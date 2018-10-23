The Lottery Vs. The Stock Market - Today's Editors' Picks

The $1.6 billion lottery jackpot gives people a lot to desire but isn’t playing the lottery just giving in to our cognitive bias? In his editors’ pick, contributor Jon Quast breaks down the odds of winning the lottery as a consistent player versus the odds of building a fortune over time in the stock market. While we all know our chances of winning the lottery are low, only a few make the logical decision to stay away.

Think of it this way. If you had invested $10,000 in Home Depot in 1981 with dividend reinvestment it would be worth about 85 million dollars today. If you had invested $10,000 in the lottery in 1981, it would most likely have quickly become $500 or less. Warren Buffett once said that the lottery was a tax on stupidity. I have to admit that I did buy one Mega Millions ticket for two dollars. And I am positive that I am going to win. What is my secret? I played my dog's date of birth. And I am not telling anyone when my dog was born because I do not want to have to share the jackpot. What are my plans for the 1.6 billion dollars? A brand spanking new Toyota Camry for me. No more nagging my wife over her heavy spending on shoes and handbags. And no more Early Bird Specials. I even phoned my mother and asked her if she wanted me to buy a Mega Millions ticket for her. "There's no cure for stupidity," she said.

According to various studies, Americans spend over $80 billion on lottery tickets each year. In comparison, Americans spend about $65 billion on music, sporting, movies, books and recorded media combined!

