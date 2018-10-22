Ethanol's Bloodbath

China increased its import duties on U.S. ethanol to 70 percent on July 6th. As a result, exports to China have dried-up. The U.S. ethanol market had already been suffering from a build-up of overcapacity, but now the market is glutted.

To understand just how dire the current operating environment for U.S. ethanol producers is, consider the fact that one of the country's largest producers saw its share price stage one of its largest single-day rallies in recent years on the news that it is selling a substantial fraction of its production capacity.” (See Green Plains, Inc. Continues Its Transition Away From Ethanol)

Ethanol prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a decade. On September 25th, the estimated cost of per gallon in Iowa was just $1.13 per gallon.

Note: Daily ethanol price is based on the nearby futures contract for ethanol in Chicago plus Iowa ethanol basis which is calculated based on the USDA’s weekly Ag Energy Roundup, as calculated by CARD.

Commodity giant Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) has been blamed for saturating the Chicago market. ADM is better equipped financially to deal with a sustained period of losses than its smaller competitors, and it is clear from the data below that some production capacity must disappear from the market to bring supply and demand back into balance.

Ethanol – Gasoline Basis

Ethanol prices sank despite the fact that gasoline prices have been relatively strong as of late.

The ethanol – gasoline basis spread has recently reached new lows in pricing going back to 1982 when the data began. Ethanol is blended with gasoline, and so there should be a strong relationship between the two products.

However, in the U.S., ethanol is derived from corn and so there should also be a relationship between those two products. But ethanol prices have slumped, whereas the cost of corn per gallon of ethanol produced has remained relatively steady.

The result has been that the operating margin has been squeezed. In fact, when capital costs are included in the margin, recent returns are negative.

The cause of the poor price performance for ethanol has been overproduction v. demand. Domestic and export demand growth has leveled off…

…and the rise in production has been relentless. In July 2018, a new record high was set.

This resulted in a stock build during July, during the peak driving season.

Year-to-year gains have continued through the week ending October 12th.

And ethanol’s percentage share of total U.S. gasoline stocks has climbed...

While both ethanol and total gasoline stocks have reached a new record high for this time of year.

The demand for ethanol is as a blending component with gasoline, and so gasoline production levels are key. But ultimately, gas production is a function of demand for domestic and export volumes.

Contrary to the relative strength in demand early in the year, recent demand strength has fizzled. For the 4 weeks ending October 12th, gas demand was 2.8% lower than the same weeks last year.

The longer-term 12-month moving averages in Vehicle Miles Traveled v. Gasoline Demand also reveals a slowdown in growth to nearly zero. For the 12 months ending July, the moving average in gasoline demand is just 0.1% higher than in the prior year. For VMT, the change is 0.5%.

These are two different methods for estimating consumption. The first estimates miles driven by the Federal Highway Administration, and the second measures “disappearance” from oil tanks, given supply, imports, exports and storage changes. The difference is miles per gallon (MPG), or fuel efficiency, of the fleet of cars and trucks consuming gasoline.

Recent gasoline trends do not imply much, if any, growth in U.S. gasoline demand. If current gas prices hold or rise further, negative growth may occur on a lagged basis as consumers adjust driving habits. Longer-term, electric cars are expected to cut into gasoline consumption.

President Trump recently announced that he has instructed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin the process of allowing year-round sales of E15 gasoline, a gasoline blended with a higher percentage (15%) than the typical amount (10%). However, for numerous reasons discussed in this article, the decision is unlikely to raise ethanol demand for years, if at all.

Price Outlook

The NYMEX futures market implies that ethanol prices will rise in the near term. However, there is almost no volume trading more than two months out, and so the settlement prices are unsubstantiated.

U.S. ethanol production capacity is overbuilt relative to demand in the foreseeable future. The implication is that the “corn crush spread” has to be low enough to force some producers to mothball their operations. The larger, more diversified firms, such as ADM, are better equipped financially to survive a shakeout.

The more concentrated ethanol producers should consider hedging their gross margins, even they cannot lock-in a profit. For example, the “Full Board Crush” hedge quote provided by INTL FCStone recently showed the gross margin below $0.25/gallon.

An alternative strategy could be to use gasoline futures v. corn futures. Gasoline futures are liquid in future months, and the basis between gasoline and ethanol is at an historic high, and so an additional gain could be made when that spread narrows.

Conclusions

The ethanol excess production capacity became very obvious in 2018, particularly when stocks built during the peak of summer demand in July. The higher import duties imposed by China chocked-off export demand. Rather than rising with other energy prices, ethanol dropped to its lowest price in over a decade.

The gross margin literally got crushed. And it appears that the bloodbath will continue until plants are mothballed plants to bring supply down to match demand.

Producers would be wise to hedge their gross margins for survival purposes, and investors should research which firms have active and sophisticated hedging programs if they are interested in investing in ethanol producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.