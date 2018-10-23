General Motors Driving Towards The Edge, W/Blue Pacific And Phoebe Wall Howard (Podcast)

At the same time, there is a lot of excitement in the industry around the potential of new technologies and hope that this cycle will be different than 2006-2009.

The Cruise division may not come to the rescue in time, and there are plenty of questions around that business in any case.

The company is facing pressures that are already showing up in the financial statements, and that's with pickup truck sales at all-time peaks.

We wanted to revisit it with Blue Pacific, an SA author with encyclopedic knowledge of the industry, and Phoebe Wall Howard, a leading auto reporter at the Detroit Free Press.

by Daniel Shvartsman

On our last podcast about General Motors (GM), my co-host Mike Taylor mentioned the meme about stocks in this market either trading for 10x sales or 10x earnings. Feast or famine, depending on whether you have a growth story with a path towards market dominance or an old-school business that may churn out profits but doesn't seem to have upside.

The first-level response to that is to say the market is dumb and over-exuberant and that those 10x sales names will revert to mean, while the 10x earnings companies will survive and deliver above-average returns. It's a response I fall back to time and again when analyzing companies. I like things that are cheap, and it's hard to sometimes pin a reason for why something is cheap. You figure that enough people are paying attention to the wrong thing, you take your bets, and assume enough of them pay off.

I think there's something to this quantitative, value-oriented investing, and I don't think value as a factor is dead. But then, we talk with Blue Pacific about GM and I'm reminded of reasons a stock can be cheap. Blue Pacific's original piece on GM raised questions about the company's cash flows, its management's grasp on the outlook of the business, and a number of other things with the business. It's a must-read for auto industry longs but also a discomfiting one (I say as someone who has Ford (F) shares in a portfolio).

So, it should be no surprise that the author's outlook for the company doesn't get any nicer when he talks about it. We had him on Behind the Idea this week, and he added a few pieces to the story - GM's (and Ford's and Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU)) reliance on pickup trucks that haven't fallen off peak numbers... yet, the limited protection GM shares offer even after its recent bankruptcy, the psychological limit to Tesla's (TSLA) market share potential, and some curious stats around GM's cruise division as compared to Alphabet's (GOOG) Waymo.

We then spoke to Phoebe Wall Howard about GM and the other car companies. Howard writes for the Detroit Free Press and the USA Today network and offers on-the-ground insight on how the industry views the current climate and where GM fits in. Some of that interview echoes Blue Pacific's comments, while other aspects may reflect the other side of the case for GM's Cruise leadership or the benefits of the pickup truck reliance. She also shares some fascinating little stories about what's going on in the minds of industry players.

Topics covered:

Blue Pacific - 2:00-37:20

2:15 minute mark - What makes GM stand out from pick-up peers

5:45 - Where is the potential bottom and what has changed since 2007-2009?

14:30 - What about the industry as a whole and the supposed pickup truck oligopoly?

20:30 - Automotive 2.0 - Legitimate hope or hype? And GM's bad luck with bad drivers.

28:30 - Whether anyone will truly win automotive 2.0?

32:30 - Does Tesla skew perceptions?

34:30 - GM's recent management turnover and the questions it raises.

Phoebe Wall Howard - 38:00-1:13:00

38:50 - Change is gonna come in the industry, whether cyclical or otherwise

40:00 - Pick-up trucks and the ties to automotive 2.0

45:00 - Fiat Chrysler and GM going head to head

48:30 - Digging into automotive 2.0 and the passion behind it at GM

54:00 - Is tech making itself felt in Detroit?

57:00 - What is the industry most excited about vis-a-vis new technologies and what scares it the most?

1:04:30 - What has changed this time around vs. 2007-2009? And how much do people love their cars?

So, I've mentioned that I'm long Ford. In the pre-call chat, I mentioned to Blue Pacific that I had a position and he laughed and said 'long or short?' And my heart broke. Howard's reminder of Ford's truck position and the hope in the industry that this cycle might be different hearten me a little, but I'm still feeling a little bagholder-y about the position.

Are you a fellow bagholder in an auto company? Do you think there is something missing in this bearish view? Or are you looking for an exit like me? And have you been in Lake Michigan or any northern lake in the winter? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Blue Pacific is long FCA. I am actively considering closing or hedging my position in Ford, though I don't plan to transact in the stock this week. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.