose their entire investment. On the other hand, if one were to make this a small percentage bet of their overall investment portfolio, and the drug makes it through phase 3, the payoff for the investor would likely be very substantial relative to the initial size of the investment.

Alzheon is heading to phase 3 for their Alzheimer’s drug and filing for a $35 million IPO, with a total market cap of roughly $180 million, making it a relatively cheap call option on landing an approved treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheon was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for ALZ-801.

Alzheon’s drug has a similar mechanism to Biogen’s but is orally administered and has a better safety profile. And a reminder to investors, Biogen stock surged $12 billion in additional market cap in a single day based on the announcement of positive phase 2 data.

FDA Changes Guidelines and Standards for Approving AD Drugs

Historically, betting on biotechs working on therapies for Alzheimer's has been a losing proposition. The guidelines and end points required for approval did not take a reasonable or even realistic approach for companies willing to tackle this disease. Consequently, most investors have shied away from companies pursuing AD therapies as simply too risky. In prior years, the idea or approach might have been reasonable, but the path to approval was so onerous, that the odds did not favor backing such companies.

With recent changes at the FDA, Alzheon has greatly improved chances to commercialize a new therapy for Alzheimer’s patients. FDA Changes End Points for Alzheimer's Disease. (This is a great article and worth reading to better understand the FDA's updated standards that remove an unnecessary barrier to testing Alzheimer's drugs.) Under the direction FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the new FDA guidelines are a huge advance. The FDA in other diseases requires clinical trials to focus on one endpoint, it is now applying this approach to AD, instead of multiple endpoints. The FDA now defines the progression of Alzheimer’s as stages 1-3, acknowledge the vital role of biomarkers, and opens doors for novel drug targets. As an example, for phase 1 AD (no clinical symptoms of the disease but the patient does have biomarker evidence of AD), the FDA has now allowed the use of positive PET scans of the brain, or positive tests for beta-amyloid or tau for approval. For stage 2 and 3 for Alzheimer’s disease, similar changes have been made by the FDA for clinical trials and approval. We want to emphasize the significance of these changes. The timing is ideal for ALZH to begin phase 3, and for the first time ever (that we are aware), a potential AD therapy and development company has the wind at their back, with a favorable regulatory environment, great science and an excellent experienced team with some of the best minds in the field.

Summary of ALZH Opportunity for Investors

Summary of ALZH Opportunity for Investors

ALZ-801 has a very good chance to meet with significant success in treating the disease.

Alzheon is heading to phase 3 for ALZ-801 and filing for a $35 million IPO, with a total market cap of roughly $180 million. (see page 8 of the prospectus to see market cap of $180 million.) After the IPO, ALZH will have (pro-forma adjusted as of June 30, 2018 (page 62 of the prospectus) $36.2 million in cash.) On the roadshow, CEO Martin Tolar stated that the proceeds from the offering would be sufficient to achieve the clinical results and then an additional 2 quarters of operations. The cash burn projection provided by the company is $10 million per year.

Alzheon was recently granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for ALZ-801.

With recent changes at the FDA, Alzheon has greatly improved chances to commercialize a new therapy for Alzheimer’s patients. (Refer to new endpoints and biomarkers as FDA has modernized approach as described in the article above.)

Alzheon is virtually unknown by the market with its closest comparable competition being Biogen (BIIB).

BIIB’s market cap increased by $12 billion in a single day when they reported positive phase 2 results for treating patients with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheon’s drug is a similar, but more effective treatment than BIIB’s: It has a comparable mechanism, but is orally administered and has a better safety profile.

Having the capital to do phase 3 studies along with the fast-tracking designation, and the new FDA biomarker standard, ALZ-801 has the potential to be a leading drug in treating Alzheimer’s and the first to be approved by the FDA in over a decade.

Biotechs tend to be binary because they are very high-risk/high-reward. ALZH is not without risk, but the dangers are now lower and the upside is still enormous.

Background

Alzheon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013 by Martin Tolar, MD, Ph.D. Based in Framingham, Massachusetts, Alzheon is developing what is potentially among the first drugs for Alzheimer’s disease intervention.

Tolar brings his experience and leadership from CoMentis, Inc. where he served as their Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Business Officer. While there, he had a major role in developing the first clinical-stage beta-secretase inhibitor platform for Alzheimer’s, which resulted in a collaboration with Astellas Pharma valued at $1.1 Billion. In addition, Alzheon has a proven team of seasoned scientific experts in the Alzheimer Disease treatment space who have led multiple clinical developments in the neurology field.

The Alzheon Story

Back in 2007, a drug called tramiprosate was developed by Neurochem, now known as Bellus Health. It was tested in a large, 2,000 patient clinical trial for patients with mild to moderate AD to inhibit the formation of beta-amyloid plaques, and in turn, slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. The trial failed, and while tramiprosate proved safe to use, it didn’t have enough statistical evidence showing improvement in cognitive function. However, since the time of the trial, amyloid PET imagining was developed and approved, which has shown that the diagnosis of AD was inaccurate in a large selection of patients who did not present with amyloid plaques. Thus, a drug that targets amyloids was likely to fail.

Tolar believes that subject variability was the reason the trial was unsuccessful, stating that tramiprosate showed signs of efficacy and had a significant improvement in a subgroup of patients who had two copies of APOE4, a form of APOE gene that is determinate of the disease and highly correlates to early onset Alzheimer’s. About 10% of Alzheimer patients have two copies of APOE4. According to the National Institute on Aging, 40% of people with advanced Alzheimer have a copy of the APOE4 gene. Approximately 15% of people have APOE4 allele. One copy of the gene increases the chances of developing Alzheimer’s by two to three times and having two copies increases the chances by a factor of 12.

Alzheon capitalized on the findings from the trial and licensed tramiprosate and its clinical data to design ALZ-801 for smaller, more targeted pool of patients who are APOE4 homozygous (two copies of APOE4). The company believes that, with smarter trial design and a modified mechanism built on the existing positive results in a targeted group of patients, Alzheon has a good chance to turn this failure into a huge success.

ALZ-801 is a Phase 3 orally administered prodrug of tramiprosate, an inactive molecule that is metabolized in the body to produce a drug. It is an anti-oligomer and aggregation inhibitor molecule. It works by forming a cloud around the amyloid, protecting the original state of the beta amyloid protein, which prevents it from adapting a shape that allows the formation of toxic oligomers and thus Alzheimer’s.

Why is Alzheon Different?

Biogen recently reported “statistically significant” evidence in their phase II data suggesting their drug, BAN2401, which works similarly, to Alzheon’s ALZ-801, was effective in slowing down the progression of the disease by reducing the buildup of amyloid in the brain.

When Biogen published positive results of their Alzheimer drug, the reporting sent shares of the company soaring and increased their market cap by more than $12 billion in one day.

Alzheon’s ALZ-801 has two advantages over Biogen’s BAN2401. First, it is an oral drug that provides well GI tolerability, whereas Biogen’s is administered through an IV in which some patients experienced an allergic reaction at the site of insertion. Second, and more importantly, there were no vasogenic edema or brain swelling cases reported in the original trials of ALZ-801 which occurred in about 10% of patients in BAN2401. Third, Alzheon’s drug protects the brain from shrinkage.

Elaborating on the FDA Guideline Changes

The FDA has not yet approved a drug that can treat or slow down the progression of the Alzheimer’s. Currently, they require new Alzheimer’s drugs to show efficacy in reducing biological markers as well as cognitive decline. This past March, the FDA issued a draft report stating that because early cases of Alzheimer’s may show no symptoms, even if biological indicators are present, they will accept a reduction in the biomarkers even if there is no reduction in cognitive decline. This is a huge step forward and a big positive in going through the approval process. This change by the FDA is extremely significant and dramatically increases the likelihood of approval for Alzheimer’s drugs.

In October 2017, Alzheon was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for ALZ-801 due to its molecular mechanism of action, tolerability through oral administration, long-term clinical efficacy, and favorable safety profile. And Alzheon’s distinct advantages over Biogen’s drug will provide an edge when going through the FDA approval process.

Alzheon’s Previous IPO Attempt

In March, Alzheon attempted a $70 million IPO underwritten by Citigroup and Piper Jaffray, offering 5 million shares of its common stock between $13-$15 to fund phase 3 studies. However, in April, Alzheon withdrew the IPO and issued a brief statement to inform the investors of their decision. The main reason this IPO attempt failed relates to investor skepticism when it comes to Alzheimer’s investments. Just prior to the initial IPO, a company called VTV Therapeutics (VTVT) reported disappointing clinical phase 3 results for their Alzheimer’s drug, and their stock fell from $8 to less than $1. And before that, Axovant Sciences (AXON), which had a market cap in excess of $2 billion, also had disappointing clinical results.

We were not surprised by these drugs failing. We were surprised the market could not differentiate between good science and bad. And sometimes, what initially appears to be unfortunate and a set-back ends up being a fortunate event. In this case, with the new FDA guidelines, coupled with investors having a chance to digest and absorb the implications, as well as the single day $12 billion increase in market cap for BIIB back in July when they announced positive phase 2 results, likely provides a different view of ALZH for investors.

The Bottom Line

There is no doubt the scientific community is littered with failed Alzheimer’s drugs. However, two substantial recent developments have changed the landscape and should be considered by investors.

Biogen’s success in showing statistical significance in targeting the beta-amyloid peptide. The FDA having much easier standards for approval of Alzheimer’s drugs.

As veteran stock pickers, we analyze the market, the data, and the company-specific pros and cons, as well as factoring in valuation, sentiment, the probability of success, risks, competitive landscape, and other industry and company-specific variables. After considering all of these variables, we search for companies with compelling risk/reward ratios. If one looks at this IPO, and boils it down to a few simple truisms, the odds appear to be very favorable, and upside potential is statistically enormous for ALZH.

This is not a company or bet for ultra-conservative investors or those who cannot afford to lose an investment. But for those with some risk tolerance, who want to find a compelling risk/reward opportunity that can provide some serious octane for their portfolios, ALZH is worth making an appropriately-sized bet that we believe has a solid chance to make an outsized payout. There are, and were, significantly higher comparables, like AXON and the market indicated that Biogen’s drug was worth $12 billion with only phase 2 data. We see analyst estimates that Biogen’s drug if approved, is worth $40 billion. Directionally the picture becomes very clear.

With regard to the science behind Alzheon’s drug, as discussed, it appears to be best-of-breed. So, what are we missing? ALZH will only have a $180 million market cap at the middle of the range, but sometimes a public offering forces big pharma to open their checkbooks. Indeed, what is a phase 3 Alzheimer’s drug worth if it has a very reasonable chance of approval?

If you manage funds or invest in the healthcare sector, allocating capital with exposure to Alzheimer’s is going to become increasingly necessary, especially now with Biogen paving a path to approval. Alzheon is a small, under-followed, and under-publicized AD story that we believe is going to surprise a lot of people. There are only 2.5 million ALZH shares being offered to the public. There is truly scarcity value here. We believe investors likely won’t need to own a big position to generate an outsized return. We have seen this kind of scenario playout many times before. From the early days of the internet stocks to investors desperately searching for alternative energy plays in the early days, and now investors, both professional and retail scrambling to find reasonable exposure for investing in the trend towards legalization of cannabis. Alzheimer's Disease is neither a brief trend nor a blip in the world of healthcare. It is enormous and growing. We believe the FDA changes earlier this year have finally made this a viable and investable sector. Finally, we believe ALZH may the first of several AD companies that puts Alzheimer's firmly on the map for investors.

AD is simply a gargantuan global problem with no way currently to treat the disease. Eventually, the disease will find a cure (or at least a viable treatment to slow its progress) and the companies with promising therapies will likely prove to be terrific investments. ALZH has a good shot at being the first or among the first in this regard. Their stock is a great way for investors to have some exposure to the AD cure and financial success. And at the IPO valuation, investors may end up with a huge return before we even know the level of efficacy with ALZH. If big pharma decides the risk/reward is sufficiently compelling to purchase ALZH prior to even seeing the phase 3 results, investors may see a huge initial bump, and then decide if they want to own a part of a giant company that will continue to pursue AD.

For those of us who have been around for half-a-century, we have been bombarded with media articles on the horrific nature of Alzheimer’s Disease (especially in the past few years) and how it will soon reach epidemic proportions. That's because if you are in the 45 to 55 age range, you are a stone's throw away from starting to know lots of people (friends, family and acquaintances) who either have early-onset AD symptoms or are likely to soon. That’s why we enthusiastically wish the team at ALZH (as well as BIIB and others) great success in establishing innovative treatments to slow the progress and ultimately cure or control this insidious disease. And, we will support this endeavor financially and hope to share in their success.

