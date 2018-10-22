Buy Freeport-McMoRan Now For The Long Term

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares have been noticeably weak this year, down 36.6% so far. The move down has accelerated in the past few weeks as the macro environment surrounding copper continues to deteriorate. However, I think this is an opportunity for investors to take a long-term position as key risks like the situation at Freeport-McMoRan's largest asset, Grasberg, will not be present at year-end. I believe the weakness in copper pricing will persist for several more months until China and the U.S. resolve their trade issues, but the multi-year opportunity to buy Freeport-McMoRan at a significant discount is here.

The Outlook For Copper

FCX is trading at its lowest level since mid-2017 and a small divergence with copper futures has just begun this past month, as seen in the chart below. The stock is nearly oversold, but in order for it to pick up out of the lows, we need to see positive fundamentals developing for copper.

First, the primary issue for copper right now is trade wars. This isn't a shock to investors, but the magnitude of the impact likely is and going into this year, I couldn't have confidently said that trade tensions with China would result in this large of a decline for copper. Until there is resolve to the present situation with the U.S. and China, I am inclined to believe that copper prices will remain under pressure. I fully expect that China is the single largest consumer of copper in the world at 45% of demand and reports are showing that China is growing at its slowest pace since 2009. That's a terrible backdrop for the key demand driver for this commodity.

Investors should pay attention to the growth estimates for China. The country grew 6.5% in Q3 versus analyst expectations of 6.6% and while the miss seems marginal, every basis point counts when investors look at this statistic. The real weakness is stemming from a slower pace in fixed asset investment at +5.3%, which is also at its lowest point since 2009. Back then, the rate of fixed asset investment growth was over 33%, which was quite supportive for copper prices. We need to see fixed asset investment growth out of China either plateau or pick up modestly. A lower growth rate is not beneficial for copper prices, especially with the trade war overhang.

Freeport-McMoRan's continued argument against supply growth is valid, but it's important to put this in context. On the Q2 earnings presentation, the slide below notes that the current price is 15% below incentive levels, meaning that under-investment will likely continue. Copper prices now are virtually at the same level they were when that presentation was given (July 25th), meaning there is still a lack of incentive for mining companies to bring more supply to market. However, there is a lag effect worth considering here. Just because there is no new investment being made in supply growth doesn't mean prices will immediately reflect that. That takes years to swell to a critical mass such that we see a large reduction in inventories and infrastructure contractors detailing difficulties of obtaining copper supply.

Speaking of inventories, they've been on the decline and are now at their lowest point since mid-2017. However, we need to see this return to the long-run average, which is significantly lower than where they are right now. The last time copper inventories built this high was in the 2000-2003 timeline, but it took a full two years for inventories to normalize. When inventories move lower than the 50,000 mark, that's when there will be a positive supply-side issue, which benefits copper prices. For now, the market needs to continue to see an inventory withdrawal. Only an acceleration in the withdrawal will move copper prices.

Two Catalysts To Keep An Eye On

The weakness in the copper pricing environment isn't something that Freeport-McMoRan can control. However, I do see multiple catalysts to move this stock higher in the short term. First, the resolution of the Grasberg situation is undoubtedly going to be a positive for the stock. It removes a long overhang risk on the stock and investors can then see a better balance of risks. On that situation, it's been several years now that Freeport-McMoRan has tried to lower its stake in Grasberg and Rio Tinto's (RIO) entrance and exit simply complicated the process. The closing agreement is expected within the next seventy days, before the year is out.

The one thing that investors will price in post-Grasberg is the positive optionality that's been unveiled following the CEO's comments last week. In saying that he's looking at "all strategic options" for the company, he's effectively telling shareholders that the company may be up for sale. The fact that the CEO would want to put it up for sale tells me that the management team might be disconnected from the best interest of shareholders. It really showcases a lack of commitment. On the other hand, M&A risk is quite the positive for shareholders. The numbers currently being floated for the value of the company are in the $20 billion+ region.

That also gives us a chance to highlight the value of the company. The stock is cheap at 11.4x forward earnings, but on a price to book basis, the assets look rather expensive at 1.8x. This is also the case on a relative basis where the peer average is 1.2x. While Freeport-McMoRan has some of the best copper assets in the world, you have to wonder if the $20 billion implied price tag for the company is something a buyer is willing to pay. Still, having M&A risk on the table means that there is likely a floor to short interest with this name and that short sellers who are negative on the copper environment will look to other copper tracking stocks. The current short interest for FCX is low at 2.08%.

Conclusion

With the stock down 36% this year, I believe there is a considerable opportunity for investors to take a long-term position here. Copper's fundamentals are quite weak right now with the trade wars overhang, but inventories are trending in the right direction and there's no oversupply present. Additionally, the discussion now taking place about Freeport-McMoRan's value in a takeout scenario is quite an interesting development for shareholders, one that I believe is a net positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.