Fed Confidence Won't Last And Why I'm Short Apple: Bill Fleckenstein (Podcast)

He also follows up on predictions he made earlier this year that the market would crash "within six months"

We talked about why he's short Apple, what he makes of the recent market sell offs and his take on how the Fed will lose control.

Bill Fleckenstein joined me on my podcast this week to talk about the recent volatility in the stock market, why he's short Apple (AAPL) and what he thinks of General Electric (GE) and precious metals.

The last time Bill was on my podcast, he famously predicted that US equity markets would see a crash within six months. Only a couple months have gone by and the market is already showing signs of skating on thin ice. On my podcast, Bill explains why he believes that the latest moves in the market are foreshadowing a larger sustained move to the downside.

He also makes his case as to why he is short Apple. Fleckenstein points out that slowing growth numbers and hardware sales, as well as risks in China, coupled with what he believes to be an aggressive valuation for the company and a meaningful debt load, are all factors that have him short the name. Him and I spar on the company's valuation for a good ten or twenty minutes.

From there, Bill goes on to talk about why he believes quantitative easing will eventually fail, but not before we see another round of it after the next coming market correction. From there, he believes the dollar will fall significantly and precious metals will rise. Fleckenstein mulls the pros and the cons between being short the market versus being long precious metals as ways to play a coming recession. He goes on to explain why he believes being long precious metals is the better of the two options.



From there, Fleckenstein takes a little Q&A from me regarding General Electric, the technology sector in the Chinese market versus the United States market and his overall sentiment on the macro economic picture going forward.

(Warning: Some explicit language)

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe to them on YouTube.

All content created and owned by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC. All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bill is short AAPL