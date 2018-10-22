SPHD: Lagging This Year, Likely Will Again Next Year

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) may not be the best investment option as we look ahead to 2019. While SPHD's high yield remains competitive, and it is growing handsomely, other aspects of the fund have me concerned about its ability to perform well going forward. The fund's top sectors by weighting are Real Estate and Utilities, two areas that notoriously underperform when interest rates are rising. Importantly, the Fed has recently reaffirmed its commitment to continuing with the rate increases, so these sectors will likely struggle in the new year. Specifically, Real Estate funds are already seeing outflows and Utility companies have large debt burdens, which will be costly as rates increase.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to "seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility". SPHD currently trades at $40.94 and pays out monthly distributions. Based on its last twelve distributions, the fund yields at 3.91% annually. This is a fund I have covered multiple times, initially being bearish on it prior to 2018. When the fund dropped as I expected, I turned positive on its prospects as I felt it was due to a rebound. In fact, I continued to recommend the fund in my most recent review in June. Since then, SPHD is up just over 1.5%, which is relatively decent performance considering the recent drop we have experienced. However, I have a few major concerns going forward with respect to SPHD and its exposure, which I will outline in detail below.

A Look Back & A Look Forward

While I mentioned in the preceding paragraph that SPHD has seen a positive return since June, a look back at its performance for the year is not as rosy. So far in 2018, SPHD has lagged the market, as measured by the S&P 500, in addition to lagging dividend funds with different objectives. To illustrate, the graph below compares SPHD's year-to-date performance against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, SPHD has underperformed the market, a popular dividend growth fund, a high yield dividend fund, and a total return dividend fund. While SPHD is not designed to "beat" the market, it is striking that during a year of volatility, SPHD lagged all these other strategies.

This reality makes it important to consider why the fund is falling behind, and if those characteristics indicate it is in for more of the same next year. A look at the portfolio of SPHD gives us some insight, as the fund's top two sectors by weighting are Real Estate and Utilities, making up over 37% of the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Invesco

While access to these sectors certainly helps with the high yield/low volatility objective of SPHD, it has stifled investment gains this year. With interest rates climbing, bond proxies that offer high yields, such as these two sectors, become less attractive as their competitive yield spread narrows. We have seen this play out so far this year and, importantly, I reasonably expect this to continue in 2019 as well. The primary reason for this is the Fed's outlook for interest rates. Earlier this month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed his current views on interest rates stating "We may go past neutral. But we're a long way from neutral at this point, probably". Investors took this to mean the Fed would almost certainly increase rates again in December, and likely not slow down the pace of hikes next year either.

To understand why this is so important, we need to consider the historical performance of different sectors during periods of rising rates. In this respect, neither Real Estate nor Utilities tend to perform very strongly, as illustrated by the chart below (data is based on average monthly returns when the 10-year is rising, from 1970 to present):

Source: USA Today

As you can see, these sectors tend to be laggards during periods of rising rates on a historical basis. Further, we have seen this play out so far this year, and I have a strong belief that will continue next year. In the following paragraphs, I will lay out my case for each sector in turn.

Sector Outlook - Real Estate

Let us first start with Real Estate, which has had an up and down year. This is a sector that has benefited extremely well from the cheap money policy, as commercial and residential properties have seen their values climb dramatically since the depths of the recessions. This is a common area to invest when rates are low because investors anticipate the price on the property will appreciate faster than the interest on the debt will accumulate. Further, investors are able to earn income through residential and commercial tenants in the interim. While this can be a very lucrative strategy, rising interest rates can reverse this trend. For starters, the cost of capital will go up, which will either decrease potential profits or force building-owners to increase rents by a comparable amount (which may or may not be possible). Therefore, as borrowing gets more expensive, the desirability of these investments could go down, which could also keep a lid on appreciation of the underlying asset.

Of course, these are just the risks and not necessarily what is going to happen. If rates are going up because the economy is expanding (as we are seeing now), then property prices could continue to climb regardless of higher rates because demand is strong. It is also possible that tenants are willing and able to pay higher rents, so commercial property owners that resort to hiking rents may be able to negate the added cost of capital, keeping their total return the same as before the rate hikes.

This begs the question, which scenario will play out? Without a crystal ball at hand, I have to review where the sector currently stands and the likelihood of strong performance going forward. To start, let us consider the overall sector returns for 2018. While the market has certainly come under pressure this year, the S&P 500 remains in positive territory, while the Real Estate sector is negative for the year, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, Real Estate is lagging, which is somewhat expected as we have seen rates rise three times already this year. However, despite this broader sector performance, there are some notable positive attributes in the sector. For one, mortgage delinquencies remain low, while commercial property values continue to climb. Therefore, considering where the sector is headed next year is tricky indeed. However, despite these positives, rising rates may be the story of the day. Consider that earlier this month, when the 10-year Treasury hit 3.20%, investors began to pull cash out of the popular iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR), as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the graph, a similar trend occurred last October when rates spiked as well, giving credence that the higher rates are the reason for the large outflows.

My takeaway is investors need to take notice here and begin to prepare accordingly for further outflows in this sector. As the Fed has re-affirmed its commitment to continual rate hikes, I expect this to be a first of multiple treasury yield spikes and corresponding real estate outflows over the next twelve months. Seeing as how this story has played out already this year, it is not exactly a leap of faith to forecast a similar story next year, as the underlying factors will be the same.

Another area of concern for me is that this performance has occurred against a backdrop of rising commercial property prices. While this sounds like a good thing, I would have expected stronger sector performance during this trend, and I am also concerned the rising values cannot continue at such an aggressive pace. While rising interest rates will surely have some impact on property values, commercial properties may be due for a pullback regardless, as the values have reached record highs, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

While it is generally impossible to call a "top" to any asset price, if we have learned anything from the past recession, it is that property values cannot climb indefinitely. With commercial properties at their highest levels in decades and interest rates rising, future investors may certainly pause before bidding prices up higher. In fact, capitalization rates, which measure an investment property's return, have been declining steadily as prices rise. This makes logical sense because as an investor, the more you pay up front for a property, the less your overall return on that property will be (all other things being equal). Of course, investors can benefit from rising rents and/or further property appreciation, but paying more for a property at the onset of a transaction certainly increases the risk you will earn less on that property. And this is exactly what has been happening over the past few years. Importantly, capitalization rates are down across the commercial real estate industry and not just in one particular area, as illustrated in the graphs below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is straightforward. With asset prices climbing and potential returns declining, investors will likely begin to be more selective about where to put their dollars. Couple these trends with the fact that rising interest rates will make borrowing to invest in this sector more expensive, and it seems to me that there could be some pain ahead. While I am certainly not predicting a dramatic decline in this sector, I do think it is unlikely the sector will outperform going forward, given this particular backdrop.

Sector Outlook - Utilities

My second area of concern is in respect to the Utilities sector. Unlike the Real Estate sector, Utilities is an area that held up quite well during the recent market turmoil. In fact, to date (10/21), the Utilities sectors has clocked a positive gain for the month of October, which has brought its year-to-date return to a level where it is on par with the S&P 500, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

This is an encouraging sign because it shows that the sector is acting defensively by out-performing during market pullbacks. However, I expect economic growth to continue next year, and equities to push higher as a result. That expectation, along with higher interest rates, will likely pressure this sector. In general, I would expect Utilities to feel some pressure because, as an above-average yielding sector, investors may be less inclined to invest simply for the income, as higher yields will be available in bonds. Beyond this, however, is a more worrying reason related to debt loads. As a whole, the Utilities sector has added a tremendous amount of debt to their balance sheets, taking advantage of the low interest rates. However, rates are finally heading higher, and this will likely pressure margins and profits going forward.

In fairness, it is true that debt levels have risen across most industries, but it is particularly striking within the Utilities sector. To illustrate this, I have compiled the Total Debt to Equity Ratio for each sector, on a trailing twelve-month basis, listed below:

Sector Total Debt to Equity Utilities 347 Communication Services 103 Real Estate 349 Materials 93 Information Technology 65 Industrials 419 Health Care 114 Financials 123 Energy 46 Consumer Staples 72 Consumer Discretionary 166

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, the Utilities sector is one of the most indebted. This in and of itself is not necessarily a bad thing, if future expectations of revenue and earnings growth are strong. This would give the companies within the sector stronger cash flows to pay down this debt as it matures. However, this is not likely the case with the Utilities sector. One of the primary characteristics of these companies is their stable, reliable revenue streams, which allows them to offer consistent dividends. While this makes the sector especially attractive during downturns, they don't offer much in terms of strong growth during expanding cycles.

With this backdrop, I want to reiterate I do not expect a major pullback in the sector. Multiple trends such as a growing population, arrival of the cooler weather winter season, and a growing economy will all lead to higher levels of energy use. This should benefit the Utility companies that offer these services. That said, I don't expect any uptick in energy/electricity demand to outweigh the risks hanging over the sector, such as the heavy debt burdens. In my view, the best case scenario for this sector next year is aggressive debt repayment, which will hinder dividend growth and stock price appreciation. In summary, my view on the sector is essentially neutral, so that is not where I want to put my money heading into the new year.

The Positive - Dividend Growth

I have laid out my concerns for the fund going forward, but I would be remiss if I did not mention at least one positive attribute. SPHD is a fund I cover regularly and, as a high-yield dividend fund, is constantly on my radar. While I feel it will almost certainly lag in the short-term, the fund does have a strong track record of performance during market pullbacks and it offers a relatively high income stream on a monthly basis. Therefore, for investors who decide the Real Estate and Utilities exposure is right for them, there are other considerations that make SPHD quite attractive. The primary reason I like the dividend, aside from being high, is the strong growth it has seen this year. While I mentioned this is my last review, the story is even better now, as illustrated below:

Time Frame Dividend Growth YOY Jan - June 22% July - Sept 36%

Source: Invesco

This is clearly strong growth and bests the growth rate of many dividend funds. Given that SPHD already has a high yield, this growth will ensure the yield continues to be one of the highest out there. Therefore, for investors who decide the risk profile fits with their objectives, and are looking for a reliable monthly distribution that exceeds the average market yield, SPHD could certainly fit the bill.

Bottom-line

SPHD has seen a recent uptick in price, but its longer-term trend this year has not been impressive. While I am attracted to SPHD's high and growing dividend yield, its top sector weightings are giving me pause. Specifically, I expect the Real Estate and Utilities sectors to lag the market next year, so I am looking elsewhere to put my investment dollars. With interest rates heading higher, commercial property values are likely to come under pressure and heavily-indebted utility companies will likely see their margins pressured. When 2018 began, SPHD had an underwhelming run, and I expect a similar result to start 2019. Therefore, I am currently bearish on SPHD and would encourage investors to critically evaluate any positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.