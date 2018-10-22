Advanced Micro Devices: The Past Is Not A Limitation

The market growth in data center servers offers the opportunity for AMD to take market share from Intel without the chip giant losing sales.

Another example is the chip sector shines a bright light on the ability of AMD to shake off the weak past.

Ironically, the negative analyst ratings have become more vocal as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has plunged from yearly highs above $34. My investment thesis has held that the market isn't generally that bullish on the stock despite the massive rally in the stock off the 2016 lows. The opportunity to beat my previous sales/EPS targets is enormous with the growing data center market.

The Past Is Not A Limitation

My previous work focused on the historical EPS and price trends of AMD vs. chief competitor Intel (INTC). The key point was to get people to understand that the historically weak competitor in the chip market has previously traded up to $40 on several occasions in the past. In this case, the past was used as a predictor of the future.

Part of the larger point was to get investors to not focus on the historic rise in AMD from below $2 to over $34. A bunch of commenters went wild claiming the comparison wasn't valid due to dilution over the extended time period. Though technical analysis doesn't care, a different view is easy to utilize.

The part that the analysts don't understand when slapping Sell ratings on AMD is that the past isn't a limitation. The recent rally saw the stock reach a TTM P/S ratio of nearly 5x. On a historical basis, the number is the highest level achieved with the previous high of below 4x.

Initially, the number might appear scary even with the stock down to below $24, but Nvidia (NVDA) already has provided the game plan of how the past isn't a limitation. The graphics chip company hadn't seen a trailing P/S ratio much above 5x since the internet bubble in 2000. The stock recently busted through a 15x P/S multiple.

The point being that history suggests AMD already achieved a peak P/S multiple while the more relevant Nvidia example would suggest AMD has the ability to triple the trailing P/S multiple.

This sure isn't the base case, but the opportunity in data centers, connected cars, AI and machine learning alters the market landscape. More and more computing power will be needed in the future, not less.

The New Street Research Sell call falls into this category. The analyst slapped an $18 price target on the stock, sending AMD down 11% on Friday. The analyst completely disregards AMD's advantage in 7nm chips, providing a prime example of how the market isn't bullish on the stock.

Market Growth

An important part of the thesis is the ability of AMD to take a large amount of market share in the growing data center space. The company captured over 20% of the data center market back in 2006 so precedent exists for a similar move this cycle.

The data center market already has a $20 billion total addressable market according to AMD and claims by Intel of having $19.1 billion in related sales in 2017. Now the question is what happens if the market grows 10% annually. A market the size of $20 billion last year would quickly jump to $25.4 billion by 2020. For its part, AMD predicted the market size at $25 billion in 2020.

2017 - $19.1B

2018 - $21.0B

2019 - $23.1B

2020 - $25.4B

The key here is that AMD could quickly capture 20% of the market without Intel necessarily losing revenues. Though the data center space wasn't really at the center of the recent update by Intel, the message from the company rings true to this concept. The interim CEO and current CFO was clear to point out that the chip giant will meet financial targets while suggesting the company wouldn't meet market demand.

The basis of the New Street Research Sell rating and $18 price target appears on the lines that AMD won't get much benefit from the 7nm Zen 2 chips as Intel makes the move to 10nm quicker than recently expected. Intel may have moved up the production date by approximately six weeks, but plenty of questions remain whether the chip giant can finally solve years of delay.

Based on 10% annual growth, AMD would only reach data center revenues of $5.3 billion in 2020. This would leave $20.1 billion worth of revenues for Intel, or about $1.0 billion above the 2017 levels. In essence, AMD gaining market share without Intel losing revenues.

Margin Expansion

The story doesn't just end there. A possibly bigger story is the gross margin equation. Nvidia used to have a similar margin equation as AMD back around 2011, but the company slowly expanded up toward 50% before recently exploding above 60%.

The key here is that AMD has a package of chips already achieving margins in the 50% range with the all important EPYC chip for the data center potentially able to achieve 60%-plus margins.

CEO Lisa Su made the following statement on the Q2 earnings call:

...Our Ryzen, our EPYC, our Radeon data center products are all in aggregate over 50% from a gross margin standpoint. So they're well above the corporate average. I think we're starting to see the mix and that margin accretion of the new products.

Remember that AMD only forecast revenues of $6.7 billion this year with data center server chip market share in the low single-digit range. The upside by 2020 could be up to $5 billion in additional server-related revenue with 60% gross margins.

The company forecasts a Q3 gross margin of only 38%. An additional $5 billion of revenues with 60% gross margins would only push the total gross margin to 47%. A 65% gross margin would result in a company-wide margin of 50%.

The upside operating income is enormous on market share gains in a growing market for high margin chips. My previous 2020 target of $10 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.50 per share could turn out very conservative under this scenario alone.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is turning more negative on AMD by the day due to past limitations with the chip company. Increasingly, analysts like New Street Research are more bullish on the 10nm story of Intel without much in the way of proof outside the past and the large R&D budget of the chip giant.

The opportunity here is for AMD to surpass some of the limitations of the past. The server market is significantly more important now and the company remains well positioned to capture market share despite the noise surrounding Intel's slow move to 10nm. Use the recent weakness to build on existing positions in AMD.

